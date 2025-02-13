Second World Summit in Doha Must Advance Humanity’s Fight against Structural Inequalities, Speakers Tell Commission for Social Development

At one of two panel discussions held today by the Commission for Social Development, speakers stressed that the Second World Summit for Social Development must advance humanity’s fight against structural inequalities by promoting quality employment for young people, closing digital divides, addressing the challenges of ageing populations and tackling the climate crisis.

The Commission — established in 1946 by the Economic and Social Council as one of its functional commissions — advises the United Nations on social development issues, and its sixty-third session will run through 14 February.

The first panel discussion, titled “Preparations for the World Social Summit under the title of the Second World Summit for Social Development”, focused on the specific needs of various regions ahead of the meeting to take place in November in Doha. Panellists provided updates collected via various regional consultations and underscored the global summit’s unique opportunity to reset global priorities and build a more sustainable future for all.

Navid Hanif, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, moderated the panel. “The state of play looks good, but then I ask myself if I were to describe it in two words I would say, not good,” he emphasized. Around 300 million people will still be living in poverty by 2030 if the world continues the same trajectory.

“Unless we act with foresight, the gaps we seek to close will only deepen,” said Rola Dashti, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). For the Arab region, social development cannot succeed unless conflict and displacement are addressed. “Social policies must be designed for resilience,” she went on to stress. The Arab region also faces a growing divide between the skills needed for emerging industries and those currently being developed through the education system. The Summit in Doha must ensure employment policies are fit for the future. The political declaration to come out of that meeting must promote policies that enable all generations to contribute meaningfully to economic and social progress. The digital divide in the Arab region remains significant, she also underscored, noting the gap between men and women, and urban and rural communities.

Laura Thompson, Assistant Director-General for External and Corporate Relations, International Labour Organization (ILO), said that the opportunity to renew the global social contract should be an invitation to all Member States to uphold social justice principles. “Technological innovations create both challenges and opportunities, and monitoring their impact and optimizing their potential for decent work creation is critical,” she added. One in five young persons in the world is neither in employment, education or training. The rate is almost 26 per cent for young women. “This is a personal drama for the young person concerned, but also a waste of assets for national development plans,” she added.

Magdalena Sepúlveda Carmona, Director, United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), said that environmental degradation, including climate change and biodiversity loss, is widely recognized as a cross-cutting issue affecting livelihoods, health and equity. More specifically in Africa, formality, lack of social protection and labour rights, youth unemployment, gender inequality and climate change are all considered to be major challenges. Meanwhile, Asia faces significant structural challenges, including a digital device, ageing population and climate related risk. For Latin America and the Caribbean region, structural inequalities, backlash against progressive policies, weakened democratic governance and climate change risk are challenges most identified. The political declaration must mobilize resources towards achieving universal rights to ensure access to adequate income and social assistance.

Srinivas Tata, Director of the Social Development Division of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said that the region is undergoing an unprecedented demographic transition. The number of older persons — 65 years or above — is expected to nearly double from 500 million in 2024 to almost 1 billion in 2050. “Yet, there are many countries in the region which are still having a youth bulge, and so we also need to pay specific attention to the needs of the youth,” he added. It is estimated that 42 million people in the region were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic levels. “We really suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added, expressing alarm that in many countries in the Asia region fewer than 50 per cent of the population are covered by any form of social protection.

Rodrigo Martinez, Senior Social Affairs Officer, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), said that all people must achieve a life free of poverty and have access to economic growth and freedom and dignity. Every person must be able to fully exercise their economic, social and cultural rights. “Poverty and hunger are two persistent but surmountable scourges,” he added. “Inequality, in its multiple dimensions, represents a trap for development,” he also emphasised. People must be able to access the labour market, decent working conditions, education and healthcare. On urbanization, he urged Governments to also expand access to energy, water and sanitation.

…