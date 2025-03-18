Surge of Right-Wing Politics, Online Hate, Patriarchy Fuelling Violence against Women, Commission Told

The Commission on the Status of Women held an interactive dialogue today on gender-based violence, stigma, and stereotypes, focusing on the role of men and boys in ending the crisis, policy and legal responses to technology-facilitated violence, and the growing threat to women’s rights amid a “resurgence of right-wing authoritarian politics”.

The Commission’s two-week annual session has centered on accelerating the implementation of the Platform for Action adopted at the 1995 conference on women in Beijing, where world leaders pledged to achieve gender equality and uphold women’s rights. Two other interactive dialogues were held today on accountability and on the role of the Commission on the Status of Women in implementing the Platform for Action.

Delphine Schantz, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), moderating the first interactive dialogue, said that every 10 minutes a woman or girl is killed “by someone close to her”. A third of women killed by intimate partners had previously reported some form of violence. She emphasized the urgent need to raise awareness about necessary societal changes and to lead the implementation of effective prevention policies, including measures to combat the growing threat of technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Holistic Action Plans ‘Best’ Approach to Gender-Based Violence

Emma Fulu, the Equality Institute, stated that the most effective national action plans adopt a holistic approach to combat gender-based violence, integrating prevention, response, early intervention, and a strong emphasis on healing and justice. National plans are often laid out in “beautiful documents” but lack clear, dedicated budgets for implementation. “And we know that prevention requires sustained, long-term investment,” she stressed. It is important to continue to learn “what's working and what’s not”, she went on to say. From Fiji to Peru, she said, civil society and women’s organizations have been instrumental in ensuring that national plans deliver and Governments are held accountable.

Need for Comprehensive Legal Reforms

Selma Hadžihalilović, CURE Foundation, warned that “women face attacks by religious groups and increasing religious fundamentalism in our region”, also noting widespread discrimination and stigma against gender-based violence survivors, women and girls from LGBT communities, and women and girls with disabilities. “We have to work on strengthening our institutions and support systems,” she said. Additionally, despite some progress, women's representation in political decision-making processes remains inadequate. “As we say in Bosnia, you always make one step forward and two steps back,” she stated, calling for comprehensive legal reforms that effectively outlaw gender-based violence and all forms of violence against women.

Brazil Tackles Online Violence against Women

Clarice Tavares, InternetLab, said that technology-facilitated gender-based violence takes many forms, including political violence against women and the non-consensual dissemination of images. In Brazil’s last local elections women — who only made up 15 per cent of the candidates running — received nearly 70 per cent of the offensive and aggressive comments on social media. “It has become clear that women running for public office are unequally target,” she said. Men receive negative comments based on their political actions, but women are attacked because of their bodies and their personal lives. Online violence has direct and profound consequences on women’s lives. In Brazil, criminal laws focused on addressing different forms of online gender-based violence have passed in recent years, almost all of them named after survivors. However, there is a lack of trust in the system, she said, also urging the need to hold platforms accountable.

Fiji Recognizes Patriarchy as Root Cause of Violence against Women

Laisa Bulatale, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, said that Pacific women and girls face some of the highest levels of violence in the world. An estimated 60 per cent of women and girls have experienced violence by intimate partner and family member. Men make up over 90 per cent of perpetrators of violence against women and girls. “Violence against women and girls is reinforced by community acceptance, deep rooted gender stereotypes, harmful social norms and practices and impunity for perpetrators,” she emphasized. The root cause of violence against women and girls is negative patriarchal values. Without this recognition and understanding, approaches and intervention to engage men and boys will not work and will only exacerbate harmful social norms. The Fiji Government’s national action plan on preventing violence against women and girls recognizes patriarchy as a root cause of violence in its official documents. “Violence against women and girls is never acceptable, never excusable and never tolerable,” she added.

Surge of Right-Wing Politics Undermine Women’s Rights

“Around the world, we are witnessing a resurgence of right-wing authoritarian politics that actively undermines women’s rights,” said Joy Watson, Coalition of Feminists for Social Change. She warned that women’s rights organizations are under attack globally — many are being forced to shut down, while others are expected to do more with fewer resources, struggling to “make money stretch” as the scale and complexity of gender-based violence continue to grow. Women's rights organizations are invaluable in bringing evidence-based insights into the design of policies. “If we are serious about ending violence against women and girls, we need more than just words — we need funding that matches the scale of the crisis,” she said. Women’s organizations need accountability that doesn't buckle under political pressure.

In the afternoon, the Commission held its third interactive dialogue, on “Accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action: the role of the Commission on the Status of Women”.

Commission ‘Beating Heart’ of Progress

Abdulaziz Alwasil (Saudi Arabia), Chair of the Commission, affirmed that since its inception eight decades ago, the intergovernmental body “has been the beating heart of global progress for gender equality and the rights and empowerment of all women and girls”. However, women continue to be underrepresented in leadership and undervalued in economies that rely on their unpaid work and invisible care. Millions of women and girls remain locked out of the unfolding digital revolution, while climate crisis and armed conflicts continues to impact their lives and devastate their futures. The Commission’s power, he affirmed, lies in ensuring that every policy shaped is a catalyst for real change everywhere. Meanwhile, Governments alone cannot deliver gender equality, requiring civil society organizations as the frontline defenders of rights. Further, the private sector and international financial institutions must drive transformation, while the UN ensures that gender equality is “the foundation upon which all global progress is built,” he stated.

‘UN Loves Process’ but Outcomes Crucial

Robert Rae (Canada), President of the Economic and Social Council, said that “our goal is real, genuine, deep equality between all members of the human family” — and that policies of inclusion, diversity and equity are central. However, despite many hard-won gains and policy changes worldwide in the participation of women and others — including the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, and intersex+ community — continued progress is essential. Without it, the 2030 Agenda will remain out of reach. Rather than speeches, he emphasized that the Commission’s success must be measured in the actions of States and the UN itself, with both held accountable for what they do and do not do. While the UN “loves process”, he stressed the value of outcomes, and the need to ensure that those accountable can “deliver what they’re supposed to deliver.”

Closing Gender Gaps Would Take Hundreds of Years

Gladys Mokhawa (Botswana), co-moderator, echoed the concern that gender equality remains a distant goal. “At current rates, it will take an additional 137 years to end extreme poverty amongst women, and 284 years to remove discriminatory laws and close prevailing gaps in the legal protections for women and girls,” she stated. Further, parity in managerial positions will not be achieved for more than 138 years. “These alarming inequalities threaten not only global development, but also the sustained growth and prosperity of individual nations,” she affirmed, as development becomes impossible if half the population is excluded.

For his part, Fergal Mythen (Ireland) called for suggestions “big or small” on how the Commission can better tackle its challenges to “more effectively meet the needs of today’s world and indeed tomorrow’s”. The Commission must go beyond procedural improvements to drive real change in the lives of every woman and girl within their communities. He accented the need to “hear, know and understand their realities and challenges,” noting the critical importance of support from civil society organizations, all stakeholders from the UN, and the private sector and international financial institutions.

Today’s session also featured an interactive dialogue, “Participation, accountability, and gender-responsive institutions”, moderated by Nicole Ameline, former member of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), and featured panellists: Karolina Gilas, Professor at the Autonomous National University of Mexico; Natalia Karbowska, co-founder and Director of Strategic Development of the Ukrainian Women’s Fund, via videoconference; Memory Kachambwa, Executive Director of the African Women’s Communication and Development Network; and Foteini Papagioti, Deputy Director for Policy and Advocacy of the International Center for Research on Women. Speakers noted that despite progress in increasing women’s political representation globally and making State institutions more gender-responsive, advancement remains slow and uneven, with backsliding in some places. Ms. Papagioti emphasized that “in 2024, only 20 per cent of ambassadors worldwide and only 7 per cent (of ambassadors) to the UN were women.”