Economic and Social Council: Operational Activities for Development Segment

Opening Remarks

ALBERT RANGANAI CHIMBINDI (Zimbabwe), Vice-President of the Economic and Social Council, opened the operational activities for development segment, emphasizing it is taking place during one of the most challenging times in history — and in a world in crisis, “to rescue and turbocharge the Sustainable Development Goals must be our highest common priority”, he stressed. Citing the theme for the segment, “Guiding United Nations development system’s support in response to interlinked crises and to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals”, he noted the session will consider the evidence presented in Secretary-General António Guterres’ report on the implementation of the quadrennial comprehensive policy review and the annual report of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group Chair on the Development Coordination Office.

Outlining the structure of the segment, he called for ensuring that the perspectives and feedback of Member States are fully included in the conversation, with an honest identification of both the successes and the challenges on the ground being critical in shaping the way forward. The basis of discussions should go beyond United Nations jargon and technicalities, as these issues are about making a reality of the 2015 pledge of leaving no one behind, “delivering results for the people we represent, and ultimately to improve their overall well-being”, he said. The United Nations development system has been undergoing a stress test in the last few years, he noted — with the world losing hard-earned progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Despite facing funding challenges, the strengthened resident coordinator system is bringing United Nations country teams closer together to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He emphasized that the valuable experience gained in this state of emergency should provide a solid basis for the permanent amplification of the effectiveness of the United Nations development system and its partnership with Governments, other international organizations and development actors. In view of this, the segment has assumed even more significance as the main accountability platform to enhance the acceleration of system-wide performance and results in support of the 2030 Agenda. He encouraged all participants to have a forward-looking vision, as “the decisions we are going to adopt starting with this segment, and in the upcoming months will impact millions of lives around the world and will shape the future of the 2030 Agenda for years to come”, he stated.

BRIAN WALLACE (Jamaica), Vice-President of the General Assembly, noting that today’s colliding crises have sent millions into poverty and thrown the Sustainable Development Goals off track, said: “We need a development system that is effective, efficient and coherent in supporting Member States to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.” Over the next three days, delegates are to assess how well the United Nations development system is implementing policy guidance by Member States and delivering on the promise to leave no one behind — a great opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council. “We are in the decade of action, and we are being judged by our results, or the lack thereof,” he underscored, urging Member States to ensure that reforms are bringing about critical changes in behaviour, culture and mindset that maximize the United Nations collective offer. The revised management and accountability framework must now be fully implemented with each entity contributing according to its comparative advantage to drive a whole-of-system approach to countries, and funding for the resident coordinator system ensured as a common priority.

LI JUNHUA, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, cited the pledge of the 2030 Agenda for common action to leave no one behind — but “We have been failing to deliver at the scope and speed” required for such changes, he stressed. As it stands, only one third of countries will halve national poverty by 2030, with hunger levels, economic hardship and the number of people fleeing conflict at record highs. By 2030, 300 million young people and children will leave school unable to read or write, and none of the gender equality indicators have been met. “But we must regain lost ground, and time is of the essence”, he stressed. He cited the two reports presented to the segment as a sound analytical basis for Council and Member States’ discussions, with ambitious reform of the United Nations development system delivering results, as it remains a preferred partner for evidence-based and integrated policy advice.

Joint action helped an additional 147 million people in 39 countries and territories gain temporary and permanent coverage for social protection, he noted, further citing the importance of the resident coordinator system in driving a just transition in food, energy and digital transition, connecting global priorities to local actions. Their support has led to the historic loss and damage fund, with synergies in development and peacebuilding interventions, all in the past year alone. Country teams have worked more collaboratively, with 94 per cent of Governments agreeing that development system activities accurately reflect the content of the cooperation framework. There is still work to do, he stressed, calling for funding solutions to be found as the fate of the many hinges on it.

FREDERICK M. SHAVA, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe , warned that a number of African countries covered by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) are unlikely to achieve a single Sustainable Development Goal. Issues of gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and sustainable food production remain pertinent challenges in some parts of the continent and beyond. The 2022-2026 Zimbabwe United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework articulates the strategic engagement of the United Nations country team there, to support the country in achieving its national development plans and the Sustainable Development Goals, he said, noting its delivery of $524 million in various projects and programmes targeting the most vulnerable groups.

Detailing its activities with the Organization’s agencies, funds and programmes, he said the World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) complemented the Government’s work in providing social protection services, reaching 1.8 million people with cash or in-kind support. The Government also worked with UNICEF, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to improve an enabling environment for education, he said, pointing to the Government’s other efforts in the areas of justice delivery, universal health, economic growth and gender equality.

Resident Coordinators should continue to support countries by focusing on policy transformations, partnerships and coalition building to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, he continued, urging their stronger alignment with national needs and nationally determined priorities. He welcomed the Secretary-General’s SDG Stimulus and called on the United Nations development system to exert all efforts to support developing countries to leverage robust partnerships with development partners, including international financial institutions and the private sector, to achieve the scale and pace of progress required to deliver and meet the 2030 Agenda.

He further called on international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to increase the provision of immediate liquidity to the countries most in need and expand fiscal space by allocating more financing in the form of grants and concessional loans.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, highlighted that halfway through the timeline of the 2030 Agenda, more than half the world is being left behind, pointing to the escalating climate crisis and growing hunger and poverty. Moreover, the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine has prolonged and amplified the economic destruction and dislocation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of food, energy, and finance has risen sharply, with a devastating impact on vulnerable countries and communities, while inequalities and gender discrimination are on the rise.

“The Sustainable Development Goals — our only comprehensive solution to these crises — are far off track,” he underscored, pointing out that progress has reversed on more than 30 per cent of Sustainable Development Goals targets, and is weak and insufficient on another 50 per cent. “But it is not too late to turn the tide. And we are determined to do just that,” he declared, citing that the SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] Stimulus, the proposed reforms of the global financial architecture, the Acceleration Agenda on climate, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the memorandum of understanding on promoting Russian food and fertilizers to global markets, among others, are initiatives aimed at reducing poverty, inequality and hunger, and getting the 2030 Agenda back on course.

Pointing to the success of reforms as demonstrated by his report on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system, he said: “The verdict is in: resident coordinators are bringing United Nations entities together in support of countries’ priorities for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Fully 88 per cent of host Governments say that resident coordinators provide effective and strategic leadership in support of their national plans and priorities. All least developed and landlocked developing countries surveyed said United Nations activities were closely aligned with their needs and priorities, while all small island developing States said collaboration between the Organization’s entities has improved since the reforms.

The system is data-driven, thus delivering new levels of transparency and accountability, he said, detailing the positive contributions of the reinvigorated role of the resident coordinator, such as in Pakistan, where the newly empowered system coordinated across the entire United Nations family with the Government in response to the devastating floods that affected 33 million people. In small island developing States, the integrated support provided by multi-country offices is helping to address issues ranging from climate adaptation to debt distress, he added.

“Many developing countries simply cannot afford to invest in the SDGs because they face a financing abyss,” he emphasized, highlighting that the annual Sustainable Development Goals funding gap, which stood at $2.5 trillion before the pandemic, and, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), now stands at some $4.2 trillion. Developed countries have now largely returned to their pre-pandemic trajectory of economic growth, whereas developing countries have been hobbled by their inability to do the same and vulnerable middle-income countries are denied debt relief and concessional financing.

Something is seriously wrong with the rules and governance structures that produce these results, he stressed, noting that he has thus called for an SDG Stimulus — an emergency measure to scale up affordable long-term financing for all countries in need, by at least $500 billion a year. There are also long-term proposals under way to right the fundamental injustices and inequalities in global financial architecture which reflect the global realities of 78 years ago, he added, calling on Member States for their support.

He thanked those Member States that have maintained or increased their financial support to the United Nations development system, pointing out, however, that in 2022, the system suffered from a funding gap of $85 million, while the Joint SDG Fund is far short of the Funding Compact target of $290 million per year. “Unless Member States step up, we are effectively starving the UN development system of the support it needs to deliver for Member States,” he warned, adding that a recruitment freeze is reducing the Organization’s ability to deliver.

“We are now turning to Member States to meet their commitments,” he emphasized, noting that $85 million is a tiny investment for the returns already being witnessed. Noting that countries are spending more than $2 trillion a year on military budgets, he stressed: “It is simply not credible to pledge support for peace, if they are not prepared to invest a tiny fraction of this amount in sustainable development — the greatest conflict prevention tool we have.”

He urged Member States to reconsider his recommendation for a hybrid 2.0 model for the United Nations development system, noting that the current funding model for the resident coordinator system is far too vulnerable to fluctuations in voluntary funding, making it unpredictable and unsustainable. “The most logical, principled solution is to fund the resident coordinator system with a greater share of assessed contributions under the regular budget of the United Nations,” he emphasized, noting that he intends to launch, in the coming months, a transparent, inclusive consultation process with Member States before a formal proposal is submitted to the General Assembly.

The SDG Summit in September must be a moment of unity and deliver concrete progress on the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as a clear commitment to overhaul the current international financial architecture. Member States are our partners on this journey, he stressed, urging their continued engagement and leadership at the highest levels. “A robust resolution from the ECOSOC [Economic and Social Council] operational activities segment would be an important first step in this direction. Together, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all people, everywhere,” he said.

Interactive Discussion

The representative of Cuba , speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, noted words at various forums have not been translated into appropriate actions, and the multiple challenges and crises have further complicated the way towards fulfilling previous commitments. She called for the focus of the United Nations development system, and in particular the resident coordinator system, to remain on development issues. The eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions must remain the system’s overarching objective, while funding development activities must be a top priority.

However, she noted with concern that there continues to be less money available for development than for other pillars — urging donors to contribute to the system in a way that is more beneficial to its coordinated efforts. While citing the excellent manner in which the system responded to the pandemic and other crises, she voiced concern about the funding shortfall to the resident coordinator system. Some Group of 77 members are among those furthest behind, in extreme poverty, experiencing high indebtedness and most affected by the continued negative impact of climate change and other sorts of external shocks. She further underlined the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the activities of the United Nations country teams.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said it is rewarding to see a well-functioning resident coordinator system, only in its fifth year of implementation. Noting that progress on reaching the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 has stalled and is unequal, he stressed that the United Nations development system must be able to deliver on commitments coming out of the SDG Summit. Voicing concern about funding, he said the Union and its member States contribute heavily to the resident coordinator system through all the financing pillars and look forward to a detailed proposal for a new funding model that is predictable, flexible and solid. They are ready to engage in that debate, which should be thorough and look at all possible options, including assessed contributions, he added. Regarding the resident coordinator’s role in convening the United Nations family in countries and also the broader donor community, he asked the Secretary-General if there was more that Member States could do to facilitate such coordination. He further asked him to elaborate on how the development system more broadly can invest in a way that reduces humanitarian needs emerging out of conflict and climate change — the so-called nexus.

The representative of South Africa , speaking on behalf of the African Group and aligning herself with the Group of 77, noted that her continent is the biggest beneficiary of the resident coordinator system, with 53 representatives and offices — and has therefore supported its reform since the outset, which is essential for delivering truly tailored support. Africa contains different categories of countries including small island developing, middle-income, least developed and landlocked developing States, requiring a different level of customized support. She noted that feedback shows that 95 per cent of African Governments indicate that technical support provided by the United Nations development system is in line with national needs and priorities, while 89 per cent stated they are receiving appropriate support to leverage partnerships.

She further acknowledged the progress on receiving integrated policy advice and convening partners under the leadership of resident coordinators to mobilize implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. However, she voiced concern over the funding gap, which can undermine efforts to deliver effective programmes and activities at the country level. Advocating for a funding model based on the regular budget to ensure predictability, she stressed that the gap underscores that the current voluntary model is no longer fit for purpose.

The representative of Mongolia , speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, reiterated support for the United Nations development system, which makes efforts to provide more integrated, efficient and better-quality support to countries’ needs and priorities. The pandemic proved that the repositioned system, with a stronger and empowered resident coordinator system at its core, is well positioned to respond to emergencies, build resilience and ensure the primacy of development. He therefore called for Member States’ continued support in reform, stressing the need for the resident coordinator system to be equipped with a predictable, sustainable and adequate funding model.

Voicing concern that this recurrent funding gap risks undermining the effective and efficient delivery of programmatic activities at the State level — especially for those in special situations like the landlocked developing countries — he urged for continued leverage of the system, particularly in preparation for the next steps in the upcoming Programme of Action. He further called for resident coordinators and United Nations country teams to be fully involved in preparations for the 2024 third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Rwanda.

The representative of Nepal , speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries and aligning himself with the Group of 77, expressed concern over the “setbacks and reversals” in the Sustainable Development Goals mentioned in the Secretary-General’s report — with the least developed countries, in fact, being the hardest hit, seriously undermining the resolve of leaving no one behind. He urged the international community, particularly development partners and international financial institutions, to scale up means of implementation, by providing financial resources and technical and capacity-building support.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s call for a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year for sustainable development, he voiced concern over the estimated funding gap of $85 million for the resident coordinator system this year — calling for full mobilization of $281 million to ensure its effective functioning. He further called upon development partners to ensure the replenishment of $290 million per year for the Sustainable Development Goal Fund. While in 2021 around 50 per cent of the total development system country expenditures occurred in least developed countries, the share was more than 52 per cent in 2012. Moreover, a major share of the expenditure is going to humanitarian activities, leaving development activities underfunded.

The representative of Samoa , speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States and associating himself with the Group of 77, said: “We owe it to the most vulnerable among us and those furthest behind to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and the implementation of the SDGs.” Affirming his bloc’s commitment to make the repositioned United Nations development system and the invigorated resident coordinator system successful, he pointed out that asking small island States to help fund the system would be a tall ask as they are already grappling with high indebtedness, outrageous financial and economic impacts because of climate inaction, and the other economic, financial and health shocks, to which they have not or contributed little to, but are the most affected. He called on the Secretary-General to provide them with a few options with pros and cons for their consideration and urged all delegations to be open to engaging in constructive dialogue on the matter. It is imperative that Member States get a clearer understanding of what exactly has been implemented from the mandates of the last quadrennial comprehensive policy review, best practices, challenges, gaps and recommendations, he said, underscoring the need for frank and difficult discussions. He urged the international community to constructively engage with his bloc as it evaluates implementation of the Samoa Pathway and maps its new path to a new sustainable development blueprint at the fourth International Conference for Small Island Developing States in 2024.

Mr. GUTERRES, responding to questions raised by the European Union, said resident coordinators must indeed play an active role with the donor community, which acts in a coordinated and strategic way given the limited availability of funds. Humanitarian work more and more must build resilience and enable a transition to development, he said, stressing that creating conditions for independence from humanitarian assistance is as important as providing life-saving assistance. He voiced support for all the efforts mentioned by the Group of 77, the African Group, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, the Group of Least Developed Countries, Alliance of Small Island States and the Like-Minded Group of Countries Supporters of Middle-Income Countries to create conditions for recovery despite difficult situations.

Regarding the question of spending money on coordination, he stressed that resources must be well used with priorities established and strategies put in place. No actor should be acting by itself, he emphasized, pointing to the tendency of ministries to have their own agenda. Noting the lack of coordination in working with agencies in the past, he stressed that what is needed today are resident coordinators who are empowered and have a minimum of resources necessary for the effective coordination of United Nations agencies. Further, resident coordinators must be aligned with the coordination mechanism established by Governments and able to discuss a country’s priorities with the donor community, he said, underscoring the importance of strong coordination to guarantee the coherence of the Organization’s development activities.

However, voluntary contributions tend to not respond to development needs, he continued. Recalling the case of the G5 Sahel for which he was in favour of assessed contributions, he said the results of its voluntary funding can be seen in the chaotic situation in the Sahel today and the total lack of capacity to respond to the terrorist threat. He appealed to Member States to recognize that at least part of funding should be made by assessed contributions. He further underscored the importance of accountability, monitoring and performance measurement, stressing that the system is working much better in the past and as such, conditions must be created to ensure that the system does not return to its past situation.

AMINA MOHAMMED, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, responded to funding questions from Member States, noting she looks forward to discussing new models and furthering them to ensure predictability. She thanked the delegations of the United States, Kenya and Denmark for their support in looking to improve funding, although ultimately, efforts in producing case studies did not produce results in closing the funding gap — meaning resident coordinators had to put some of their support efforts on hold. She affirmed that there is a constant review of resident coordinators in terms of expertise, behaviour and impact, noting it is encouraging that when the system started, not many wanted to apply, while now, many have asked to join the cadre, while outside of the system, over 30 per cent of applications across regions are at parity. The United Nations is always looking to improve skill sets and interaction with countries. Citing issues of development and cross-border issues, for example in Africa, she noted that she is slowly seeing a core of United Nations country teams working with resident coordinators, regional directors and at country level. She reaffirmed the importance of focusing on gender issues and development. Targeting with a sense of urgency requires funding implementation, she stressed.

