Despite Peacekeeping Mission’s Efforts, Security Situation Worsening in Democratic Republic of Congo, Special Representative Tells Security Council

Despite the best efforts of the United Nations Stabilization Mission, the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is worsening, with pervasive violence and armed groups killing civilians in the eastern region of the country, the Special Representative and Head of the Mission warned the Security Council today.

Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stressed that the security situation in the eastern region has deteriorated dramatically. Since 20 October, the March 23 Movement, also known as M23, has resumed hostilities and extended its control over Rutshuru territory in North Kivu. MONUSCO has continued to provide operational, logistical and tactical support to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congolese National Police in their efforts to confront armed groups in the east, also setting up additional community alert networks in areas vulnerable to M23 attacks in Rutshuru and Masisi territories. Reports of atrocities and other crimes committed by M23 and other armed groups are gravely concerning, she said, adding that, with an exacerbated humanitarian crisis resulting from such offenses, the country has the highest number of internally displaced persons anywhere in Africa.

Since April, MONUSCO has provided political, technical, and logistical support to the joint Democratic Republic of the Congo-Kenya Secretariat for the holding of consultations between the “GoDRC” and Congolese armed groups, she said in her intervention of the Mission’s activities. However, it continues to operate in a hostile environment in the east, fuelled by disappointment, frustration and despair among the population in view of the deterioration of the security situation. Nonetheless, the Mission has also undertaken numerous efforts to re-establish bonds of trust with the Congolese people, in particular the youth, and with the Congolese authorities, and will pursue them relentlessly, she stressed

Lilly Stella Ngyema Ndong (Gabon), speaking on behalf of Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon), Chair for the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo, recalled Mr. Biang’s visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda between 7 and 18 November — in a challenging political and security context linked to the actions of M23 and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda. The deliberations in Kinshasa also touched upon the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and armed group activities, among other things. On numerous occasions, the Government repeated its call for the complete lifting of the notification requirement for the transfer of military equipment and the provision of military training to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a call also echoed by some civil society organizations. In response, Mr. Biang clarified that the arms embargo only applied to armed groups, not the Government, she noted.

Peter Mutuku Mathuki, Secretary-General of the East African Community, emphasized that its Heads of State are committed to reconciliation and lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have held three consultative meetings towards that — deciding that there should be two simultaneous processes, with Kinshasa’s full ownership: the political track, and the military track. Urging the Council to take note of the East African Community’s request to the United Nations Secretary-General for financial support in this regard, he said that the process’ two tracks will require $358 million over the next 24 months. He called on the Council to review MONUSCO’s mandate to create synergy between the Mission and the East African Community’s regional force.

Rebecca Kabuo, Activist of Lutte Pour le Changement — Fight for Change — said that resumed hostilities between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and M23 has worsened regional tensions and compounded the human rights crisis. Through its President, Rwanda is providing military support to M23. In recent attacks, those rebels killed 102 men, 17 women and 12 children during reprisal attacks against civilians. The Council can lead by example by using the sanctions regime; however, no individuals or groups have been designated since 2020, she pointed out. People’s resentment at MONUSCO has grown amid frustration that after 20 years, the Mission has failed to stop the violence or protect civilians as per its mandate. “Today more than ever, the Congolese people are dealing with challenges that seem insurmountable, but it is in times like these that we should not despair,” she said, adding that while people hope peace will come, that peace can only succeed with international support, including from the Council.

In the ensuing debate, Council members called for all parties to cease hostilities, combat rising hate speech and work towards a lasting ceasefire while also urging international support toward mechanisms aimed at bringing peace to the country. Others questioned the existing arms embargo, pointing out the need for the Congolese Government to be as well-equipped as the armed groups.

The representative of Kenya, also speaking for Gabon and Ghana, voiced concern over heightened tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, imploring both countries to use the available regional mechanisms to normalize relations. Condemning all forms of social, cultural and political manipulation that contribute to mistrust and animosity, she urged all parties to the conflict to put a definitive end to the armed conflict and historical cycles of violence, with an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal from recently taken positions and inter-Congolese peace dialogue. She also urged international partners to support the Government’s efforts to establish a transitional justice system.

China’s representative noted that the Kinshasha Government is enhancing its governance — but the security situation in the east has not improved. Calling on the international community to support Africans seeking African solutions to African problems, he warned that armed groups such as M23 possess more sophisticated weapons than Government security forces. This demonstrates the negative impact of the Council’s arms embargo, he said, adding that he supports lifting the requirement for the Government to give notification of its arms imports. He further voiced support for a one-year renewal of MONUSCO’s mandate.

Nonetheless, Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen'apala, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo stressed that Rwanda and M23 have “always, arrogantly and defiantly” rejected the recommendations of international bodies, calling on the Council to condemn M23’s recent massacre of 200 people. The Council must also address the ambiguity surrounding MONUSCO’s mandate to help his Government rescale expectations, better outline the Mission’s scope of action and avoid misunderstandings. More so, the Council must lift the unjustified and humiliating obligation to notify the Sanctions Committee on the acquisition of certain types of weapons. The Democratic Republic of the Congo cannot reorganize its forces as a post-conflict country and address terrorism without the freedom to equip its defence and security forces.

However, Rwanda’s delegate stressed that the conflict between M23 and the Congolese Government is an internal matter. Still, peace in one country in the Great Lakes region depends on peace in another. He condemned unhelpful external interference by some members of the international community — shielding the Kinshasha from accountability for its unresponsiveness to commitments. In addition, with hate speech against Rwandans and Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo rising, he stressed the Council must never again repeat its silence of 28 years ago when it passively looked on as the genocide in Rwanda claimed more than 1 million lives.

Burundi’s delegate reiterated that his country will always support regional or multilateral initiatives designed to achieve peace, security and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He welcomed the outcome of the Luanda and Nairobi processes, further urging a rethinking of MONUSCO’s mandate, to coordinate military efforts between the forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, East African Community and the Mission. Peace and stability are possible in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but on one condition — all countries in the region and the international community must support regional processes that seek to neutralize those forces sowing destruction in that country.

Briefings

BINTOU KEITA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), cited the country’s encouraging macroeconomic performance despite the challenges it faces. On 3 December, the National Assembly adopted the 2023 finance bill, which amounts to $15.8 billion, a sharp increase compared to the $10.7 billion in 2022 — essential to finance strategic reforms. She welcomed the publication of the electoral calendar, fixing presidential and legislative elections for 20 December 2023. However, she noted that over the past weeks, the security situation in the eastern region has deteriorated dramatically. Since 20 October, March 23 Movement, also known as M23, has resumed hostilities and extended its control over Rutshuru territory in North Kivu.

MONUSCO has continued to provide operational, logistical and tactical support to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congolese National Police in their efforts to confront armed groups in the east, also setting up additional community alert networks in areas vulnerable to M23 attacks in Rutshuru and Masisi territories, she continued. Reports of atrocities and other crimes committed by the M23 and other armed groups are gravely concerning, with preliminary findings of the United Nations fact-finding team confirming that at least 131 civilians (102 men, 17 women and 12 children) were either shot dead or killed by bladed weapons by M23 fighters, who also raped at least 22 women (one of whom was then was killed afterwards). She called on the Council to condemn these crimes with the utmost severity and demand the immediate release of the survivors that were prevented from leaving the area.

That armed group’s offensives have further exacerbated the ongoing humanitarian crisis, as the country already plays host to the highest number of internally displaced persons anywhere on the African continent, she said. An estimated additional 370,000 people have been uprooted and forced from their homes in the latest round of hostilities. In this dangerous environment, humanitarian actors continue to deliver indispensable aid and lifesaving services. Since April, the Mission has provided political, technical, and logistical support to the joint Democratic Republic of the Congo-Kenya Secretariat for the holding of consultations between the “GoDRC” and Congolese armed groups. She noted that regional leaders and national stakeholders, including representatives of some 50 armed groups and civil society delegations, have worked night and day to craft durable solutions to the cycle of conflict that has caused so much suffering.

The 23 November Mini Summit held in Luanda agreed on measures to address the situation in the east, including a timetable for the implementation of priority actions to achieve a cessation of hostilities, the immediate withdrawal of M23 from occupied localities, and coordination of efforts under the Luanda and Nairobi processes, she reported. The Government has formally requested MONUSCO’s active involvement in the implementation of the Luanda Mini Summit communiqué. She stressed that the deterioration of the security situation in the country is also a growing risk factor for MONUSCO operations. However, the Mission remains fully committed to the Congolese Government and people to help them create the conditions for a responsible and lasting withdrawal from the provinces of South and North Kivu and Ituri. For this responsible departure, the example of the province of Tanganyika provides valuable lessons, where United Nations agencies, funds and programmes have developed a provincial transition plan with the Congolese authorities identifying the gains to be preserved.

She welcomed the Government’s initiative to contact the Mission on 15 November to initiate a reassessment of the transition plan and reiterated the readiness of the United Nations to intensify discussions to identify minimum security conditions for a responsible and sustainable withdrawal of MONUSCO. Unfortunately, the Mission continues to operate in the east of the country in a hostile environment, fuelled by feelings of disappointment, frustration and despair among the population in view of the deterioration of the security situation. The Mission has undertaken numerous efforts to re-establish bonds of trust with the Congolese people, in particular the youth, and with the Congolese authorities, and will pursue them relentlessly, she stressed.

LILLY STELLA NGYEMA NDONG (Gabon), speaking on behalf of Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon), Chair for the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo, recalled his visit, together with a number of Committee members, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda between 7 and 18 November. The visit took place in a challenging political and security context marked by increasing tension between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, linked to the actions of the sanctioned armed groups M23 and Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). In that charged environment, the sanctions regime and the notification requirement have been instrumentalized against the United Nations and MONUSCO in particular.

During his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she reported that Mr. Biang reiterated that the arms embargo has applied only to armed groups and not to the Government, and that the notification requirement obliges only supplier States and not the country. The deliberations in Kinshasa also touched upon the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, armed group activities, alleged links between the sanctioned armed group Allied Democratic Force, and Da’esh, the illegal exploitation of natural resources and human rights violations including sexual violence in conflict, she added.

On numerous occasions, the Government repeated its call for the complete lifting of the notification requirement for the transfer of military equipment and the provision of military training to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was also echoed by some civil society organizations, she continued. In response, Mr. Biang clarified that the arms embargo only applied to armed groups, not the Government; the notification requirement on supplier States remained, albeit the types of weapons to be notified had been reduced to the categories of arms annexed to resolution 2641 (2022). However, the country's authorities made the point that banks and shippers were reticent to be involved, with a view to de-risking, in the financing and transport of weapons and ammunition which have already been notified to the Committee.

In connection with the sanctions list, during the Chair’s visit to Kinshasa, Kigali and Kampala, he asked interlocutors whether there would be value in adding new names to the list, particularly since no new names had been added to the list since February 2020. Many interlocutors stressed the importance of individual sanctions as a stigmatizing tool, as well as the need to designate individuals and entities engaged in human right violations, including for acts of sexual violence, and/or the illegal exploitation of natural resources. No names were provided to his delegation for possible sanctions designation, she added. Further, on the exploitation of natural resources, concerns continued to be expressed regarding the trafficking of gold and other natural resources through neighbouring countries with a view to allowing armed groups to continue controlling territory in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In connection with the Democratic Republic of the Congo Follow-on Mechanism concerning the March 2017 murders of Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalán, two members of the Group of Experts, and the four Congolese accompanying them, she said the Auditeur Général Militaire in Kinshasa gave an extended briefing on the investigation into the whereabouts of the four Congolese as well as the appellate proceedings which commenced in late October in Kinshasa concerning those found guilty in January in the murder of the Experts. The Chair intends to submit in due course the report of his visit to members of the Committee with the hope that delegations will be able to discuss the report and its recommendations in the near future, she said.

PETER MUTUKU MATHUKI, Secretary-General of the East African Community, reported that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a full member of the Community as of July, following a meeting of Heads of State that confirmed that position. Heads of State of the East African Community are committed to reconciliation and lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have held three consultative meetings towards this end so far. At those meetings, it was decided that there should be two simultaneous processes undertaken through the leadership of the Community, with Kinshasa’s full ownership. The first is the political track, which contemplates continuous dialogue between local armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that country’s Government to address the grievances that have led to the current level of insecurity. The second is the military track, which aims to ensure the disarmament of armed groups and the repatriation of non-Congolese to their States of origin upon disarmament.

The East African Community-led Nairobi process aims to urgently address issues of trust- and confidence-building, he continued, as well as ensuring the cessation of hostilities and voluntary disarmament; enhancing Congolese citizens’ participation in politics and development; and finding a lasting solution to the question of citizenship for certain categories of residents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also aims to ensure the forceful disarmament and repatriation of armed groups and facilitate the reintegration of combatants into society and the repatriation of refugees. Urging the Council to take note of the East African Community’s request to the United Nations Secretary-General for financial support in this regard, he said that the process’ two tracks will require $358 million over the next 24 months. He also urged the Council to support the process’ programmes relating to disarmament, demobilization, recovery and community stabilization.

Further, he called on the Council to review MONUSCO’s mandate to create synergy between the Mission and the East African Community’s regional force. Underlining the commitment of the Community Heads of State to ensure that peace and security prevails in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he also called on the Council to support the Community’s efforts to secure a permanent solution in this regard. The Community and the Council share a collective responsibility to work together to find such a solution for the challenges faced by the citizens of that area. He added that, to do so, the Council must urgently consider how MONUSCO and the East African Community can cooperate.

REBECCA KABUO, Activist, Lutte Pour le Changement — Fight for Change , described her organization as a citizens’ movement founded in Goma in 2021 to campaign for democracy and human rights in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Reviewing the current situation, particularly in the east, she said that resumed fighting between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23 movement has worsened regional tensions and compounded the human rights crisis. Through its President, Rwanda is providing military support to M23, she said, adding that those rebels killed 102 men, 17 women and 12 children during reprisal attacks against civilians on 29 and 30 November in two villages in North Kivu province. At least 22 women and 5 girls were raped, she added. Troops from the East African Community are also creating disquiet among the population, while civilians are forced to pay taxes to armed groups for their safety, worsening the economic vulnerability of women.

Sexual violence grew 80 per cent in 2021, but access to justice is difficult and the perpetrators are rarely punished, she said. The Council can lead by example by using the sanctions regime. However, no individuals or groups have been designated since 2020, she pointed out. More than 1 million people are displaced, including a considerable number of women and girls who are at heightened risk of both sexual violence and diseases such as cholera. Meanwhile, the authorities target women human rights activists with death threats, arbitrary arrest, kidnapping and sexual violence, all against a background of impunity for human rights violations. Such incidents must be monitored and documented, especially as existing protection mechanisms are ineffective. Turning to the elections schedule for 2023, she emphasized the need to ensure the full participation of women.

However, women face obstacles, particularly in rural areas where they face obstacles reaching polling stations where they then confront gender-related stereotypes and a lack of information about voting procedures, she continued. Moreover, the 30-day voter registration period is too short, creating another obstacle. Compared to the April 2022 peace talks in Nairobi, in which none of the 30 representatives of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were women, the third round of negotiations in November included women from civil society. Going forward, the Government and MONUSCO must ensure that women are fully and meaningfully included in future talks, particularly given the key role women have played in local peace efforts. More so, people’s resentment at MONUSCO has grown amid frustration that after 20 years, the Mission has failed to stop the violence or protect civilians as per its mandate. This feeling was exacerbated by the shooting of at least 12 people during anti-MONUSCO protests in July.

Gender-related elements must be including in any MONUSCO transition plan, she stressed, requesting the Council to ensure that the Mission fully protects civilians, especially women and children, in full compliance with human rights and international humanitarian law. Further, women’s full and equal participation in all stages of elections must be ensured, with MONSUCO offering protecting to women candidates in conflict areas. The Mission’s withdrawal must be progressive and conditional on respect for human rights and protection of civilians, with the Congolese authorities swiftly undertaking State security sector reform. “Today more than ever, the Congolese people are dealing with challenges that seem insurmountable, but it is in times like these that we should not despair,” she said, adding that while people hope peace will come, that peace can only succeed with international support, including from the Council.

Statements

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) called on M23 to cease hostilities and immediately withdraw from the territories it occupies. Expressing concern over reports of Rwandan support for that armed group, he recalled the Council’s demand that all external support to that and other armed groups active on Congolese territory immediately cease. The fight against armed groups refusing to lay down arms requires a professional, trained and equipped Congolese army and police force. As the Humanitarian Response Plan remains underfunded, the European Union will provide €500,000 to assist displaced people in the provinces of Mai-Ndombe and Kwilu, which have recently experienced violent confrontations. Stressing that the fight against hate speech and impunity is key to lasting peace, he reported that the European Union yesterday sanctioned Congolese Member of Parliament Justin Bitakwira for his calls for hatred and discrimination against the Banyamulenge community. For more than 20 years, MONUSCO has been saving lives and supporting the stabilization of the country. Noting that the Mission has withdrawn from Kasais and Tanganyika, he voiced support for a reassessment of the transition plan in a spirit of trust and partnership between the Mission and the Government. MONUSCO must continue to protect civilians through a robust posture in provinces marked by conflict.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), noting the serious threat posed by M23 to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the broader region, pointed out that those forces are dangerously close to Goma, the base of operations for the international community’s humanitarian assistance in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We must protect this population centre and the indispensable services it provides,” she stressed, calling on the country and MONUSCO to work together to proactively protect Goma from attack, invasion or being surrounded by M23. She also called for the cessation of all State support to armed groups, including Rwanda’s assistance to M23, adding that Council members must consider how that kind of support runs afoul of existing sanctions regimes. Noting requests from the region and the country to relax the pre-notification requirement related to arms transfers to the Government, she underscored that current sanctions measures do not prevent the Government from obtaining military equipment for defensive means or undertaking critical security sector reform. On the contrary, the measures are carefully tailored to ensure that the Government can provide security for its citizens. In that regard, she urged Member States conducting military operations in the country to formally notify the Council of their actions in line with existing sanctions resolutions and encouraged those military forces to coordinate closely with MONUSCO and humanitarian actors.

TRINE SKARBOEVIK HEIMERBACK ( Norway ), emphasizing that the violence must end, appealed to all groups and countries to respect the territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Welcoming and supporting the efforts of former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, she stressed the importance of coordination between regional processes and the United Nations, including between MONUSCO and the East African Community’s regional force. She underlined the potential for increased women’s participation in the ongoing regional peace processes, adding that it is the Government’s responsibility to ensure that women are included and not exposed to reprisals. Encouraging all parties to respect the sanctions regime, she said that designated individuals and entities should include those involved in acts that undermine peace, stability or security, including human rights violations. The Mission will exit the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but that exit must be responsible and sustainable, through a process that is guided by the situation on the ground, not by timelines or political considerations, she stressed.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ), recalling that the Council has had to meet more frequently than usual in 2022 to discuss the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said that this demonstrates how serious developments in that country are. In its eastern provinces, numerous illegal armed groups have made violence and lawlessness an everyday reality for the local population, and the atrocities perpetrated by M23 and other armed groups are too numerous to list individually. Welcoming the efforts of the Nairobi process to overcome the instability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she stressed the need to ensure that the East African Community’s regional force be supported by the international community, in direct coordination with MONUSCO and with Kinshasa playing a leading role. She also underlined the importance of finding political, non-violent solutions, which will help end hostilities and create genuine conditions for stability. She went on to urge the countries of the region to reach the understanding that their well-being depends on the nature of their interaction, calling on such States to display political will and engage in neighbourly dialogue to find solutions to African problems.

JOHN GILROY ( Ireland ), appalled by the recent massacre of civilians in Kishishe village, expressed alarm at the persistent and growing violence and insecurity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, perpetrated by armed groups. Further, the persistently high rates of gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence cannot continue to be ignored, and the rise in hate speech, misinformation and anti-United Nations rhetoric is worrying. Spotlighting the deteriorating relationship between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which is of particular concern, he said that the Nairobi and Luanda processes are important platforms for peace. The deployment of the East African Community’s armed force must have clear objectives and must comply with international law and humanitarian law. Welcoming the expansion of the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Programme, he urged that its implementation be scaled up if it is to make the needed impact on building sustainable peace. Further, the full inclusion of civil society in the transition process and women’s full, equal and meaningful participation across all efforts towards peace as 2023 elections draw closer are essential. “We hope that unlike the last two years, the next 24 months will bring progress on the path to peace for the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he said.

AMEIRAH OBAID MOHAMED OBAID ALHEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ) expressed concern over the escalation of insecurity and the rise of inciteful rhetoric in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As civilians continue to flee, “numbers illustrate the gravity of the situation”, she said, noting that 5.7 million people are internally displaced — the highest rate of displacement ever recorded in Africa. Against that backdrop, she urged that the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers — as well as the safety and security of United Nations personnel and facilities — remain a priority for the Government and MONUSCO. She also called for intensified action to address the growing spread of hate speech, disinformation and misinformation, including incitement against the United Nations. All actors contributing to the Organization’s efforts must refute misinformation — including, for example, by making it clear that the Council’s arms embargo is imposed on armed groups and not the Government. She added that women and girls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo require special attention from the international community, as it is well-known that they are the primary target of sexual and gender-based violence.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DA COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ), voicing concern about the resurgence of M23 and the consequent deterioration of the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, said particularly worrisome are the episodes of violence against MONUSCO personnel and facilities that have resulted in the destruction and looting of equipment and, tragically, the death of peacekeepers and civilians alike. Even though those acts of violence peaked during the riots in July, the hostility against United Nations presence continues to this day. MONUSCO’s emphasis in strategic communications is an important tool in order to dispel misinformation and generate trust in the local population, he said, adding that his country will work actively to emphasize that issue in the current MONUSCO renewal talks. Underscoring the tireless efforts of regional actors, neighbouring countries and regional organizations, he emphasized the need for close and constant coordination and information sharing between the East African Community’s regional force, MONUSCO and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Peace missions do not — and should not — last indefinitely. However, their withdrawal should be done in a responsible and orderly way, in order to prevent the reversal of hard-won gains, he said.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ), condemning the attack in Kishishe, urged M23 to immediately withdraw from their current positions and uphold the Luanda ceasefire. With the support of MONUSCO, the Government must use all necessary measures to prevent further M23 advances, including towards Goma. Spotlighting the devastating humanitarian toll, he called on all actors to ensure that assistance reaches affected people, including the 1.29 million who have been newly displaced this year. Reiterating his support to the Nairobi and Luanda political processes, he announced funding from his country to support the former. Dialogue through this process must continue with the participation of Congolese armed groups. Countries in the region must use all available means to urge an immediate cessation of hostilities and the immediate resumption of consultations to de-escalate tensions, he stressed. In expressing his concern over the widespread anti-MONUSCO sentiment in the country, he encouraged the Government to clarify roles and responsibilities for a responsible, conditions-based drawdown. He also voiced regret over the Russian Federation’s blocking of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sexual Violence in Conflict from briefing the Council’s related sanctions Committee.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said that the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is advancing reforms in key areas and improving its governance. This is encouraging and deserves recognition. However, the security situation in the east has not improved, he said, emphasizing that all armed groups must lay down their weapons, withdraw from occupied areas and engage in political processes. Regional peace efforts deserve full recognition, he said, adding that the international community should continue to support Africans seeking African solutions to African problems. Citing multiple reports, he said that armed groups such as M23 possess more sophisticated weapons than Government security forces. That demonstrates the negative impact of the Council’s arms embargo, he said, adding that he supports lifting the requirement for the Government to give notification of its arms imports. He also added his support for a one-year renewal of MONUSCO’s mandate in hopes that the Mission will do more to aid in the peace process, protect civilians and maintain security and stability. It also should improve communications to build trust, while the Government should take effective steps to ensure the protection of peacekeepers, he added.

NJAMBI KINYUNGU ( Kenya ), also speaking for Gabon and Ghana, commended the Government’s commitment to hold elections in 2023. Voicing concern over heightened tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, she implored both countries to use the available regional mechanisms to normalize relations. She condemned all forms of social, cultural and political manipulation that contribute to mistrust and animosity, as well as armed groups, especially M23, and the recent massacre of civilians in Kishishe. All parties to the conflict must put a definitive end to the armed conflict and historical cycles of violence. Emphasis should be placed on ex-combatants to recognize that reintegration constitutes commitment to close the chapter of armed conflict as a means to address political grievances, as well as on dismantling of the conditions that have facilitated the persistence of violence.

She welcomed United Nations and international community support for the deployment of an East African Community regional force aimed at demobilization and disarmament of all armed groups — reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal from recently taken positions and utilization of the inter-Congolese peace dialogue. Urging all international partners to support the Government’s efforts to establish a transitional justice system, she said that commitment will represent a critical step towards the end of the enormous suffering that the conflict has caused to millions of men, women and children. The search for truth, justice and reconciliation for victims is essential for future generations to understand their origins and identity, the events occurring before their birth, and their exemption from responsibility for actions committed by previous generations. This will contribute to greater social and cultural integration and inclusion, promote equality, and ensure full enjoyment of citizenship rights. Voicing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation, she called on the Secretary-General to enhance assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ), commending the diplomatic efforts of Angola, Kenya and other regional stakeholders to defuse growing tensions in the region, called once again for an effective cessation of hostilities and the M23 withdrawal from all occupied areas. The region must not allow or provide support to armed groups, particularly any external support of M23, she said. Urging the Council to not limit its attention to M23, she said that limitation in focus and ensuing redeployment of forces in Rutshuru territory allowed the Allied Democratic Forces to extend its scope of violence. Credible solutions for sustainable peace should be based on political and diplomatic tools, she emphasized. Among such tools is the inclusive participation of all Congolese armed groups to the demobilization, disarmament, and reintegration/repatriation program. At the same time, foreign armed groups must immediately disarm and return to their countries of origin. Welcoming the deployment of Kenyan troops in Goma, she said the East African Community’s regional force is an important addition to the diplomatic efforts and must closely coordinate with MONUSCO and conduct its operations against armed groups in strict compliance with human rights and international humanitarian law.

ENRIQUE JAVIER OCHOA MARTÍNEZ ( Mexico ) condemned the M23 offensive in North Kivu, stressing that the brutality and new wave of violence must be fought with all available means. Given this critical situation, he commended regional efforts within the framework of the Nairobi and Luanda processes and urged participants to ensure that those processes advance in a coordinated and harmonious manner to maximize their positive results. There are no purely military solutions, he said, adding that those regional initiatives must open spaces for dialogue to resolve the causes of violence. Echoing the calls of the leaders in the region, he said M23 must lay down its arms and withdraw from the areas it controls. Noting the deployment of East African Community regional force, he said the success of that depends, to a large extent, on its communication and coordination with MONUSCO and the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its operations must adhere to international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, he added. Regarding MONUSCO's exit strategy, he said any adjustments to the transition plan for the Mission must be guided by guaranteeing the protection of the civilian population and take into account the humanitarian and security situation. The transition must be gradual and be conducted according to the situation on the ground.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ), Council President for December, speaking in her national capacity, pointed to M23’s territorial gains and called for support to armed groups, both external and internal, to cease immediately. “Lasting solutions to conflict hinge on enduring diplomatic efforts,” she said, emphasizing that decisions taken in Luanda in November must be honoured by all armed groups, including M23. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, in particular, must take full advantage of the Luanda road map and Nairobi process. Turning to MONUSCO, she said that its development of a communications strategy to raise awareness of the Programme for Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization will be critical. Recalling that India is among MONUSCO’s biggest troop contributors, she said that the situation on the ground should guide the Mission’s drawdown and that gains in violence-prone provinces should be secured, thus avoiding any reversals. “The transition and eventual exit of MONUSCO needs to be gradual, responsible and orderly,” she said.

CHRISTOPHE LUTUNDULA APALA PEN'APALA, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , giving an overview of the Nairobi process and the ten elements necessary for a lasting security solution, stressed the need for its implementation. Despite the political and military guarantees of the Organization, African Union and East African Community on security, which are not yet operational, he expressed his scepticism regarding Rwanda’s and M23’s willingness as they have “always, arrogantly and defiantly” rejected the recommendations of international bodies. In referencing M23’s reaction to Rwanda’s final communique, he called on the Council to condemn its massacre of 200 people. There must be an independent, international investigation to identify the perpetrators and severely punish material and intellectual backers. Such rebellious and criminal behaviour demonstrates that the challenge of today is to implement actions on the ground and impose peace on the armed groups. To that end, MONUSCO must be reformatted to eliminate any attempts which impede the strengthening of his country’s armed forces. Continuing its current mode of operations will not provide results and is not justified.

For any institution to be successful, it must have the support of that country’s people, he pointed out. The Council must address the ambiguity surrounding MONUSCO’s mandate to help his Government rescale expectations, better outline the Mission’s scope of action, avoid misunderstandings and impute intentions concerning the Mission’s shift which could otherwise be seen as an attempt to create a parallel pole of government. MONUSCO’s strengthening must not impede the withdrawal under way in line with Council resolution 2556 (2020), he emphasized while reaffirming his commitment to the continuation of elections. Turning to the need to notify the Committee on the acquisition of certain types of weapons, he reiterated his request for the Council to lift this unjustified and humiliating obligation. The Democratic Republic of the Congo cannot reorganize its forces as a post-conflict country and address terrorism without the freedom to equip its defence and security forces. He also provided several other reasons, including the sanctions’ unfairness on its new military leadership, the effect on his country’s credibility and the existence of regional verification mechanisms which have already been established. Allaying the concerns of the international community, he stated: “the Congolese people are not against the people of Rwanda.” His country’s people will however rise up against belligerent leaders who have hegemonic intensions and try to exploit their country’s natural resources.

CLAVER GATETE ( Rwanda ), emphasizing that peace in one country in the Great Lakes region depends on peace in another, said the Luanda and Nairobi mechanisms are essential processes that need shared commitment, political will and international support to be fully implemented. While his Government has high expectation for these initiatives, he said he deplored unhelpful external interference by some members of the international community. That interference shields the Democratic Republic of the Congo from accountability regarding its unresponsiveness to commitments made through ongoing processes and ultimately risks undermining the success of these initiatives. The quest for lasting peace cannot be achieved by spreading a dangerous and false narrative that exacerbates the problem and puts lives at risk, he said, adding that parallel forums by some countries are counterproductive to the ongoing African regional efforts. The conflict between M23 and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is an internal matter, he said, adding that Rwanda should neither be a scapegoat nor equated to that armed group.

Turning to the Secretary-General’s report, he said that several questions remain unanswered, including violations of Rwanda's sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the persistence of FDLR and the alliance between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and armed groups. Further, insufficient attention was given to the disarmament of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, especially foreign ones, he pointed out adding that their presence is at the core of the problem. In addition, hate speech against Rwandans and Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has intensified, as reported by the Under-Secretary-General on Genocide Prevention. The question of ethnic minorities and ethnic cleansing must be a top priority on the Council’s agenda vis-à-vis the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He said he was appalled by the Council’s silence on hate speech, xenophobia and killings targeting the Congolese Tutsi population, which has escalated. Elected Council members, particularly the three from Africa, must not ignore atrocities and crimes against humanity committed against people because of who they are, how they look or their ethnic group. Nor, he added, should the Council ever again repeat its silence of 28 years ago when it passively looked on as the widely-broadcast genocide in Rwanda claimed more than 1 million lives.

ZÉPHYRIN MANIRATANGA ( Burundi ) reiterated that his country will always support regional or multilateral initiatives designed to achieve peace, security and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In that vein, he welcomed the outcome of the Luanda and Nairobi processes, particularly the operationalization of the ad hoc verification mechanism and the deployment of the East African Community’s regional force in the provinces of North and South Kivu. Such efforts to restore peace require diplomatic, logistical and financial support from the international community. He also urged a rethinking of MONUSCO’s mandate, as the presence of the regional force requires a readjustment of the same to coordinate military efforts between the forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, East African Community and MONUSCO. On that point, he proposed that MONUSCO take charge of passive missions, while the regional force take charge of active, operational missions.

He went on to appeal to the international community to become more involved in ending the pain and suffering of innocent civilians. Spotlighting the impact of forced displacement on agricultural production, he underscored that preventative measures are necessary to avert an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Stressing that “war is the worst of all options in any conflict”, he underlined that regional diplomacy is at work, even as the guns of war become increasingly loud. Peace and stability are possible in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he added, but on one condition — all countries in the region, and the international community in its entirety, must support regional processes that seek to neutralize those forces sowing destruction in that country.

Mr. PEN'APALA, taking the floor a second time, recalled that on 24 September, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo called on all partners, non-governmental organizations, and the leaders of Rwanda to provide any information on the head of FDLR and the group itself, regarding its location or any of its attacks. He reported that there is currently an ad hoc verification mechanism agreement with Rwanda for accusations, which is currently operational in Goma. About ethnic minorities or ethnic cleansing, he said it was Rwanda who committed genocide against Rwandans. No Congolese was involved in that horrific operation, he emphasized, adding that his country was subjected to the consequences of the genocide and that its population continues to suffer 23 years later.