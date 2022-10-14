Welcome to the United Nations
SG/SM/21532

Secretary-General Appeals to Russian Federation: Allow International Committee of Red Cross Access to All Prisoners of War

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to the Russian Federation that the International Committee of the Red Cross be granted full access to all prisoners of war, in accordance with international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention.

