Opening 2023 Management Segment, Economic and Social Council Adopts 22 Draft Texts Proposed by Subsidiary Bodies

Opening its 2023 management segment today, the Economic and Social Council adopted 22 draft texts, including 12 resolutions and 10 decisions that were approved and proposed by its subsidiary bodies.

Among the draft texts before the Council was a resolution titled “United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute”, which encouraged the Institute to continue its efforts in advancing evidence-based and data-centric approaches to address the global challenges of transnational organized crime in many evolving dimensions. It also expressed its deep appreciation to Italy for hosting the Institute and facilitating its work for more than 50 years.

The Council also adopted another resolution titled “Mainstreaming a gender perspective into all policies and programmes in the United Nations system”, by which the organ reaffirmed the importance of mainstreaming a gender perspective in the policies and programmes related to innovation and technological change, as well as education in the digital age. It also called on the United Nations system to accelerate mainstreaming of a gender perspective at all levels of its work.

In that regard, Aparna Mehrotra, Director of the System Coordination Division of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), highlighted the adoption of the United Nations gender equality marker, also known as UN GEM, which introduces a common methodology and format for tracking the Organization’s contributions to gender equality and women’s empowerment. Stressing the importance of increased investment in capacity development for gender equality and gender mainstreaming, she stressed: “We have to follow the money.”

During the all-day meeting, several participants delivered reports of their subsidiary bodies and institutes on their efforts and work, including Jafar Javan, Director of the United Nations System Staff College. Recognized as the Organization’s go-to learning institution, the College has provided skillsets to advance the United Nations development system by offering a myriad of learning programmes. However, noting that donor funding only accounts for 27 per cent of its budget and 73 per cent is derived from money earned from course fees, he emphasized: "With additional investments from Member States, we could do even more.”

Ana Cristina Amoroso das Neves, Chair of the twenty-sixth session of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, highlighting the pivotal role of science, technology and innovation in the COVID-19 recovery, also reported that the Commission has undertaken capacity-building activities aimed at strengthening South-South and South-North cooperation, while promoting the implementation of science, technology and innovation policies and incorporating a gender dimension.

The Committee also held elections by acclamation to fill vacancies in the Commission on Population and Development from the African States; Commission on the Status of Women from the African States; Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice from the African States; Committee for Programme and Coordination from the Eastern European States; Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme/United Nations Population Fund/United Nations Office for Project Services from the Asia-Pacific States; and Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) from among the Western European and other States.

The Economic and Social Council will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 8 June, to conclude its management segment.

Commission on Population and Development

GHEORGHE LEUCĂ (Republic of Moldova), Chair of the fifty-sixth session of the Commission on Population and Development, introduced its report (document E/2023/25), noting that that progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 was off track. Highlighting the Commission’s 10 key findings, he said that, despite considerable progress in educational access, 244 million children and youth aged 6 to 17 were out of school in 2021; more than half of children and young people in school were not meeting proficiency standards in reading and numeracy at the end of 2019; and two thirds of the world’s non-literate adults are women. Governments must increase support to educational personnel and invest in educational infrastructure, training and retention of qualified teachers, among other things. Also needed is remedial learning and catch-up strategies to mitigate learning losses, he said, calling for the promotion of health education and literacy among young people, including migrants’ integration. Although the Commission did not come to a consensus on the main theme’s draft resolution, it provided new evidence and fresh insights for the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and the upcoming SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] Summit.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, two draft decisions contained in the report, respectively titled “Report of the Commission on Population and Development on its fifty-sixth session and provisional agenda for its fifty-seventh session” and “Timing of the consideration of the report on world demographic trends”.

Commission on Narcotic Drugs

MIGUEL CAMILO RUIZ-BLANCO (Colombia), Chair of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, speaking via videoconference, introduced the Commission’s report (document E/2023/28). The segment took place from 13 to 17 March, featuring 2,500 participants, 139 Member States, 19 intergovernmental organizations and 134 non-governmental organizations. Four resolutions were adopted: 66/1 on “Preparations for the midterm review to be held during the sixty-seventh session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, in 2024”; 66/2 on “Safe handling and disposal of synthetic drugs, their precursors and other chemicals used in the illicit manufacture of drugs”; 66/3 on “Strengthening information sharing to increase scientific evidence-based support to international scheduling and the effective implementation of international scheduling decisions”; and 66/4 on “Promoting alternative development as a development-oriented drug control strategy that is sustainable and inclusive”.

He further cited key messages for the SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] Summit Declaration, including implementing coordinated multidisciplinary efforts to ensure that no one affected by the world drug problem is left behind in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic; accelerating the implementation of all international drug policy commitments; and allocating sufficient funding and resources for drug-related initiatives. Key messages also called for strengthening measures, strategies and inter-agency and international cooperation and partnerships to ensure access to and availability of controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes; and taking into consideration the links between drugs and the environment in efforts to address the world drug problem. The next event is planned for 26 June to commemorate the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”.

JALLAL TOUFIQ, President of the International Narcotics Control Board, introduced the Board’s annual report (document E/INCB/2022/1), noting that its thematic chapter analyses the trend in a limited number of countries legalizing the use of cannabis for non-medical purposes. Legalization of cannabis for non-medical purposes is contrary to drug control conventions. The Board is committed to ongoing dialogue with the States concerned to improve implementation of the conventions and safeguard health and well-being. The Board is also working with Member States to prevent trafficking of chemicals used in illicit manufacture of cocaine and other drugs, as well as identifying solutions to the rapid diversification of chemicals used in such manufacture. Also of concern is the illicit opium poppy cultivation and opium production, as well as the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine in Afghanistan, he said, urging the international community to continue to support drug control efforts in that country.

Pointing to the worsening opioid overdose crisis, he said the Board is supporting Governments in disrupting trafficking in fentanyl and other dangerous non-medical synthetic opioids. He urged Member States to develop national mechanisms for the collection of data on drug use and treatment demand and engage in bilateral assistance in this area, especially in Africa. Further detailing the report and its supplement, he said the Board’s recommendations are aimed at improving affordability, accuracy of national estimates of licit requirements, training and awareness raising among health professionals and legislative, regulatory and administrative changes.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, two draft decisions contained in the report, respectively titled “Report of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs on its sixty-sixth session and provisional agenda for its sixty-seventh session” and “Report of the International Narcotics Control Board”.

Commission on Science and Technology for Development

ANA CRISTINA AMOROSO DAS NEVES (Portugal), Chair of the twenty-sixth session of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, introduced its report (document E/2023/31), noting that this session was attended by 1,600 participants, including 20 ministerial representatives. Emphasizing the pivotal role of science, technology and innovation in the COVID-19 recovery, the Commission called on countries to integrate these technologies into their national development planning and review their progress in incorporating them into their Sustainable Development Goals implementation plans. The Technology and Innovation Report 2023 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) emphasized the need for coherence between international agreements on trade, intellectual property and climate change within the green technology revolution. The Commission also encouraged Governments to design and implement science, technology and innovation policies, while incorporating a gender dimension, in scaling-up innovation for water and sanitation management, among other things. Pointing to the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Reviews for Botswana and Angola, she said the Commission has also undertaken capacity-building activities aimed at strengthening South-South and South-North cooperation. She further announced that the twenty-seventh session will be held on 18-22 March 2024 and highlighted its priority themes.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, two draft resolutions, respectively titled “Assessment of the progress made in the implementation of and follow-up to the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society” and “Science, technology and innovation for development”, as well as the draft decision “Report of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development on its twenty-sixth session and provisional agenda and documentation for the twenty-seventh session of the Commission”.

Committee on World Food Security, United Nations Nutrition,

GABRIEL FERRERO Y DE LOMA-OSORIO (Spain), Chair of the Committee on World Food Security, introduced the Committee’s report (document E/2023/67). The fiftieth plenary session, held in Rome from 10 to 13 October and on 19 December 2022, featured the participation of 25 ministers and 9 vice-ministers, representatives of 129 members and 13 non-members, and delegates from the United Nations system, financial institutions, civil society, research organizations, private sector associations, and philanthropic foundations. The Committee expressed deep concern over the global food crisis, particularly regarding its disproportionate impact on the poor, persons with disabilities, small scale food producers and family farmers, women, youth, older persons and children, as well as the increasing the risk of famine around the world. It further noted the extreme volatility in international food commodity prices; rise in fertilizer prices and shortages caused by supply chain disruptions, affecting crop yields and threatening agricultural productivity and production; and the rise in energy and fuel prices. The Committee noted that geopolitical instability and increasing conflicts undermine food security, nutrition and agrifood systems. Members endorsed new policy recommendations — Promoting Youth Engagement and Employment in Agriculture and Food Systems for Food Security and Nutrition — and decided to move them into action. The Committee also discussed how to contribute to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 2. The fifty-first plenary will be held in Rome from 23 to 27 October.

STINEKE OENEMA, Executive Secretary of United Nations Nutrition (UN-Nutrition), introducing its report (document E/2023/66) and highlighting its key messages, said the world is moving backwards in its efforts to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms. Providing healthy diets from sustainable agrifood systems should be the aim when addressing hunger, malnutrition and its determinants in crises and fragile contexts. She also noted, among other points, that last year, UN-Nutrition launched its Strategy 2022-2030, outlining how to act as a collective force and show thought leadership for nutrition. In its assessments of United Nations coordination for nutrition in countries, she reported that United Nations country colleagues identified coordination as a challenge and top priority when supporting Governments to improve nutrition. Joint United Nations development frameworks are critical tools for improving multisectoral approaches to nutrition, she added. Further detailing its activities, she said there is an urgent need to bring nutrition action to scale and transform agrifood systems to ensure access to healthy diets. “Working as one UN for nutrition is the only way to nurture people and protect the planet,” she stressed.

The representative of Italy said that the Committee on World Food Security — with its multistakeholder and inclusive nature — develops policy guidance and recommendations to accelerate food-systems-wide action, while UN-Nutrition coordinates the United Nations inter-agency mechanisms for nutrition. Noting that these entities connect global and local dimensions and work on both vertical and horizontal cooperation, he encouraged them to work in synergy with all relevant stakeholders. He welcomed the outcomes of the Committee’s Ministerial Segment and the new voluntary guidelines and policy recommendations, as well as the United Nations Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030. Pointing to the United Nations Systems Summit+2, to be held on 24-26 July in Rome, he encouraged all Member States to engage at the highest level. “You can continue to count on Italy, as a host of the Summit, the United Nations Rome-based Agencies and the Chair of the Group of Friends of Food Security and Nutrition,” he added.

The Economic and Social Council then concluded its consideration of the reports of the Committee on World Food Security and UN-Nutrition.

GERALDINE FRASER-MOLEKETI, Chair of the twenty-second session of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration, speaking via videoconference and presenting the report of the Committee (document E/2023/44), noted that the twenty-second session was held from 27 to 31 March in New York, with an ambitious and wide-ranging agenda to transform institutions for a more sustainable and resilient world amid multiple crises. Transforming institutions at the speed and scale required for the Sustainable Development Goals will depend on accelerating the building of capable States at all levels — eschewing quick palliative approaches, overcoming mis- and disinformation, and breaching social, economic and political divides. The cascade of simultaneous crises is undermining the resilience of Government at all levels, requiring quick responses, but excessive focus on crisis management has led to neglect of a number of essential approaches to policymaking. Calling for long-term thinking and risk management, she also stressed that inclusiveness is the cornerstone of sustainable development. In addition, the pandemic accelerated digital transition while revealing the technological weaknesses of public administration and also exacerbating inequalities caused by digital divides. However, stimulating public sector innovation remains critical and complex, requiring national digital strategies and hybrid approaches, she said.

The Council then adopted without a vote the draft decision titled “Dates and provisional agenda of the twenty-third session of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration”. The Chair also noted that informal consultations are continuing on a draft resolution on the “Report of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration on its twenty-second session”.

ROMAIN HUBERT, Chief of the Dangerous Goods and Road Safety Management Section of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, speaking via videoconference, introduced the report on the Work of the Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods and on the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (document E/2023/56). Detailing its four parts and citing revised materials, he noted that the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Organization for International Carriage by Rail and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe have already initiated amendments to their respective legal instruments on the transport of dangerous goods to give effect to the recommended new provisions. Many countries have also adapted their legislation applicable to domestic or regional transport accordingly, he added.

However, little information on the status of national implementation is available for countries which do not participate in the work of the Committee or the Economic Commission’s Inland Transport Committee, he observed. To that end, he suggested that the Secretary-General collect more information on the status of implementation worldwide of the Model Regulations for transport of dangerous goods by road, rail or inland waterways in the same way as IMO and ICAO do for maritime and air transport. Further detailing the report, he said the Committee invites the Council to request the Secretary-General, through parts A and B of the proposed draft resolution, to publish its new recommendations, to invite Governments and relevant organizations to consider these recommendations and to provide feedback to the Committee.

The Council then adopted, without a vote, a draft resolution contained in the report, titled “Work of the Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods and on the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals”.

Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

MOHAMED ABDEL-MONEIM, Chair of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, presenting its report (document E/2023/22) and speaking via videoconference, said that although there are 171 State parties to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, only 26 have ratified or acceded to its Optional Protocol. Noting that half of the State parties have overdue reports on their obligations’ fulfilment, he called on those Governments to take necessary action. In this regard, the Committee has proposed a reporting calendar of eight years instead of four, he said, adding that the chairs of the Human Rights Treaty bodies moved forward with an implementation plan for an eight-year reporting calendar. Pointing to the Committee’s new work methods, harmonized with other treaty bodies, he said it will continue intensifying its interaction with the United Nations specialized agencies and the Council’s subsidiary bodies. Further, reporting that the Committee has reviewed 12 State party reports, mostly from developing countries, he called on those countries to implement the respective recommendations. While recognizing that global inflation has escalated the cost-of-living crisis, he said there is no derogation from fulfilling the Convenance rights. Drawing attention to the Committee’s general comment 3, he called on the Council to consider convening an international conference.

The Economic and Social Council then took note of the report. The report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (to be issued as document A/77/36) will be considered at the Council’s management segment in July.

United Nations Research and Training Institutes

CHRISTINA MCELWAINE, Chief Operations Officer of the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research, introduced the report of the Council of the United Nations University (document E/2023/57). Its academic freedom allows it to effectively bridge the expertise in academic communities and the policy needs of the United Nations, operating as a global institution with 13 research centres and offices hosted in Japan, Malaysia, China, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Ghana, Venezuela, Switzerland, Canada and the United States. The University connects diverse groups of international stakeholders to generate and share research with a broad spectrum of publics, through undertaking innovative research and publishing reports; highlighting policy-relevant research findings in formats useful for policymakers; and training to strengthen the capacities of researchers and Governments in developing countries. She highlighted several developments, including the appointment of Tshilidzi Marwala of South Africa as the seventh Rector of the University, as well as a report titled “A Breakthrough for People and Planet”, recently submitted to Secretary-General António Guterres, that illustrates the relevant thought leadership the University can offer to the United Nations and the international community. Citing efforts towards having a positive impact on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, she said the University will continue to address priorities including raising its global profile and expanding activities particularly in the Global South.

JAFAR JAVAN, Director of the United Nations System Staff College, presenting the College’s report (document E/2023/58), said that the College — based in Italy, with a Knowledge Centre for Sustainable Development in Germany — delivers high-quality knowledge management, training and continuous learning to United Nations personnel and partner entities. Noting its twentieth anniversary in 2022, he said the College has become recognized as the United Nations system’s go-to learning institution, helping to make the Organization more cohesive, results-oriented and cost effective. The College has been pivotal in providing skillsets to advance the Organization’s development system and internal management reforms by offering an array of learning programmes, tailored solutions and advisory services. Further detailing the College’s efforts in building staff capacities and contributing to a cost-effective and accountable system, he thanked Italy, Germany, Sweden and Ireland for their voluntary contributions. However, that donor funding only accounts for 27 per cent of its budget, while 73 per cent is derived from money earned from course fees. "With additional investments from Member States, we could do even more,” he emphasized. Using a computer analogy, he said that in supporting the Staff College, Member States are investing in the critical internal hardware needed for the United Nations system to deliver bigger and better results for the world.

MARCO SUAZO, Director of the New York Office of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), introducing its report (document E/2023/70), said that the Institute’s programming covers all pillars of the United Nations work and has three cross-cutting programme areas to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals’ implementation. In 2022, the Institute established a Division on Non-communicable Diseases, Digital Health and Capacity Building to promote health for all. Under the “peace pillar”, UNITAR organized high-level events and provided pre-deployment training for peacekeeping personnel and police, while partnering with peacekeeping training centres in Ghana, Mali and the United Republic of Tanzania. It also empowered women to participate in peace processes. Under the “people pillar”, UNITAD reached over 12,000 beneficiaries in 28 countries by conducting face-to-face training workshops and online courses. The Institute collaborates with the Global Surgery Foundation and hosts the network of affiliated training centres for authorities and local actors, which expanded to 30 centres and 175,000 beneficiaries in 2021-2022.

Under the “planet pillar”, it brought together 36 multilateral organizations and offered 50 courses on climate change and green economy, he continued. In addition, the United Nations Climate Change Learning Partnership, also known as UN CC: Learn Partnership, issued 200,000 certificates of completion in 2022 with 650,000 participants. Through its Partnership for Action on Green Economy, UNITAR supports 22 countries in achieving green economies, while its Sustainable Cycles Programme does innovative research and training on disposal of waste streams. Under the “prosperity pillar”, the Institute focuses on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda through its “UN SDG: Learn” platform and the United Nations Satellite Centre. While the Institute is fully voluntary funded, it has accumulated surpluses from $30,831 million in 2020 to $46,936 in 2021. Its revised budget for 2022-2023 accounts for $83,311 million, with the Leave No One Behind Fund supporting 68 projects.

ANTONIA DE MEO, Director of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), presented its oral report, noting that body formerly reported to the Council through the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna, which limited its visibility. She reported that 2022 was an important year, featuring the development of a new strategic programme framework — for the period of 2023 to 2026 — around five interconnected strategic priorities related to justice and security, as well as three crosscutting themes of youth, gender, and climate change. The Institute launched 11 new projects; released 24 research reports; led 45 training programmes, reaching more than 2,000 beneficiaries across the globe; and conducted countless expert-level workshops as part of 30 ongoing programmes and projects. It also facilitated the repatriation of several 2000-year-old cultural artifacts illegally removed from Libya valued at several million dollars, but priceless to the people and culture of Libya.

This complex endeavour by several important partners was a victory for the country, as well as for international law enforcement, she said. However, research shows an urgent need for international cooperation to combat trafficking and smuggling. She also reported that research on climate change in the Sahel provides first-hand evidence of the role it plays in exacerbating local conflicts, as well as its impact on recruitment narratives by violent extremist groups. As the use of facial recognition technology is arguably one of the most controversial applications of new technology, she noted that tomorrow in Singapore, the Institute and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) will release the next milestone work in this domain — the “Toolkit for Responsible AI Innovation in Law Enforcement” — which defines principles and practical guidance for responsible artificial intelligence innovation in law enforcement that is both human rights and ethics compliant.

The representative of Italy said his country is proud to host the United Nations System Staff College — an established centre of knowledge, management learning and training. During the past two years, the Staff College has greatly expanded its target audience, extending its reach beyond the United Nations staff to include civil society representatives, civil servants as well as university students, he said, noting that its inclusive approach reinforces the College’s mission as a knowledge-sharing institution that promotes the United Nations values within and beyond the system. Detailing the College’s positive impact, he said its work, together with UNITAR, UNU and UNICRI, is commendable and should be continuously supported operationally and financially by Member States. Their support is key to empowering these institutions to continue to deliver first-rate learning to the United Nations staff and partner entities, expand their reach and amplify the impact of the United Nations system globally, he stated.

The Economic and Social Council then took up the draft resolution titled United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute” (document E/2023/L.13).

The representative of Italy , speaking before action, voiced his Government’s strong support for the Institute’s activities and underlined the link between its mandate and Sustainable Development Goal 16 on the promotion of peace, justice and strong institutions. “The resolution before us is both a well-deserved sign and recognition for the work of the Institute and an appeal to Member States to take advantage of the technical offerings of UNICRI and support, even financially, the Institute,” he asserted.

The Council adopted “L.13” without a vote.

Environment

The Economic and Social Council had no advance documentation and no draft proposal submitted under the item.

Assistance to the Third States Affected by the Application of Sanctions

The Economic and Social Council had no advance documentation and no draft proposal submitted under the item.

Non-governmental Organizations

Turning to the report of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations on its 2022 regular session (document E/2023/32 (Part II)), the Economic and Social Council adopted without a vote the two draft decisions contained in Chapter 1 of that report, respectively titled “Applications for consultative status and quadrennial reports received from non-governmental organizations” and “Report of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations on its 2023 regular session”.

Coordination, Programme and Other Questions

The Economic and Social Council next turned its attention to the provisional calendar of conferences and meetings in the economic, social and related fields for 2024 and 2025 (document E/2023/55) and the letter dated 26 April 2022 from the Chair of the Committee on Conferences addressed to the President of the Economic and Social Council (document E/2023/71). It adopted without a vote a draft resolution titled “Provisional calendar of conferences and meetings in the economic, social and related fields for 2024 and 2025” (document E/2023/L.15).

Statistical Commission

GEORGES SIMON ULRICH (Switzerland), Vice-Chair of the United Nations Statistical Commission, speaking via videoconference, presented its report (document E/2023/24). In the course of 70 years, the scope of the topics covered by the Commission has expanded to include emerging issues and technological innovations, he reported, adding that 500 delegates from 98 countries and 40 international agencies and non-governmental organizations attended the annual session of the Commission. The Commission concluded 23 technical decisions and highlighted the increase of the Sustainable Development Goals indicator coverage from 115 indicators — out of 231 — in 2016 to 219 in 2023. It also welcomed the revision of the “System of National Accounts” to be released in 2025 and organized a high-level forum, titled “Beyond GDP”. In the coming inter-sessional period, celebrations of the thirtieth anniversary of the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics — the foundation of official statistics — will be carried out. Further, the Commission endorsed the establishment of a Friends of the Chair group on social and demographic statistics that will launch its review programmes at national and international levels, while also focusing on the status quo review to strengthen these programmes. The report also contains the Commission’s decision on international statistical classifications; data stewardship; integration of statistical and geospatial information; household surveys and crime statistics, among others.

The representative of Mexico , speaking before action, welcomed the Commission’s creation of a Group of Friends of the President on Social and Demographic Statistics, which will shine a critical light on work being done by groups of experts, as well as the Committee of Experts on International Statistical Classification, and the Committee of Experts on Global Issues of Geospatial Information. She further highlighted the Commission’s request to build more bridges for cooperation between the statistical and biodiversity communities. On membership increase, her delegation was awaiting broader deliberations within the Bureau, she noted.

The Council then adopted without a vote the draft decision titled “Report of the Statistical Commission in its fifty-fourth session and provisional agenda and dates of the fifty-fifth session of the Commission”.

Economic and Environmental Questions: Sustainable Development

SAKIKO FUKUDA-PARR, Chair of the twenty-fifth session of the Committee for Development Policy, speaking via videoconference, presented the Committee’s report (document E/2023/33). The report’s analysis focuses on three urgent issues: the just transition to environmentally sustainable economies, the debt crisis and the effectiveness of the voluntary national review mechanism. On ensuring a just transition, the Committee recommended that the Council encourages Member States to pursue strategies that will secure climate action, environmental sustainability and resilience-building in a way that reinforces the implementation of all global Goals. Strategies must consider the consequences of national policy on people and countries beyond national borders or the burden of transition on others, especially developing countries. To that end, the Committee makes nine specific recommendations on developing countries’ needs, she noted.

Regarding external debt, she underlined the urgent need for short-term solutions — including multilateral financing, debt re-negotiations and comprehensive financing and debt resolution mechanisms. The Council should call on Member States and the international community to improve the method, process and speed of debt relief to developing countries. On voluntary national reviews, she pointed out that their potential as a tool for reflection is far from being reached. In that vein, the Committee recommended launching a new generation of reviews which should refocus reports towards more in-depth analyses of successes and failures, policy insights and the identification of structural obstacles. The Committee also reviewed its criteria for the identification of least developed countries during its session and introduced refinements to that criteria’s composition and application procedure. Among other things, it urged the United Nations development system to expand the use of that category in programming and budgeting, she said.

The representative of Angola , speaking before action, said that his country is projected to complete its graduation in February 2024. However, its micro-economic situation has experienced a set-back. Gross national income per capital has fallen below the graduation threshold, while the country has not improved sufficiently on the two respective criteria for least developed countries, making it no longer eligible for graduation. As an immediate response, the Government has activated a monitoring mechanism under the Dual Programme of Action. Consultations between the Commission for Development Policy and the Government started on May 31, he said, adding that Angola will communicate the results of these consultations to the Council.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as an observer, said that the most important function of the Committee is to provide the Council with expert advice on least developed countries’ graduation. The bloc supports these countries and prioritizes its partnership. Welcoming the adoption of the Dual Programme of Action, he underlined the importance of addressing needs of each country. He also welcomed the finding of the Committee on the benefits of updating the existent General Assembly resolutions and the smooth transition, including the need for enhancing monitoring and taking action when it reveals challenges or shows that the country is off track with regard to its graduation.

The representative of Colombia said recommendations in the report were of extreme relevance, particularly on just energy transition. He underscored the need to make the most of the Committee, especially regarding the Global South and least developed countries.

The Council then adopted without a vote the draft resolution titled “Report of the Committee for Development Policy on its twenty-fifth session” (document E/2023/L.14).

The representative of the United States , speaking after action, welcomed the resolution, noting graduation does not mean an end to development. She said she strongly disagreed with several of the recommendations in the report, considering them to be outside its mandate, and that consensus on the resolution does not imply support for the report. Calling for guidance on the application process and criteria for approving postponement of the graduation process, she affirmed that trade language negotiated by the General Assembly or the Economic and Social Council or under their auspices does not have relevance for United States trade policy or the World Trade Organization.

Gender Mainstreaming, Commission on Status of Women

APARNA MEHROTRA, Director of the System Coordination Division of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), speaking via videoconference, presented the report titled “Mainstreaming a gender perspective into all policies and programmes in the United Nations system” (document E/2023/82). She outlined several relevant efforts, including the development of the annual Gender Snapshot publication regarding the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals from a gender perspective. Also noting the publication on guidance on gender analysis in technical areas that include climate and disaster risk and finance insurance, energy infrastructure and digital inclusion, she said it is also vital to ensure that women and girls are placed at the centre of the implementation of Our Common Agenda. Highlighting the adoption of the United Nations gender equality marker, also known as UN GEM, she said it introduces a common methodology and format for tracking the contribution of the Organization’s activities to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Noting that 30 entities and 91 country teams are currently working with or have committed to implementation of UN GEM and four entities have established a 15 per cent minimum financial target for gender equality, she added that further efforts are needed to ensure that these standards are universally adopted. Also highlighting concerted efforts to bolster capacity for gender analysis and data collection, gender-responsive planning and technical gender expertise in conflict countries, she stressed the importance of increased investment in capacity development for gender equality and gender mainstreaming, with particular attention to strengthening gender analysis in technical, non-technical and emerging areas of work. “We have to follow the money,” she said. Also calling for the implementation of UN GEM more systematically across country teams and inter-agency pooled funds, she added that all entities of the United Nations system must sharpen their focus to systematically and mainstream a gender perspective in their respective areas of work.

MATHU JOYINI (South Africa), Chair of the sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of Women, presented the report of that session, which took place from 6 to 17 March (document E/2023/27). Highlighting its priority theme, “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls,” she said the outcome offers a clear road map on policies and actions that Governments and other stakeholders should undertake. Outlining its thematic areas, she pointed to the importance of prioritizing digital equity to close the gender digital divide, leveraging financing for inclusive digital transformation and innovation and fostering gender-responsive digital and science and technology education, among others. The outcome was the result of a shared commitment and a significant milestone, she said, reporting that over 7,500 participants from Governments, intergovernmental organizations, the United Nations system, civil society, and youth participated in the session. The Commission also considered the threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, higher poverty rates, the global cost-of-living crisis coupled with the climate crisis and conflicts.

The Council then adopted the draft decision contained in the Commission’s report, titled “Report of the Commission on the Status of Women on its sixty–seventh session and provisional agenda and documentation for the sixty-eighth session of the Commission”.

It also noted the report of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women on its eighty-second, eighty-third and eighty-fourth sessions (document A/78/38 ) for transmission to the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly.

The Council then turned its attention to the draft resolution titled “Mainstreaming a gender perspective into all policies and programmes in the United Nations System” (document E/2023/L.16) and adopted it without a vote.

Social and Human Rights Questions: Social Development

JOHN WILMOTH, Officer-in-charge of the Division for Inclusive Social Development, Department of Economic and Social Affairs — introducing the Secretary-General’s report titled “Preparations for and observance of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family” (document E/2023/7) — said that it analyses urbanization and migration trends and their impacts on families. With some regional variations, the family is a major driver of migration. Thus, migrants and their families need many forms of support in addition to economic assistance — including quality education, health services and housing. With transnational motherhood having become a global phenomenon, policies supporting migrant women and facilitating reunification with their children are key as well. Further, migration fuels rapid urbanization in much of the world, which can improve the lives of individuals and families when it is a sustainable process with a family perspective. The report notes the importance of family-oriented urban policies to target vulnerable families, recommending investment in sustainable urbanization, accessible transportation, affordable housing and intergenerational living arrangements. As part of the International Year’s ongoing preparations, it recommends supporting research, awareness-raising activities and policy actions at national, regional and global levels on the impact of mega trends. Such trends notably include technological changes, urbanization, migration, other demographic trends and climate change.

JUNE KUNUGI, Director of the Public Partnership Division of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), introducing the report titled “Follow-up to the outcome of the special session of the General Assembly on children” (document E/2023/5), recalled that more than two decades ago, delegations from 190 countries — including 700 children — adopted the Declaration and Plan of Action titled “A world fit for children”. “The report presented today tells us that the current state of the world is not fit for children”, she observed. Pointing out that more than 1 billion children live in multi-dimensional poverty; more than 5 million have lost a parent or a caregiver to COVID-19; and nearly 170 million children are engaged in child labour, she said that 5 million children under the age of five die from preventable or curable causes.

Further, school closures and lack of learning opportunities, caused by the pandemic, have added 100 million children to the total of 600 million children, that do not meet reading proficiency standards, she continued. She called for a greater investment in primary health care at the community level and for support for multisectoral early childhood development packages and responsive caregiving, among other things. Moreover, climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, as well as pollution and waste have been identified by children as the defining task of the twenty-first century. Children themselves are demanding transformative change, the protection of their rights, equitable recovery and intergenerational justice. Noting that they should be included in deliberations on global solutions, she stressed: “Only when we have followed and seized every opportunity will we create a world fit for today’s children and those to come.”

ALYA AHMED SAID AL-THANI (Qatar), Chair of the sixty-first session of the Commission for Social Development, presented its report (document E/2023/26), noting that 26 ministers and 4 vice-ministers participated in its general discussion. The Commission has referred four resolutions to the Council, including a resolution on the priority theme, reaffirming that the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development, inter alia, constitute the basic framework for promoting social development for all at the national and international levels, among other points. A second resolution addresses the fourth review and appraisal of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, reaffirming that it provides a solid foundation to bring about far-reaching social and economic changes toward sustainable development.

A third resolution addresses on the future organization and methods of work of the Commission, reaffirming its decision to consider the programme of work of the Council and the main theme of the high-level political forum on sustainable development in deciding its own priority theme, she continued. The Commission decided that the priority theme for the sixty-second session would be fostering social development and social justice through social policies to accelerate progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication. A fourth resolution on the Social Dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development encouraged African countries to accelerate actions for eradicating extreme poverty, provide decent jobs and tackle the climate emergency by investing in a sustainable, inclusive and just transition, including strategies to promote the social and solidarity economy.

The Council then adopted without a vote the draft resolutions contained in Chapter I of the report of the Commission, including the resolution titled “Future organization and methods of work of the Commission for Social Development”; “Social dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development”; “Creating full and productive employment and decent work for all as a way of overcoming inequalities to accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”; “Fourth review and appraisal of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, 2002”; and “Report of the Commission for Social Development on its sixty-first session and provisional agenda and documentation for the sixty-second session”.

Finally, in connection with decision 61/101 of the Commission titled “Nomination of members of the Board of the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development”, the Council confirmed the nomination of Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim, Ha-Joon Chang, and Imraan Valodia as members of the Board of the Institute for an additional two-year term beginning on the date of confirmation by the Council and expiring on 30 June 2025, and the nomination of Naila Kabeer to serve on the Board of the Institute for a four-year term beginning on 1 July 2023.

Reports of Coordination Bodies

MAAIKE JANSEN, Director of the Chief Executives Board, presenting the Annual Overview Report of the United Nations System Chief Executives Board for Coordination for 2022 (document E/2023/51), said it illustrates how the United Nations system is working together to deliver on intergovernmental mandates. The Board remains a driver of integration and policy coherence in support of Member States, serving as an internal “think-tank”, drawing together expertise from across the full system to provide forward-looking solutions in response to mandates from the legislative and governing bodies of its 31 member organizations. Noting that in the reporting period, Board members focused on accelerating efforts to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, she said they explored two tracks from Our Common Agenda in greater depth. The first focused on the New Agenda for Peace, with members observing that the United Nations needed to change its perspective on operations related to peace and prevention, including by taking a comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach to peace, development and human rights. A second track on which the Board focused its attention was on reclaiming the digital commons. Members saw both enormous potential and risks in digital technologies and discussed opportunities to leverage them for sustainable development and mitigate harms, she said.

Follow-up to the International Conference on Financing for Development

Acting on the recommendation by its Forum on Financing for Development Follow-up as contained in Chapter 1 of its report (document E/FFDF/2023/3), the Council decided to transmit to the high-level political forum on sustainable development the intergovernmentally-agreed conclusions and recommendations titled “Follow-up and review of the financing for development outcomes and the means of implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

RUVENDRINI MENIKDIWELA, Director of the New York Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), giving an oral report, said that in 2022 UNHCR issued a report to mobilize funding by analysing the situation in 12 countries. The global increase of the forcibly displaced and stateless people has pushed its needs-based budget above $10 billion for the first time. Noting that in 2022, the agency led the development of seven regional refugee response plans in 53 countries, she said it also has been leading in protection, emergency shelter and camp coordination and clusters. Its engagement with international financial institutions has resulted in allocations to refugee-hosting countries though development funds, including a $3.6 billion investment — in cooperation with the World Bank — to support 60 projects since 2017.

As well, through its framework agreements with regional financial institutions, UNHCR and the Islamic Development Bank launched a Global Islamic Fund for refugees in 2022, she noted. New collaboration frameworks have been signed with IOM, the United National Development Programme (UNDP) and UNICEF. In mid-2022, the agency co-facilitated global consultations on localization and climate action, rolling out a grant agreement for direct funding for refugee-led organizations, among other things. New and existing patronships in sport have been also leveraged, including the adoption of UNHCR’s first sport strategy, titled “More than a game”. Through partnerships with football clubs — FC Barcelona and Nottingham Forest — UNHCR launched sports projects in several countries, she said.

Election, Nominations, Confirmations and Appointments

The Council then elected by acclamation Burundi to the Commission on Population and Development from the African States for a four-year term, beginning at the first meeting of the Commission’s fifty-eighth session in 2024; Rwanda to the Commission on the Status of Women from the African States for a term of four years, beginning at the first meeting of the Commission’s sixty-ninth session in 2024; and Egypt and Morocco to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice from the African States for a three-year term, beginning on 1 January 2024.

It also elected by acclamation Poland to the Committee for Programme and Coordination from the Eastern European States for a three-year term, beginning on 1 January 2024; Bangladesh to the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme/United Nations Population Fund/United Nations Office for Project Services from the Asia-Pacific States for a term of three years, beginning on 1 January 2024; and Sweden to the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) from among the Western European and other States, to complete the term of office of Switzerland, which resigned its seat, beginning on 7 June and expiring on 31 December 2023.