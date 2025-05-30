Ukraine Not Obstacle to Peace, ‘It Is Russia That Has Rejected This Call’, Delegate Tells Security Council, Calling for End to War

The Security Council today met for a second consecutive day on Ukraine, as the Russian Federation accused European States of artificially keeping the issue in the spotlight and obstructing peace by arming Kyiv. However, many Council members countered that it is Moscow that is prolonging the war and violating the Charter of the United Nations.

“Yesterday, we met in this Chamber solely for the European States to artificially maintain the Ukrainian issue front and centre of our attention,” said the representative of the Russian Federation, urging that today’s discussion focus on real progress towards a peaceful settlement of the crisis, including the “obstacles” to lasting peace. He claimed that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “doesn’t want to stop military hostilities because he fears losing his grip on power”, and criticized Western States for supplying weapons to Kyiv.

He also condemned recent remarks by Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the lifting of restrictions on long-range missile transfers to Ukraine by the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. “It is high time to understand that there is no magical weapon that can change the course of the military campaign, which is going very poorly for Kiev,” he said, offering dialogue if the West is willing to coexist with the Russian Federation.

“Our reading of the situation is quite different,” said the representative of Greece, Council President for May, who spoke in his national capacity. He emphasized that the war in Ukraine is “the product of Russia’s invasion of the country”, and Ukraine has the right to defend itself. Further, despite Ukraine’s acceptance of a proposed ceasefire, deadly aerial attacks on its residential areas have continued unabated. “It is evident,” he observed, that these actions are “not conducive to good-faith negotiations”.

“The reality is quite simple,” said the representative of the United Kingdom, stating that the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine. “The onus really is on Russia, and President [Vladimir V.] Putin, to show they are serious about ending the war that they started,” he stressed. France’s delegate asserted that what the Kremlin ultimately seeks is the disarmament of Ukraine and the denial of its inherent right to self-defence. This, she said, would leave Ukraine with “no choice but to capitulate, accept the annexation of its sovereign territory”, and acquiesce to broader Russian Federation demands, including the renunciation of its territorial integrity and even its sovereignty.

The representative of the United States concurred that Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace, as it has repeatedly affirmed it is ready to accept an immediate, unconditional ceasefire. “It is Russia that has rejected this call,” he stressed, adding that his country shares others’ concern that Moscow is uninterested in peace. Further, he urged China to reconsider supplying dual-use goods to the Russian Federation’s industrial base and expressed concern over the involvement of troops from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Nevertheless, he stressed: “It is not too late for both Russia and Ukraine to stop the fighting — we urge both sides to do so.”

His counterpart from China rejected the statement by the United States as misinformation, underscoring that Beijing has not provided any lethal weapons to any party in the conflict. Washington, D.C., bears a major responsibility for the outbreak and continuation of this war, he said.

Denmark’s delegate cited reports that the Russian Federation has imported 4 million artillery shells and over 100 ballistic missiles from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, utilized 12,000 troops from that country against Ukraine and received “huge” quantities of drones from Iran. Slovenia’s speaker added that while a country defending itself can develop or procure the means to do so, “what is not allowed, on the other hand, is the procurement of weapons from a country sanctioned” by the Council.

“No matter how hard the two parties [the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] attempt to obfuscate these illicit exchanges in cooperation, the Council must not turn a blind eye to such flagrant violations,” said the representative of the Republic of Korea. He went on to express concern about recent reports of Russian Federation force build-ups near the Sumy region. Instead of preparing for a summer offensive, the Kremlin must take genuine steps towards dialogue, he urged.

Several Council members, including Algeria and Guyana, cautioned against arms falling in the hands of non-State actors and terrorists, demanding that all transfers are conducted within the existing international legal framework, including Council resolutions.

“Pakistan has and continues to suffer the consequences of small arms proliferation as a result of past conflicts in our neighbourhood,” the representative of that country said, calling for strict adherence to end-user monitoring to prevent diversion, misuse and access by non-State actors.

Many speakers welcomed the upcoming meeting between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul. Panama’s representative, recalling his country’s experience as a victim of aggression, called for the relaunch of negotiations, restraint and proportional use of force.

Sierra Leone’s delegate said the shift from indirect to direct talks signals a willingness to pursue a political solution. While a ceasefire remains elusive, the recent exchange of 2,000 prisoners of war is a significant confidence-building measure, she added.

Somalia’s representative called the Istanbul talks a “significant” opportunity to advance dialogue. “Every opportunity for peace — however brief — must be seized and built upon,” he said, adding: “The path to peace begins with a ceasefire, continues through respect for international law and ends with justice.”