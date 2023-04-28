Find ‘the Common Tread to Stitch Back the Torn But Vibrant Fabric of Africa’, Deputy Secretary-General Urges, in Message for Mo Ibrahim Leadership Event

Following is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Leadership Ceremony, in Nairobi today:

It is an honour to be in the company of such outstanding African leadership and to recognize the best of that leadership on the continent.

When Mo Ibrahim says jump, we say: “How high?” Thank you, Mo, for being you and continuing to inspire us with your irrepressible commitment to the future of Africa.

Having said that, let me begin on a sombre note of deep sadness at the tragedy unfolding in Sudan over the past few days. One of untold pain, suffering and fear of an unending conflict without an end in sight. The burden of which, as in all conflicts, lies on the shoulders of women and children and denies a bright future for the youth of Africa. I would like to acknowledge the leadership of the African Union, in particular the leadership of Chairperson Moussa Faki, and of President William Ruto under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. President Ruto your solidarity with the United Nations in the largest evacuation of staff, dependents and partner organizations in recent history. The United Nations under the leadership of the Secretary-General continues to stand with you in the search for peace as we stay and deliver for the people of Sudan, lest we see a tragedy that will spill over many borders, further exacerbating other conflicts and making the African vision to silence the guns a mirage.

For what gathers us here this evening, let me sincerely congratulate President Issoufou, mon grand frere. Your recognition this evening is justly deserved for your unwavering dedication, sacrifice and commitment. You have served not only the people of Niger, but also the people of the Sahel and the people of Africa. In so doing, you have contributed in no small way to the world leadership. Your leadership, the leadership you embody, is in desperately short supply at a time of great need for our humanity on our earth today.

The state of our world is undeniably at one of its lowest points in history, with one crisis after another, COVID, climate and conflict. Instead of unifying us in solidarity it has shown us the fissures that threaten to tear us apart. Evident in the lack of a global response to our climate crisis, COVID-19 recovery and the impacts of conflict, especially the war in Ukraine, all of which Africa had the least to do with but yet again bears the brunt.

This event, at a time when we take stock of the halfway mark of both the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change, is about an Africa that takes charge and defines in this global storm how it will navigate its path out and forge a future defined by Africans and more importantly a homegrown narrative fully owned and protected by Africans. I believe Africa will not use the calamities bestowed upon us as a crutch or excuse to fail its people. So, it is appropriate that Mo should frame this event as Africa in the world and the world in Africa. This should inspire us all to look at our glasses some full and not empty. It should ensure we shape our narratives, and positions at all tables, be it public, private sector, academia or in a society where many mindsets remain captured or worse still entitled. We can shape the future of multilateralism as it struggles to remain relevant.

Agreed, we must not forget history nor the baggage it has left us with, but we can learn the lessons of never again, and we can bequeath an Africa to our youth that passes the baton of opportunity.

Allow me to finish with three short, humble reflections of a proud African woman with six kids and four grandchildren — leadership, governance and opportunity.

Leadership: Four important considerations apply to all constituencies. Owning our shortcomings and addressing them upfront. We have often created them, albeit not always by ourselves, but they are ours and clean up we must. Only we know how, and only we can.

Finding the common tread to stitch back the torn, but vibrant fabric of Africa. For that, we must find what binds us as a continent and that is not easy given our diverse history and sense of identity. The African Union, as imperfect as we may think, is the best vehicle we have, let’s fuel it and constantly maintain it.

Courage to meet the expectations, rights and aspirations of our people. The wisdom to know when to leave the stage, so others may build on your achievements. President Issoufou is one of many examples.

Give women the space to lead. After all, it is women who birthed and nurtured the minds of great leaders. History has proved we have what it takes and more to lead in our continent.

Governance: Leadership, without strong institutions to carry the vision, rights and expectations of the people, be it public sector, private sector or otherwise, will not deliver on governance. Democracy, justice, service sectors for health, education and more that create the enabling environment are essential, and we must invest in them. These are the foundations on which nations are built and sustained for the good of their citizenry. Indeed, wherever we have seen the deepening of democracy and the rule of law given the space to work for the people, it has been because of strong institutions. This has often led to sustainable economic growth and development.

Opportunity: Africa is full of opportunity if only we would walk the talk with our youth and women. If we would organize the transformations for the world of technology, science, energy, food systems, education and social protection. Agenda 2063 has framed the vision if we come together across borders, individual interests to collective endeavours, we will accelerate our progress. Let us not forget what provides the glue that binds us, our culture, religions and the vibrancy of our informal sector. We can and must promote and strengthen these foundations. Above all, investing in a life of dignity leaves no room for exclusion, dissent or conflict.

The United Nations, under the leadership of Secretary-General António Guterres, is here to accompany, the best opportunity yet for Africa to lead and bridge the broken trust of multilateralism. The powerful voice of Africa must be one of reason and calm in the midst of a howling geopolitical tempest, as we witnessed in the Security Council during Kenya’s tenure and continues today with Gabon, Ghana and Mozambique. The United Nations continues to be the global hall of our global village. It may not often feel like it, but it is yours.

We are committed to working with Africa to meet the promises yet to be delivered. Finally, let the Africa we want be one defined, fought for and built by Africans and with partners that value us for who we are and are destined to be.