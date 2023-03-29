New Permanent Representative of Malaysia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations, Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Muhamad served as his country’s Ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, as well as to other international organizations from 2019. From 2018 to 2019, he was Director General in the Department of Policy Planning and Coordination, as well as Deputy Secretary General (Special Functions) in Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2018.

Between 2014 and 2018, he was Director and Advisor for International Relations in the Office of the Prime Minister of Malaysia. He also served as Ambassador of Malaysia to Myanmar from 2011 to 2014. From 2009 to 2011, he was the Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore.

In 2008, Mr. Muhamad was Deputy Director General, Political and Security Community for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Malaysia National Secretariat, as well as Undersecretary in the Research, Treaties and International Law Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also served as Special Officer to the Secretary-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2000 to 2008, and as Second Secretary at the Embassy of Malaysia to the Russian Federation in Moscow from 1996 to 2000. Beginning his career in 1994 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was Assistant Secretary in 1994 and Assistant Secretary in the European Affairs Division in 1995.

Mr. Muhamad holds a PhD and a Master of Science degrees in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Arts in politics and international relations from the University of Kent, in Canterbury, United Kingdom.