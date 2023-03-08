Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries: 7th & 8th Meetings (AM & PM)

Note: A complete summary of today's fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

SORASAK PAN, Minister for Commerce of Cambodia , reported that his country met the criteria for graduation from the least developed countries category in 2021, and that it could graduate as early as 2024 if things go smoothly. Further, it hopes to be an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050. He emphasized, however, that graduation comes with challenges, as currently enjoyed benefits and concessions will fade out. Expressing hope that the Doha Programme of Action will help smooth the graduation process and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, he said that it will also complement the next phase of his country’s strategic development plan. He then detailed Government efforts in this regard, including work to diversify sources of economic growth, foster digital transformation and promote a circular, green economy. Further, the Government has allocated more than 20 per cent of its budget to support small- and medium-size enterprises, civil-sector workers and the most vulnerable. On that point, he noted that cash transfers were rapidly disbursed to more than 700,000 families through this initiative. He added that, with United Nations support, the Government is developing a multidimensional variability index to identify threats to national livelihoods.

NAME TO COME ( Brazil ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said the issue of least developed States is a top priority for his country and the entire international community — and due to the integrated and indivisible nature of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Develop, is an imperative for everyone. The ambitious goal of setting least developed countries on a self-sustained development path requires self-oriented strategies in line with national priorities. As such, he cautioned development partners to refrain from imposing conditions in such cooperation. Brazil is intensifying and diversifying its political, economic and social ties with those States with South‑South cooperation utilizing Brazilian experience and expertise, including humanitarian and technological initiatives based on sharing knowledge, not only technology. He noted Brazil is present in 31 least developed countries — 23 in Africa, 4 in Asia, 3 in the Indo-Pacific and 1 in the Caribbean regions. In the specific case of Africa, it has established an extensive network of 32 technological cooperation agreements with countries and the African Union itself. He advocated for a new model of bilateral agreements, more focused on cooperation than dispute settlement.

NAME TO COME ( Republic of Korea ) stressed that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been overshadowed by an economic slowdown and a continued threat from climate change, leading to a great uncertainty. “The outlook is bleak,” he asserted. Unfortunately, least developed countries are at the very forefront of being exposed to such vulnerabilities from global crises. It is therefore imperative for the international community to pay special attention to these countries, he noted, stressing the critical importance of global solidarity and partnership. He advocated for an integrated approach to address long-standing structural vulnerabilities and building resilience in the sustainable growth of the least developed countries. Only structural transformation can help least developed countries recover, enabling them to be integrated in the global trading system. He drew particular attention to countries that are heavily burdened with external debt. Given the diverse nature of least developed countries, accurately identifying specific interests of each and supporting them in a tailored manner is a pressing task. Enhanced global partnership is key. He reiterated his country´s commitment to engaging more closely with least developed countries, contributing to their sustainable growth. In this context, he spotlighted initiatives, such as the Korean-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) solidarity initiative and development cooperation strategy with Africa.

NAME TO COME ( United Kingdom ) noted that the last two years have witnessed the first reversal of global development progress in decades, pointing out that many countries — including least developed States — are struggling with stagnating economies. Further, effective cooperation at the global level is weakening, exacerbated by the Russian Federation’s illegal war in Ukraine that has driven up food and energy prices. Against that backdrop, he said that 2023 provides an opportunity for a “reality check”, as it represents the midway point of the 2030 Agenda. Stressing the need to refocus efforts on achieving that target, he underscored his country’s commitment to delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring the existence of a global system that can do the same. “Least developed countries’ priorities are the United Kingdom’s priorities,” he said, adding that his State will champion their interests now and in the future. To that end, the United Kingdom’s development strategy focuses on reducing poverty, supporting global health, tackling climate change, advancing economic transformation and protecting the rights of women and girls.

NAME TO COME ( Luxembourg ), aligning himself with the European Union, noted more than a third of the population in least developed countries still live in extreme poverty, with only one in four people connected to the Internet and nearly 7 out of 10 deaths attributed to climate-related disasters. Since 1971, only six countries have graduated from the category, requiring stronger partnerships. Luxembourg continues to devote 1 per cent of its gross national income to official development assistance (ODA). Five of six priority partner countries — Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Senegal and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic — are among the 46 least developed countries, with the sixth, Cabo Verde, able to leave the category in 2007. In 2021, Luxembourg allocated 35 per cent of its ODA, and in 2022, maintained this rate well above the target of 0.2 per cent, and will contribute €220 million to international climate finance from 2021 to 2025 to help States cope with the effects climate change. He cited the importance of including the private sector, as public funding is not enough to provide the necessary support to least developed countries.

SATOSHI MAEDA ( Japan ) described the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action as a sign of solidarity among the international community to develop the least developed countries. In Africa — which accounts for the majority of these countries — Japan has long supported African-led development through the Tokyo International Conference of African Development process. Last year, Japan — as a partner growing together with Africa — announced its intention to invest a total of $30 billion over the next three years, focusing on investment in people and quality of growth, in order to help Africa become resilient and sustainable. A rules-based free and fair economic order is the foundation of growth and prosperity. In addition to “Aid for Trade,” Japan continues to promote World Trade Organization (WTO) reform, as well as international rule-making, so that least developed countries could properly enjoy the benefits of free and fair trade. He reiterated his country´s commitment to contribute to least developed countries´ economic security by strengthening cooperation on the development of relevant infrastructure and legal systems.

MARTIN DVOŘÁK, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic , spotlighted unprecedented global fragility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and conflict — including the Russian Federation’s reckless invasion of Ukraine that has disrupted global supply chains and food security. Without investing in food security, he stressed, the international community will not achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 on zero hunger. Underscoring that his country ensures a balanced approach when providing assistance to both middle-income countries and least developed countries, he detailed support for the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative. He stressed, however, that his country’s assistance to Ukraine does not affect its strategy or budget for helping others in need, including least developed countries. Highlighting bilateral partnerships with Cambodia, Ethiopia and Zambia, he pointed out that public, private, academic and civil society actors are all involved in national development strategies. Expressing hope that the Doha Programme of Action will lead to renewed partnerships between least developed countries and their development partners, he emphasized the need to include all relevant stakeholders in supporting sustainable development.

NAME TO COME ( Canada ) cited a “global polycrisis”, representing the interconnectedness of today’s complex global challenges — a reminder of shared vulnerabilities, and of the potential for shared resilience. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is co-chairing, alongside Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’s Sustainable Development Goals Advocates Group, to build global momentum towards achieving a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future that leaves no one behind. Canada, she noted, continues to seek innovative development finance solutions through broad-based engagement and consultation, supporting the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States in hosting pre-Conference round-table discussions with experts from least developed countries to increase collective understanding of the challenges they face in accessing development finance. These conversations led to the report on Least Developed Countries Access to Finance that the Office and his Government launched earlier this week.

NAME TO COME ( Malaysia ) voiced concern over the unprecedented political and economic situation which exacerbates vulnerability of least developed countries to natural calamities and the impact of climate change. In this context, is it crucial to adopt the Doha Programme of Action, he asserted, noting Malaysia´s active role in supporting the development of least developed countries. Reiterating his Government´s commitment to help these countries achieve sustainable development, he spotlighted a number of initiatives, including the Malaysian technical cooperation programme which provides technical assistance and capacity-building to countries in agriculture, trade, education and environment. Moreover, he reiterated his country’s commitment to South-South cooperation, promoting mutual exchange of expertise and resources among developing countries. He further detailed a number of partnerships established by Malaysia to support least developed countries in advancing their economies.

RIDWAN HASSAN ( Indonesia ), noting that least developed countries face limited productive capacity, insufficient fiscal space, debt distress and low access to technology, said that the COVID-19 pandemic made these challenges even more daunting. The international community must create an enabling environment to increase financing for development in least developed countries, as such States face systemic, structural financing challenges and limited access to ODA. To do so, support must be increased for such countries through promoting investment, providing financial and technical assistance, encouraging innovative financing and offering debt-distress assistance. Further, the international community must scale-up investment in youth by providing access to inclusive, quality education and training. On that point, he said that his country provides capacity-building for least developed countries, including through scholarship and training programmes in the health, farming and fishing sectors. Adding that development cooperation must be demand-driven and underpinned by the principles of solidarity, inclusivity and equality, he said that Indonesia works to support least developed countries through the framework of South-South and triangular cooperation in infrastructure development and technology transfer.

JAN BEAGLE, International Development Law Organization , sharing her organization’s experience working with least developed countries, noted that the development of regulatory frameworks can help to increase access to justice, eliminate discriminatory laws and practices, reduce corruption and enhance transparency. In so doing, the rule of law creates an enabling environment for sustainable investment and trade. In this context, she pointed to the Investment Support Programme for Least Developed Countries which provides technical assistance and capacity-development, including in relation to the design of legal frameworks, negotiation of complex investment contracts, commercial arbitration and mediation, and dispute resolution. Accountable institutions can support the equitable implementation of legal frameworks and promote participation in decision-making. The full participation of women and girls in public life is essential for inclusive and sustainable development; however, according to the World Bank, 2.4 billion women still do not have the same legal rights as men. To tackle this challenge, her organization has undertaken comprehensive reviews of legislation to repeal gender discriminatory laws. Moreover, the rule of law can help combat climate change and environmental degradation by empowering communities to claim their rights and participate in climate decision-making. Against this backdrop, she welcomed the establishment of a loss and damage fund for those least developed countries that have contributed the least to emissions, but are on the front lines of climate change, as an important step towards climate justice.

NAME TO COME, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said that the Doha Programme of Action rightly acknowledges the importance of science, technology and innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, welcoming its inclusion of specific targets relating to intellectual property and innovation. The WIPO strategic vision aims to ensure that intellectual property acts as a catalyst for jobs, investment, business growth and economic development in all global economies. To this end, it works to create enabling intellectual property ecosystems that promote innovation and empower people, businesses and communities to leverage intellectual property effectively. For example, WIPO assisted 70 women entrepreneurs in Uganda to brand and commercialize their products, and the organization is now working to extend similar efforts to Sudan and Cambodia. Further, WIPO provides targeted assistance to least developed countries scheduled for graduation, including enhanced support for the modernization of national intellectual property offices, specialized intellectual property training for certain stakeholders and using intellectual property for economic diversification. On that, he said that WIPO has implemented specific programmes in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe in 2023, adding that it is working to develop similar initiatives in other least developed countries later this year.

NAME TO COME ( Switzerland ) noted the world of today is not the one the international community wanted in the wake of the Istanbul Programme of Action, but this Conference provides an opportunity to examine its commitments and multipartite actions in service of the 2030 Agenda. Switzerland encourages least developed countries and partners to establish national frameworks to allow civil society and other stakeholders to have a higher profile in development. Citing the importance of stepping up efforts for public and private partnerships in financing, he noted that 18 per cent of financing could be met through mobilization of the private sector, encouraging least developed countries to launch dialogue and partnerships with those two sectors. The financial shortfall of $3 billion to $4 billion for the Sustainable Development Goals could be met from the private sector. Switzerland will work to speed up graduation, he said, noting that progress in development requires an environment of peace, governance and the promotion of conflict resolution.

NAME TO COME, International Anti-Corruption Academy , stressed that global corruption undermines the efforts of least developed countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. “Corruption is at the heart of numerous challenges,” including those faced by least developed countries, he cautioned, noting that it erodes trust in public institutions, undermines the rule of law, corrodes decision-making, impedes economic development and facilitates organized crime. Effective anti-corruption policies are therefore necessary to promote social cohesion and reduce inequalities. Further efforts must also be made to promote the strong involvement of all Governments with civil society, academia and the private sector. He highlighted that investing in education is the best way forward to sustainable development, safeguarding human rights and strengthening the rule of law. The International Anti-Corruption Academy is the only institution which focuses on the holistic fight against corruption by offering technical assistance and helping countries build resilience. In this context, he pointed out that many least developed countries received scholarships to participate in the Academy´s programmes and trainings. He drew attention to the idea of establishing an online university for least developed countries, underscoring the importance of empowering people with knowledge.

NAME TO COME ( Croatia ) observed that the 46 least developed countries have been the hardest-hit by multiple interlocking crises, including the war of aggression in Ukraine, health emergencies and the triple planetary crises. Such countries therefore require the international community’s support, and Member States must demonstrate political will and solidarity in understanding that this world will never be a better place until it is more inclusive and equal. He went on to point out that Croatia understands what it means to emerge from conflict and work to rebuild a society whose social fabric has been torn by war. Croatia has shared its experience of post-war transformation to benefit countries facing similar challenges, and he said his country views its development cooperation — which has expanded in recent years – as an enabler of political and economic cooperation. Croatia’s total ODA in 2020 totalled $94.4 million — 0.15 per cent of its gross national income — and a large portion of this went to least developed countries through funds and projects designed to strengthen the rule of law, support food security, empower women and girls and invest in scholarships for youth in need. He added that his country will continue to work multilaterally and bilaterally to help least developed countries move towards smooth graduation.

NAME TO COME ( Belgium ), aligning herself with the European Union, noted that, 22 years ago, the third United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries was held in Brussels, and the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States was established — and since then, her country’s support of the issue has never waned. Citing Belgium’s access to political fora, she noted the importance of keeping in mind the needs and interests of least developed countries, with a focus on climate finance: Brussels has decided to raise its ODA in that sector to €130 million annually. Her country is also fighting inequalities in access to vaccines, and invests in technology transfer in Africa in support of the African Union vision of new global health order. Least developed countries have large youth populations, and Belgium will strengthen efforts to provide quality education for children and youth, alongside promoting gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls, investing in gender‑specific programmes at all levels. The world is a challenging place, but the international community must not get carried away by pessimism, she stressed.

CHRISTOPHE PERRIN, Assistant Director-General for the External and Corporate Relations Cluster of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said that, to overcome their vulnerabilities, least developed countries need stronger productive capacities associated with broader human capabilities, infrastructure and technology. They also need stronger institutions, including of work and social protection systems. Informal employment represents almost 90 per cent of total employment in least developed countries, he observed, stressing the importance of a progressive transition to formal employment to improve work quality and effectiveness of social protection. Highlighting the vulnerability of least developed countries to climate change, he stressed the need of both developed and developing countries to transform their economic structures, trade patterns and social behaviour. He further advocated for stronger social protection systems to facilitate transitions and structural transformation which contribute to social justice. Against this backdrop, he highlighted that countries with effective social dialogue and broad collective bargaining coverage tend to have lower poverty rates and lower levels of inequalities. Detailing ILO support for least developed countries, he stressed the need to expand international assistance to provide emergency financial aid and foster sustainable finance for these countries. He further called for strengthening institutions for employment and decent work creation and enhancing policy coherence for climate action.

FRANÇOIS RUBOTA MASUMBUKO, Minister for Rural Development of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , detailed Government efforts that have allowed the mobilization of State resources, made public spending more effective, addressed corruption and enabled all to access justice more fairly. Further, the Government has worked to maintain macroeconomic stability and diversify the national economy, which is still based on the exploitation of natural resources. Noting that his country has faced armed conflict for more than 25 years — including aggression from Rwanda through the 23 March Movement(M23) terrorist group — he also outlined national efforts to ensure peace in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Turning to his country’s development strategy, he said that ending extreme poverty, eradicating hunger and disease and promoting universal access to quality education are enshrined in this federating framework. Adding that his country has received significant support from its development partners while other countries in sub-Saharan Africa receive little aid, he underscored that the allocation of ODA is crucial and urged that sectors capable of contributing to growth receive special attention.

NAME TO COME, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressed that science and technology offer many answers for advancement — but they are unequally distributed across the world, with those who need them most having the least access. They can save the lives and livelihoods of billions of people, particularly in least developed countries. Scientists have unlocked the power of the atom, he noted, to provide low-carbon energy, develop climate-resistant crops and tackle pollution, among an array of public goods. In some cases, data from nuclear science complements conventional technology, and IAEA is committed to transferring technology to least developed countries, relying heavily on South-South cooperation mechanisms. This can support the development of infrastructure for laboratories and research, allowing countries to inform their decision-making at every level.

NAME TO COME, United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), voicing concern over urgent challenges faced by least developed countries to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, stressed the need for a new global partnership, guaranteeing that these countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development. UN-Habitat plays a critical role in addressing these challenges and promoting sustainable urban development in least developed countries through upgrading their infrastructure. The Programme collaborates closely with civil society and other United Nations agencies to address the most pressing challenges facing least developed countries, including inadequate housing, insufficient infrastructure and limited access to basic services. Against this backdrop, she emphasized the importance of affordable housing for all, access to affordable urban services — such as water, sanitation and electricity — and bolstering disaster risk reduction. To promote sustainable urban development in least developed countries, it is crucial to ensure sustainable financing of innovative urban initiative, she said, also calling for investment in urban infrastructure and services.

NAME TO COME, Islamic Development Bank , said that the Bank is committed to serving its 57 member countries across 4 continents — the majority of which are least developed countries affected by fragility and conflict — through measures to boost recovery, tackle poverty, build resilience and drive green economic growth. Noting that the Bank’s future interventions will aim to support green infrastructure in sectors such as energy, transportation and agriculture, he said it will also promote inclusive human capital development by promoting universal health care, education, nutrition, social protection and job creation. Offering several examples of specific programmes, he said that the Bank approved $4.3 billion for a strategic preparedness-and-response programme relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside a $10 billion initiative with the Arab Coordination Group. Further, it allocated $10.5 billion for a food-security response programme as a proactive effort to support the Bank’s member countries and approved a $13 billion climate-action initiative.

NAME TO COME, World Trade Organization , noted that trade has been an important driver of prosperity for many nations, big and small — however, current multiple crises, headwinds and shrinking trade weigh heavily upon the weakest. The international community must foster partnerships more than ever before to build resilience. WTO has made progress in integrating least developed countries into global trade through duty-free market access and other steps, also providing the necessary transition time for them to apply WTO rules. However, he observed least developed countries still can’t reach 1 per cent of global trade and remain at the bottom of the value chain. Recognizing the Conference’s overarching theme of graduation, WTO is exploring how to assist least developed countries in a smooth transition. Digital trade is one avenue for those States, breaking barriers and providing unprecedented reach. A fit-for-purpose WTO in the next decade can serve interests better than before, he noted. “Let us not miss the chance to make the prosperity of the world inclusive,” he urged.

