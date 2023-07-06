New Permanent Representative of Brazil Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations, Sérgio França Danese, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. França Danese served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Lima, Peru, from 2022 to 2023; in Pretoria, South Africa, from 2020 to 2022; in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 2016 to 2020; and in Algiers, Algeria, from 2005 to 2009.

A career diplomat, he has undertaken various domestic assignments. He was Vice-Minister and Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs from 2015 to 2016, acting as his country’s Foreign Minister during the absences of the incumbent.

Between 2012 and 2015, Mr. França Danese served as Undersecretary General for Brazilian Communities Abroad in the Ministry of External Relations, in charge of consular affairs, international legal cooperation, immigration and international treaties, and from 2009 to 2012, as Director of the Bureau for Congressional and Federative Affairs in the Ministry of External Relations. He was Secretary-General for the Brazilian delegation to the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio in 1992.

He was professor of Brazilian diplomatic history between 1982 and 1987 and from 1994 to 1996, and of Brazilian contemporary foreign policy from 1993 to 1996 at the Rio Branco Institute.

He graduated from the University of Sao Paulo in 1976 with a major in modern languages and was a graduate student in Hispanic-American literature at the National Autonomous University of Mexico from 1977 to 1979.