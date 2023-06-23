General Assembly: 82nd Meeting (AM)

Note: A full summary of today's General Assembly meeting will be made available upon completion.

Statements

DAVID IZQUIERDO ORTIZ DE ZARATE ( Spain ), welcoming the participation of many delegations and civil society in the review process, said: “We are all united against terrorism.” While highlighting the inclusion of the reference to the High-Level Conference on Human Rights, Civil Society and Counter-Terrorism — held in Malaga, Spain, in May — he expressed hope that the Conference’s inclusive nature will enhance stakeholders’ cooperation. He also welcomed the reference to the 2022 United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, noting that this topic is a priority for Spain. In this context, he reported on the inauguration of a museum to commemorate the victims of terrorism in Victoria, Spain, on 22 June, while expressing hope that the second meeting of the Congress — that will take place in Spain in 2024 — will help to develop this concept. Commending the institutional development of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, he said that Madrid Programme Office — inaugurated last week — shows Spain’s commitment to this end.

FABIÁN ODDONE ( Argentina ) said terrorism must be combated through the rule of law and respect for human rights. This requires permanent international cooperation based on absolute respect for international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. His country suffered two terrorist attacks on its own territory: the 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and the attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in 1994. Argentina has worked to carry out the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy since its last review, he said. For example, under Pillar I, it has anti-terrorism legislation in place that meets international standards, including guaranteeing rights for victims. This includes advice, legal representation, protection and access to justice. Within the framework of Pillar II of the Global Strategy, Argentina continues to strengthen its preventive capacities, such as coordinating work between security forces to controls its borders, he said.

TOFIG F. MUSAYEV ( Azerbaijan ) said that, for 30 years, his country’s occupied territories have been a zone of presence of infiltrated terrorists, mercenaries and other armed groups. Noting that radical ethnic diaspora communities are facilitating the recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries and fund their activities, he underscored the importance of border security in tackling illegal cross-border trafficking and organized crime. Further, he pointed to the increase of terrorist acts against diplomatic and consular missions and representatives, while pointing out that the efforts of the receiving States were insufficient or fertile. “Bringing the perpetrators of acts of terrorist acts to justice must remain a priority,” he said, advocating against granting amnesty or any other form of early release to terrorists. In this context, “shielding and glorification of terrorists cannot be tolerated”, he added, while expressing support for the relevant accountability provisions to this end.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ) said his delegation voted in favour of the Counter-Terrorism Strategy resolution, which offers a common approach for Member States to fight terrorism in all its forms. Paraguay is committed to fighting terrorism and to work with the international community in that regard. Technology can strengthen States’ capacity to address the forms of terrorism that use the Internet and social media. The biannual review of the Global Strategy is an essential opportunity to revive international efforts and identify areas that require greater attention in the future, he said, adding that the Secretary-General’s report provides a solid foundation for future discussions. Cooperation in all modalities is essential, such as the sharing of best practices, he said. He recognized the important role of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office.

KHALID LAHSAINI ( Morocco ), associating himself with the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that his country engaged in the review process through a cumulative approach, building on the last seven reviews, and submitted constructive proposals. Noting that combating terrorism and violent extremism is Morocco’s priority, he said this approach is aligned with the high instructions of King Mohammed VI. To this end, the Government supported the creation of the first Programme Office for Counter-Terrorism Training in Africa and the launch of the Marrakech Platform — the first African Platform of Africa’s Heads of Counter-Terrorism and Security Agencies. In addition, the country co-chairs the Africa Focus Group and the Global Coalition to Defeat Da’esh/ISIS, he said, adding that as a Co-Chair of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum from 2015 to 2023, Morocco has guided its efforts on international counter-terrorism cooperation. He also pointed out that his country is a President of the Group of Friends on Counter-Terrorism and a member of the Counter-Terrorism Centre’s Advisory Committee.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) said many different views were expressed during negotiations and not all views were reflected in the adopted resolution. Yet, the spirit of consensus was a show of united good will and commitment. She welcomed the inclusion of language on Council resolution 2664 (2002). “We emphasize that this is a landmark resolution at the nexus between humanitarian activities and Security Council sanction measures,” she said, adding that Council sanctions are an important tool to maintain and restore international peace and security. She also welcomed language on ensuring appropriate follow-up efforts on the Kyoto Declaration towards the fifteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2026. It is critical that Member States update their policies to meet the global challenges of fighting crime and terrorism. She reiterated the importance of human rights, gender and upholding the rule of law, which make up Pillar IV of the Strategy.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ) said that, because States that are motivated by narrow political agendas look for a reason to justify terrorist acts, the global resolve to fight terrorism gets diminished. Noting that India has faced State‑sponsored, cross-border terrorism in the past three decades, she said counter-terrorism must be one of the top priorities of the United Nations. Pointing to the Special Counter-Terrorism Committee, that was held in Mumbai and New Delhi in October 2022, she recalled that the Delhi Declaration provided a road map to address terrorism. In this regard, she expressed regret that co-facilitators not only disregarded her delegation’s support and trust, but also acted in a non-transparent, non-consultative and partial manner, making an exception to accommodate concerns of one delegation, while ignoring India’s contributions and concerns. Explaining her disassociation, she said that co-facilitators forced her delegation to “accept an outcome that the wider membership does not deserve”, adding: “This was a path that we did not choose willingly, but the one that was, regretfully, forced upon us.”

CARLOS EFRAÍN SEGURA ARAGÓN ( El Salvador ) said that, as a founding member and signatory to the Charter, his delegation remains firmly committed to all initiatives to promote international peace and security. He strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Committee's Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes. The emphasis on cooperation will help Member States build capacity and technical assistance programmes. His delegation always works strongly and diligently to fight terrorism and its links with transnational organized crime, such as using measures to control unauthorized border crossings, he said. El Salvador has trained officers in the National Civil Police and mobilized resources to strengthen border controls. The central policy of these efforts has been the Government’s Territorial Control Plan. He said the country’s population has regained trust in State security institutions to denounce terrorists who try to hide in their communities.

DANG HOANG GIANG ( Viet Nam ) said that regional destabilization, power vacuums, sectarian divisions, arms proliferation and ideological polarization create favorable conditions for terrorist organizations. While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the conditions conducive to terrorism, it has also deepened socioeconomic disparities that provided ground for terrorist exploitation. “Terrorism and extremism have become a global menace, impacting countries worldwide, and Viet Nam is no exception,” he stressed, reporting on an incident in Dak Lak Province that occurred 10 days ago where an armed group employed military firearms and improvised weapons to carry out terrorist attacks, claiming nine lives. The perpetrators “exhibited ruthless violence and an utter disregard for human life”, while hijacking vehicles, targeting and killing civilians and tacking hostages, he said, calling for condemnation and punishment for the individuals and organizations responsible to this end.

JEANNE MRAD ( Lebanon ) said the adoption of the resolution by consensus is a strong sign of the role that multilateralism can play in fighting terrorism. Her country has been hard hit by the scourge. Terrorism has existed for a long time, yet a troubling evolution is the use of technology to recruit terrorists and terrorism’s symbiosis with international crime. The battle against impunity must be a cornerstone of countering terrorism, he said, adding that prosecuting these crimes before the International Criminal Court would send a strong signal to terrorists that they could not escape international justice, even though they are not a part of any State. “Terrorists must be shown the international community will not tolerate zones of impunity,” he said. A bottom-up approach that uses grass-roots organizations, along with international organizations, to fight terrorism is imperative. Political stability and decent standards of living are essential to address terrorism’s the root causes, he said, adding that countries facing inequality and weak institutions are at greater risk.

ROSALIND NYAWIRA ( Kenya ) said that its Global Programme on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism shows the advantages of popular participation and community-led interventions in creating local ownership, partnerships and peer-to-peer learning, while also empowering communities to better understand and respond to the evolving threats. “The threat of terrorism is not waning,” she stressed, pointing out that terrorist groups have acquired endurance, resilience and ability to regenerate. Recognizing that Africa has become a global epicenter of terrorist activity, she also said that youths’ deprival of education and employment, poverty and inequality, as well as uncontrolled arms and bad Governance trigger radicalization. These challenges demand innovative multilateral approaches, she underscored, noting that the adoption of the “forward-looking and responsive” Strategy meets these challenges and effectively responds to the global threat of terrorism.

KIM HYUNSOO ( Republic of Korea ) said the evolving nature of global terrorism means the international community must keep the Counter Terrorism Strategy relevant and up to date to effectively respond to new and emerging terrorist threats. At the same time, national capacities in compliance with international law must be supported. He said all Member States reached consensus despite some differences and “made this resolution a living document by reflecting the changing reality of the global terrorism landscape in it”. He called on all Member States to evenly implement all Pillars of the Strategy while ensuring respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. Sharing concerns about terrorists’ expanding use of information and communications technology (ICT) for terrorist purposes, his delegation commits to working with Member States and otherstakeholders, including academia, the private sector and civil society. He encouraged the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and youth in this process.

LARBI ABDELFATTAH LEBBAZ ( Algeria ), associating himself with OIC, said that his country is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. Focusing on the implementation of policies, strategies and programme development, Algeria is also securing its borders against residual terrorism. Moreover, the country maintains focus on the terrorism criminalization and financing, while also preventing the activities of foreign terrorist fighters, maintaining vigilance and reinforcing military measures to secure its borders. While implementing its multidimensional de-radicalization policy — that combines political, economic, social and cultural measures — Algeria engages public institutions, civil society and individual citizens to that end. In addition, the Government also counters terrorism and violent extremism on the Internet and social media, while strengthening regional and international cooperation and information-sharing.

ANDRANIK GRIGORYAN ( Armenia ) noted the review resolution contains several paragraphs on addressing threats posed by the recruitment, financing and transfer of foreign terrorist fighters between different regions and to conflict zones. The rapid advancement of technology, along with new forms of terrorism financing and the illicit flow of weapons, have created conducive environments for these fighters in almost every region. His delegation has undertaken several practical measures to prevent the free movement of terrorists and combat transnational organized crime, money-laundering and terrorism financing, in line with the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and relevant Security Council resolutions. The recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters and their transfer to conflict zones in Armenia’s region has been extensively documented by law enforcement agencies and independent observers. He acknowledged the Council Sanctions Committees’ important role in ensuring accountability for terrorist entities and individuals and monitoring Member States compliance with the sanction regimes.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said that his country rehabilitated 12,000 former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam cadres, including 594 child soldiers, and reintegrated them back into society after 2009. In addition, the Government has resettled internally displaced persons and demined territories to enabling civilian life to resume after conflict. Through its legal framework, Sri Lanka has enabled law enforcement and the legal system to address terrorism. In particular, the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Public Security Ordinance provide the means for national counter-terrorism efforts. These laws are currently under review to ensure their consonance with global best practices and international law. In this context, the Government has implemented legislative measures, including the establishment of the Financial Intelligence Unit, and enacted laws to prevent money-laundering. Recalling that his country has dealt with terrorism for three decades and is the “only nation to have eradicated terrorism”, he stressed: “We need to embark on concrete collective measures.”

RIYAD H. MANSOUR, Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine , said the gravest form of terrorism is one in which an entire nation’s rights, people and land are under a constant and systematic campaign of terror. Israeli occupying forces and settlers continue killing and maiming Palestinians. The international community has recognized that upholding international law and fundamental freedoms and developing counter-terrorism measures are mutually reinforcing. It has learned that violating the former, under the pretext of pursuing the latter, undermines global efforts to eliminate terrorism. Israel’s unlawful criminalization of civil society organizations, under the rubric of “terrorism”, aims to oppress any opposition to its perpetual military colonial rule. “The counter-terrorism discourse cannot and must not become the way to justify a counter-rights strategy,” he added. The Global Counter Terrorism Strategy should be about promoting the rule of law, not justifying its breach. It should address the root causes of terrorism, not perpetuate them, he stressed.

GREGORY HINDS, Director of Counter-Terrorism of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), recognizing the importance of coordinating international efforts in addressing terrorist threats, said INTERPOL’s databases present the largest repository of information on foreign terrorist fighters. In 2022, 2,500 wanted fugitives for terrorism and other serious offences were apprehended across the world thanks to information-sharing through INTERPOL channels, he reported. The organization’s Counter-Terrorism Strategy aims at enhancing information-sharing, better informing operational and investigative responses by using intelligence, and providing needs-driven focal support and technical expertise-tailored assistance. Noting that in 2023 INTERPOL will commemorate its centenary, he pointed to the evolving, less-predictable terrorist threats. In this context, INTERPOL aims at aligning Member States’ foreign policy interests with impactful law enforcement action in its complex operating environment, he stressed, adding: “We want to be more collaborative and forward-looking in the fight against terrorism. You are all vital partners in this common endeavor.”

