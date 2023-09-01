New Permanent Representative of Norway Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations, Merete Fjeld Brattested, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Brattested served as Director-General for the Department of Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway from 2018.

From 2011 to 2018, she was the Director-General and Chief of Protocol of Norway’s Department for Culture and Protocol. Between 2010 and 2011, she held the position of Deputy Director-General of the Department for Human and Financial Resources in her Ministry.

She served concurrently as her country’s Ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar from 2005 to 2010. From 2002 to 2005, she was Director of the Section for Humanitarian Affairs. She was also Adviser in the United Nations Department, Security Council Team from 2000 to 2002 and Adviser in the Human Rights Section and European Policy Section from 1998 to 2000.

Beginning her career with the Norwegian Foreign Service in 1990 as a trainee in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Brattested was First Secretary in the Norwegian Embassy in Paris from 1995 to 1998 and Second Secretary in the Embassy in Bangkok from 1992 to 1995.

Born in 1963 in Bergen, Norway, Ms. Brattested holds a Master of Arts degree in political economy from Glasgow University, United Kingdom.