Forum on Forests: 8th & 9th Meetings (AM & PM)

Note: A complete summary of today's Forum on Forests meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Midterm Review of International Arrangement on Forests

JULIETTE BIAO, Director of the United Nations Forum on Forests Secretariat — introducing its note titled “Update on the preparations for the midterm review in 2024 of the effectiveness of the international arrangement on forests” (document E/CN.18/2023/6) — said it outlines the progress on and remaining activities for implementing the Economic and Social Council resolution 2022/17 on the preparations for the midterm review of effectiveness of the International Arrangement on Forests.

Independence, transparency and inclusiveness have been central in conducting all intersessional preparatory work, she reported. Following the Forum’s seventeenth session, the Secretariat developed a questionnaire to seek feedback on the resolution’s implementation. Assessment reports were then produced by a team of consultants, she noted, highlighting the valuable input and active engagement of the Forum’s Members and stakeholders in intercessional activities and meetings. All assessment reports have since been complied and published on the Forum’s website.

One expert group meeting and an initiative led by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests were organized, she continued. These meetings — held in January and March in Bangkok and Rome — discussed the findings of four assessment reports, namely the Forum’s contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the involvement of major groups, the involvement of regional and subregional partners, and actions related to the Partnership.

Remaining preparatory work includes an expert group meeting on the Global Forest Financing Facilitation Network and the implementation of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2017-2030 from 20 to 22 June in Nairobi, she said. There is also an open-ended intergovernmental ad hoc expert group meeting to be held from 10 to 13 October in Vienna.

Considering the importance of these remaining activities, all Forum Members must continue their engagement, she underscored, commending China, Germany, Japan, Republic of Korea, Switzerland and the United States in particular for their contributions. In light of the remaining financing gap, Members who are capable of doing so should provide voluntary contributions to the Forum Trust Fund. This will enable the Forum Secretariat to organize remaining meetings with the wide participation of Forum Members and stakeholders, she pointed out.

The floor then opened up for a general discussion on the midterm review, with speakers both commending the Forum’s activities and calling for improvements in the organization and format of meetings, as well as expanded participation from Member States and forest-based communities, among other matters.

The representative of Jamaica welcomed the update on preparations for the 2024 midterm review of the effectiveness of the international arrangement on forests, supporting both efforts to obtain comprehensive feedback from Member States and the use of hybrid formats. However, noting low responses to date, he encouraged the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to use its networks and regional mechanisms to solicit increased responses from a wider representation of Member States. This will ensure that all relevant issues are taken into consideration during the review process, he said.

The representative of Mexico welcomed work by the Forum’s Secretariat over the past year to incorporate assessment reports and organize discussion groups in preparation for the midterm review. However, she urged the facilitation of a greater exchange between Members and forest-proximate communities to ensure that those who live near forests — such as Indigenous Peoples — can be involved in the process. She also said that the hybrid format for the midterm review will ensure full participation by stakeholders, as not all Governments and entities have the ability or budget to travel.

The representative of the United States noted that, in 2023 the dates, locations, modalities and background papers for the intersessional meetings were not all released with advance notice, thus making it difficult for Member States to plan their annual travel budgets. Pointing out that intersessional meetings without adequate preparation and representation are not productive, she requested the Secretariat to post documents and confirm hybrid modalities for the Workshop on the International Arrangement on Forests, to be held in Vienna in October, ahead of time.

The representative of China encouraged the Secretariat to create conditions for a greater participation of Member States and relevant organizations, in order to ensure that the review results reflect the status of the International Arrangements on Forests and contribute to the achievement of its objectives. To this end, his Government will provide support for the review activities, including relevant meetings, by utilizing its contribution to the Trust Fund.

The representative of Mali encouraged the Forum to enhance synergies with other processes that address issues concerning forests, not only to avoid duplication but also to optimize available means. To improve the quality of results, the Forum should improve transparency in decision-making, communications on forests, visibility and financial contributions with a view to addressing the concerns that have been raised.

The representative of Australia , noting his confusion by the recent Forum event in April in New York, pointed out that the organization of that clearinghouse brainstorming session on such short notice limited participation. In the future, the Forum Secretariat should prepare meeting calendars with greater consultation from Member States through Bureau representatives. While in-person meetings have their benefits, hybrid modalities should be continued where possible. He also asked for further information on how the ad hoc expert group will be conducted, what its outcome will entail and what will happen in that meeting and its led up to the Forum’s nineteenth session. “Budgets are stretched — we have to plan,” he underscored.

The representative of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization , announcing her intention to participate in upcoming meetings, voiced her desire to be part of the open-ended group of experts. The Treaty Organization has been actively participating by providing information on the regional work of Amazon countries within the framework of the midterm review. Regional organizations such as hers have quality information and important results, she stressed, urging their consideration in the midterm review.

Ms. BIAO, responding, confirmed the hybrid format for the June meeting, which will likely occur in Nairobi. However, this will not be possible for the meeting in Vienna, she noted, as interpretation would cost twice that of conference services. Outlining the preparatory process to prepare a zero-draft of a resolution for consideration at the Forum’s nineteenth session, she said informal consultations with Member States will be initiated immediately following the conclusion of the June meeting. Certain background documents have already been posted, she informed delegations, adding that missing documents and the programme for the ad hoc expert groups will be posted in advance of the relevant meeting.

United Nations Forum on Forests Trust Fund

Ms. BIAO, introducing the Secretariat’s note titled “The trust fund for the United Nations Forum on Forests” (document E/CN.18/2023/7), underlined the importance of voluntary contributions for the implementation of the Forum’s core activities. While the Secretariat provides a report on the Forum’s Trust Fund, the respective note presents an overview of the relevant contributions and expenditures in 2022.

Five donor countries — Australia, China, Republic of Korea, Switzerland and the United States — contributed $975,833 to the Trust Fund in 2022, she reported, while pointing out that, in 2020, the capacity-development related travel, including other staff-related expenses, accounted for 21 per cent of staffing costs and 53 per cent of expenditure. Reiterating that the Trust Fund will continue to provide supplementary funding for the Secretariat’s staffing needs, she expressed concern over the declining contributions for experts’ travel that might prevent the balanced representation of developed and developing countries at the future meetings.

Recalling that, in recent years, even finding funds to cover airfare has become a serious challenge, she welcomed the contributions provided by Germany and the Republic of Korea to this end in 2023. “The Forum’s Secretariat is often held as an example of a compact but effective team,” she added, noting that voluntary contributions enable it to deliver on its core functions.

The floor then opened for a general discussion on the Trust Fund, with speakers calling for more voluntary contributions to ensure expanded participation by delegations from developing countries and forest nations, among other issues.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , underscoring the need for more voluntary contributions, emphasized that the Forum should highlight the urgency of the Strategic Plan’s implementation and disseminate its Secretariat’s outcomes so as to encourage more contributions. Since voluntary contributions are used to develop the Network, build developing countries’ capacities and support intercessional activities and ad hoc expert group activities, his Government requested information on the status of contributions support by project. He also asked if there are enough voluntary contributions in practical terms.

The representative of Papua New Guinea stressed that, if forest nations are to play a bigger role in managing and conserving forest resources to mitigate the impacts of climate change, the contributions of larger, industrial nations to the Green Climate Fund should instead be directed to the Forum Trust Fund. Developing countries such as his notably face difficulties in accessing financing from the Green Climate Fund because of its processes. Redirecting contributions to the Trust Fund will make it easier for Forum Members to access funding for activities related to sustainable forest management, he pointed out.

The representative of Switzerland , underlining the importance of understanding the Trust Fund’s needs, said that clear indications of the same for staffing and upcoming projects — on an ongoing basis, not just once a year — would be useful. Noting that the Trust Fund covered one P-3 position in 2022, but plans to have three such positions in 2023, she asked for clarification in this area, including what is paid for by the regular budget and what is extrabudgetary.

The representative of Germany , noting that his country contributed more than $400,000 to the Trust Fund in 2023, said such funds were provided to support the midterm review process and the participation of major groups in the Forum. Urging other States to consider supporting major groups, he also joined calls for the Forum’s Secretariat to be more transparent regarding its needs. This will allow States to see where gaps are and make better decisions regarding their voluntary contributions.

The representative of the African Forest Forum said the Trust Fund was a “window opened” at the creation of the current international regulation on forests when no agreement on a dedicated Global Forests Fund was reached. Since then, “additional windows” were opened for forestry programmes under the Rio Conventions, he recalled, while pointing out that the access for many developing countries has been difficult, “if not impossible”. Further, he noted with deep concern the decline of the Fund, underscoring that, if the Forum is to continue being a global institution for forest policies, relevant resources must be made available. To this end, he urged States to step up and make contributions to the Fund, while requesting the Secretariat to conduct consultations with the non-contributing countries and report on their outcome.

Ms. BIAO, responding to the questions and comments, pledged to make the organizational chart available and to provide further information on the funding gap. She also acknowledged the observation from the African Forest Forum and said the Forum Secretariat will conduct consultations and report on the outcome.

MITA SEN, Programme Management Officer, Forest Affairs Programme Management, responding to the question on P-3 post expenditures, explained that one P-3 post was charged in 2022. While there are two P-3 posts related to the Trust Fund, the Forum Secretariat was able to temporarily charge one against the United Nations regular budget since it had a staff member on an unpaid leave of absence, thereby resulting in lower expenditures for 2022. Staffing costs for 2023 notably include funding one P-3 for a full year and two P-3s for a partial year. These three P-3s concern the Network, monitoring, reporting and assessment, and the new Public Information Officer role that has been created with funding from the Trust Fund and Germany, she noted.

