Citing Capacity, Financing Gaps amid Increasing Weather-Related Disasters, Speakers in General Assembly Highlight Strategies to Reduce Risk, Strengthen Resilience

Delegates Also Elect Algeria, Guyana, Republic of Korea,

Sierra Leone,Slovenia as Non-Permanent Security Council Members for 2024-2025 Term

After affirming their commitment last month to a landmark 2015 accord on limiting damage, losses and death from natural and man-made disasters by 2030, Member States gathered once again at the General Assembly Hall today, together with intergovernmental and other organizations, to spotlight how they are working to reduce risk and strengthen resilience, pointing to gaps in capacities and financing amid increasing weather-related disasters.

Some delegates drew attention to the widespread destruction caused by recent cyclones that hit their regions and urged the international community to provide immediate help and enhance support. Zimbabwe’s representative recalled Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which left a trail of destruction and loss of lives, particularly in Malawi and Mozambique, and Tropical Cyclone Idai, which triggered landslides in his country. The Government has put in place several disaster risk management policies, strategies and measures which are aimed at risk reduction and resilience-building, he said, highlighting the procurement and installation of weather radar networks.

Myanmar’s representative, in a similar vein, said Cyclone Mocha struck his country in May 2023, causing extensive catastrophic destruction that left more than 450 people dead and over 6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Financial gaps must be addressed, international cooperation systems strengthened, and strategies tailored to countries in special situations, especially since disasters know no boundaries, he stressed. The United Nations agencies and aid organizations in particular must provide relief fairly and equally to the most vulnerable communities.

In mid-May, during a two-day high level meeting at United Nations Headquarters, Member States had adopted a wide-ranging political declaration pledging to fully implement the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. (For background, see Press Release GA/15202).

At today’s meeting, intergovernmental organizations took the floor to highlight challenges to implementing the Sendai Framework, echoing calls for increased financing given their regions’ climate vulnerabilities. The representative of Samoa, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States, pointed out that most disaster funding is currently allocated to recovery and response — rather than prevention and reduction. Moreover, many small island developing States are excluded from accessing financing due to their gross domestic product (GDP), which does not accurately reflect their resilience or vulnerability to disasters.

The observer for the League of Arab States also cited limited access to finance, as well as to modern technology and data on disasters and risks. His region is one of the most vulnerable to climate change, he said, noting that Arab countries have implemented the Arab Coordination Mechanism for Disaster Risk Reduction to achieve better understanding of disaster risk through training programmes and the exchange of expertise, technology and crises-related data.

Meanwhile, the observer for the State of Palestine pointed to the challenges posed by the Israeli occupation, which has destroyed vast infrastructure and agricultural lands, inhumanely restricted the movement of people, and illegally established a 700 kilometre-long apartheid wall and over 300 illegal settlements throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Although such unjust policies have impacted its developmental capacities in preparing and recovering from disasters, Palestine has intensified efforts in translating international commitments into plans for implementation, she said.

Other speakers described their organizations’ support on the ground to countries’ long-term recovery and development efforts.

An observer for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, highlighting the importance of empowering local communities to reduce their own risks, said the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent were among the first to arrive after the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and will be among the last to leave, providing much-needed shelter and essential services. She stressed the need to develop disaster risk reduction laws and invest in multisectoral disaster risk reduction plans that better support communities to prevent disasters.

An observer for the Sovereign Order of Malta, in a similar vein, said that his organization fosters collaborative frameworks; shares knowledge among nations, organizations and stakeholders to mitigate risk; and supports the creation of robust early warning systems and adaptative measures. He called on nations to continue supporting the work of agencies such as the Malteser International — the Order’s international aid agency — by opening their borders and facilitating the transport and transfer of aid, particularly medical supplies.

The Permanent Observer for the Holy See, echoing that, underscored the vitality of material aid to react to the basic needs of individuals and communities. However, there is also a need to account for “interior damage” — the suffering of those who have lost dear ones and have seen the sacrifices of an entire life swept away. In responding to such material and non-material losses, local communities have an important role and require adequate support, he stressed, adding that religious and cultural traditions play a significant part and represent a source of enrichment for building resilience.

Also this morning, the Assembly in one round of voting elected five non-permanent Council members for two-year terms to replace members whose terms expire on 31 December 2023. They included Algeria, Republic of Korea and Sierra Leone to the three seats open for African and Asia-Pacific States; Slovenia to the single seat open for the Eastern European States, defeating Belarus; and Guyana to the single seat open for Latin American and Caribbean States. Their two-year terms will end on 1 January 2026.

Before adjourning, the President of the General Assembly announced the election of the following representatives as Chairpersons of the Assembly’s main committees at its seventy-eighth session: Rytis Paulauskas (Lithuania) for the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security); Carlos Amorín (Uruguay) for the Second Committee (Economic and Financial); Alexander Marschik (Austria) for the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural); Mathu Joyini (South Africa) for the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization); Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud (Egypt) for the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary); and Suriya Chindawongse (Thailand) for the Sixth Committee (Legal).

The General Assembly will meet again at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 June, to address protracted conflicts in the GUAM area (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and the Republic of Moldova) and their implications for international peace, security and development.