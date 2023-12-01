New Permanent Representative of Ecuador Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations, José Javier De La Gasca LopezDomínguez, presented his credentials to UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed today.

Prior to his appointment, from 2013 to 2023, Mr. De La Gasca served as partner and director at the De La Gasca Law Practice. In 2022, he was trainer for the competition of the appointment of judges in anti-corruption and organized crime at the Judiciary School of the Judiciary Council. In 2021, he served as Anti-Corruption Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic of Ecuador.

Beginning his career in 2002, he has held various roles in both public and private entities, including law firms, and his experience includes teaching law at the Santiago de Guayaquil Catholic University.

Mr. De La Gasca has a master’s degree in criminalistics and forensic sciences from the University of Specialties Espiritu Santo in 2021. He holds a bachelor’s degree in social and political sciences (2003) and a law degree with specialization in criminal law (2004) from the Santiago de Guayaquil Catholic University.