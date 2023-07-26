Integration of Space Technology into Our Food Systems Marks Transformative Shift in Approach to Sustainable Development, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Event

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as delivered, at the Space Technology for Agrifood Systems Transformation event, in Rome today:

I am pleased to speak on the imperative of space technology and the opportunity of accelerating our achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals, that inspires scientists, diplomats and policymakers alike.

The profound changes under way in outer space, especially our growing access and use of low-earth orbit, can become game-changers for the 2030 Agenda.

In a challenging global context — from conflict to COVID to the climate crisis — the emergence of new tools, in particular “digital agriculture”, is most welcome.

If we can effectively harness its potential, space technology could become among the most significant new technologies for agricultural and agrifood systems and ultimately lead to more sustainable, resilient and efficient agrifood systems.

More resilient systems will better serve people and planet, catalysing rural transformation, economic development, environmental protection and health outcomes for the most vulnerable — including women, children, youth and marginalized communities.

Through an efficient and targeted use of the vast capabilities provided by satellites and remote sensing, we can now optimize food production and develop new insights towards targeted interventions, such as the Great Green Wall that the Prime Minister of Djibouti mentioned.

Space technologies are already increasing the productivity and efficiency of farms — and if fully utilized, they can help farmers increase yields by more than 10 per cent.

At the same time, space solutions enable a reduction of input costs by up to 20 per cent, which includes fertilizer, fuel and pesticides — protecting land from degradation, improving soil quality and contributing to climate action through a more sustainable use of our Earth’s natural resources.

In that perspective, geospatial information — especially aerial and satellite images — is increasingly used to monitor and evaluate natural resources and risk areas.

Through targeted interventions and programmes in the field, we can leverage technologies to increase crop yield, maximize resource efficiency and strengthen supply chains. Other, more recent applications include crop disease monitoring, growth and stress monitoring, crop acreage, yield and production estimation and prediction.

The United Nations family has come together to apply this new era of transformative capacities of aerospatial technologies to support countries.

Using remote sensing products and farmland data to monitor 10-day crop conditions at global scale, reflecting the likelihood of drought; for trade and market analysis; to calculate the biomass development and water consumption.

To provide real-time information services on irrigation and crop management. And to tackle other severe hazards to agriculture and food security at regional and global scale.

To address the devastating impact of locust, aerospatial technology has been used to develop Desert Locust early warning system.

The system integrates satellite remote sensing for vegetation condition, soil moisture, microdrones and in-situ data collection, as well as a geospatial platform for analysis and modelling.

Space technology is used identify climate features detrimental to food production; and real time crop development monitoring, which allows early identification of hazards, as well as their extent and intensity.

These examples and many others will significantly assist and accelerate food systems transformation.

Innovative and collaborative solutions are crucial for creating an environment that promotes the adoption of space-based solutions while strengthening the science-policy interface.

The integration of space technology into our food systems marks a transformative shift in how we approach sustainable development.

Together, we shall pursue our efforts towards these common goals, scaling up digital technologies for sustainable development to answer urgent threats to our people and planet for the future.