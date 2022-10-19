World Could Still Face Chronic Hunger in 2030, Deputy Secretary-General Warns Forum, Urging Deeper Cooperation, Joint Action with United Nations Food Hub

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the World Food Forum: Youth, Science and Investments for Transformative Agrifood Systems Pathways, today:

It is a pleasure for me to join you at this flagship World Food Forum event organized by youth, for youth engagement in food systems transformations.

Let me thank Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Director General, Dr. Qu Dongyu for his vision of the Forum and for his leadership in organizing the United Nations Food Systems Coordination Hub.

Food insecurity and hunger present an enormous challenge, exacerbated by growing conflicts, climate-related shocks, water scarcity and widening inequalities that we are seeing around the world.

These intersecting crises, coupled with rising food prices, an unprecedented squeeze on the cost of living, and the broader impacts of the war in Ukraine, are pushing millions of people into extreme poverty, amplifying hunger and malnutrition, and threatening to back-roll hard won development gains.

More than 800 million people already suffered from hunger in 2021. Three billion people — almost half of humanity — cannot afford a healthy diet. And it is the younger generation who is affected most by our past decisions and the actions we take today. Perhaps we can even say the inactions of today. Projections show that we could still face chronic hunger in 2030 — at the same level as in 2015, when the 2030 Agenda was launched.

This is a shocking verdict. In essence, the Sustainable Development Goals may have prevented the problem from getting worse. But the rapidly changing global context and interconnected nature of social, political, ecological, and economic systems have amplified the urgency and magnitude of transforming our food systems.

A continued crippling food emergency could trigger further social, economic and political upheaval, jeopardizing the future for many, especially young people in the development world. We must act with resolve and cooperation to prevent rising food costs, shortages, and insecurity. The 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals chart comprehensive and integrated actions on food systems at a global scale.

Last year during the Food Systems Summit, Governments committed to transform their food systems, recognizing the catalytic effect such a transformation would have on achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals. Through the United Nations Food Systems Coordination Hub, the United Nations has been supporting food systems transformations on the ground, supporting and accompanying countries to not only withstand the shocks of the twenty-first century, but meet the urgent needs of the poorest and most vulnerable.

The Hub follows the United Nations Secretary-General’s commitment to draw upon the United Nations system’s capacities to ensure the long-term impact of the Food Systems Summit. It responds to Our Common Agenda anticipating risks and coordinating actions across all the Sustainable Development Goals, through inclusive participation of various stakeholders, in particular producers, women, indigenous people, and youth.

Through a country-owned approach, the Hub works with national food system convenors and other partners to develop and implement ambitious food system transformation pathways. This is on-going work that has also informed the work of the Global Crisis Response Group.

It also engages with stakeholder groups to seek solutions that work for all. I welcome the efforts undertaken by the Hub to innovate, drive solutions, and closely engage young people, and other stakeholders, in agrifood systems transformations.

Through deeper cooperation and joint action, I trust the Hub will support Member States to promote transformative policies to accelerate food system change and catalyses the much-needed action towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Looking ahead support should focus on challenges identified by the national convenors, with full engagement and support from United Nations resident coordinators and our United Nations country teams, to provide better tailored solutions at domestic and local levels, taking into account the diversity of situations and contexts between countries and regions. Support would include access to finance and investments and technical aid and capacity development, as well as the establishment of benchmarks to measure progress for each country.

As you embark upon your discussions today, I invite you to examine these issues and investment opportunities to respond to current and future challenges, building on science, innovation and traditional knowledge systems.

Let’s ensure that the upcoming 2023 Food Systems Stocktaking Moment profiles real success stories that are filling the gaps and that ensure just and equitable transformations. I look forward to the feedback from this meeting and a real appreciation to all the young people present. Thank you.