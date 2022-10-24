New Permanent Representative of Federated States of Micronesia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Federated States of Micronesia to the United Nations, Jeem Lippwe, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Lippwe held several positions at his country’s Mission to the United Nations, including Deputy Permanent Representative, beginning in 2003 and Minister from 1999 to 2003.

He began his extensive diplomatic career in 1988 at the Department of Foreign Affairs and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Multilateral Affairs from 1992 to 1999. He was also co-chair of the Micronesian Red Cross organizing committee that established the Micronesian Red Cross and was a delegate to the Namoluk Municipality Constitutional Convention.

Mr. Lippwe received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, United States.