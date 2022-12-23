Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Discusses Midterm Report of Group of Experts

On 9 December 2022, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) in connection with the Group’s midterm report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 9 of resolution 2641 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Group’s report. In her statement, the Coordinator highlighted the significant deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu and Ituri, despite the state of siege and military operations against armed groups operating there. The Coordinator noted the territorial expansion of some armed groups, as well as continued violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by armed groups. The Coordinator also noted that the illicit taxation of the civilian population benefitted armed groups, and that the exploitation of natural resources in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo had continued. Lastly, the Coordinator underlined that improvements were required in the management of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s national stockpiles.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with members of the Group regarding the findings contained in the midterm report. Committee members also discussed possible actions by the Chair in connection with the recommendations contained in the midterm report.