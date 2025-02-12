Policies to Bolster Social Resilience in Context of More Frequent, Complex Crises among Topics Discussed, as Commission for Social Development Continues Session

During one of two round-table discussions held today by the Commission for Social Development, panelists emphasized the importance of governance, preparedness and investment in human capital to strengthen “social resilience” — the ability of individuals and societies to prevent, absorb, adapt and recover positively from crises.

The Commission — established in 1946 by the Economic and Social Council as one of its functional commissions — advises the United Nations on social development issues, and its sixty-third session will run through 14 February.

The first panel discussion, titled “Policies to bolster social resilience in the context of more frequent and complex crises”, featured presentations that together offered a comprehensive understanding of the multidimensional nature of resilience and the policy actions needed to reinforce it.

“The sixty-third session of the Commission for Social Development comes at a pivotal time as we reflect on the legacies of the World Summit for Social Development held three decades ago in Copenhagen,” said Moderator Angela Kawandami, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services of Zambia. While the principles of social inclusion, poverty eradication and equity remain as vital as possible, the global landscape has transformed significantly, presenting new and compounding challenges that demand urgent and innovative solutions today, she said, adding that crises — more frequent, interconnected and complex, spanning geopolitical, economic, health and environmental spheres — are testing the resilience of societies and institutions.

Meir Bing, Chief Executive Officer at the Open University of Israel, presented a case study of building resilience in minority populations in his country, where the number of minority students in higher education more than doubled in the last decade. He said that a year ago, he was General Director of the Ministry of Social Equality in charge of minorities. Of the 10 million people in his country, 2 million are religious and ethnical minority groups, including Muslim, Christian and Druze, he said, adding that many of them are young and face socioeconomic challenges.

He highlighted the three keys to building resilience in vulnerable populations: fostering trust between Government and social and business sectors; enhancing infrastructure and public services; and creating communities. Sharing how educational and other infrastructure and socioeconomic projects are expanded in the country’s local communities, he said that the percentage of students from minority groups in bachelor’s degree programmes increased from 10 per cent in 2010 to nearly 20 per cent in 2023.

Marek Kamiński, explorer and founder of the Kaminski Foundation, said that during his expeditions, he learned that physical strength isn’t enough, stating: “The real fight happens in the mind, with fear and doubt. We all need to ask, are we strong enough inside to face the challenges ahead?” Today’s world needs practical solutions to help people handle crises. That’s why he created LifePlan Academy, a programme that teaches mental resilience, stress management and how to adapt to challenges. It’s a practical tool that works in any country with any culture, he said, stressing: “With the right tools and support, anyone can overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”

Michael Woolcock, Lead Social Scientist in the Development Research Group at the World Bank, said that development policies are as effective as the shared legitimacy they enjoy. Development policies will struggle, where societal groups despise one another, where elite factions use lies and violence to secure power, where there is little coherence or trust between local and national authority, and where Governments reject international law and covenants to which they are a signatory. “So all these nice policies that we come up with — unless they can engage with these local contexts and imbue them with the legitimacy they need to do their difficult work — are probably going to struggle,” he said.

Obiageli Ezekwesili, President of Human Capital Africa, founder of the School of Politics Policy and Governance, and Senior Economic Adviser at the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative, said that “democracy is in crisis more than it had ever been”. The power of society to be resilient depends on how everyone feels cared for within society. Today’s democratic processes are exclusionary in many ways. That’s because the tiny fraction of people who exercise political leadership in many countries have become monopoly democrats. “We must fix politics,” she said, noting a strong correlation between the quality of politics and economic performance. “Let’s keep an eye on the United States of America,” she added.

Michael Woolcock, Lead Social Scientist, World Bank, served as moderator for the second panel, which focused on “Universal rights-based social protection systems that adapt to evolving risks and support social resilience”. “For our present purposes, we are going to recognize that social resilience refers to the capacity of individuals and societies to prevent, resist, absorb, adapt, respond and recover positively, efficiently and effectively when faced with a wide range of long-term prospects for sustainable development, peace and security, human rights and well-being for all,” he said before commencing the panel discussion.

Danilo Türk, President of Club de Madrid and former President of Slovenia, stressed the need to make sure that social development is guided in a way that promotes the full realization of human rights. “This means adopting an approach which anticipates and addresses the vulnerabilities of people,” he went on to stress. That must include the consequences of climate change and its effect on populations, especially those vulnerable to displacement. Innovations like digital cash transfers, mobile health services and data driven risk assessment can significantly improve service delivery, particularly for marginalized and remote populations. Social protection systems must consider the interests of vulnerable segments of societies, particularly women, youth, older people and persons with disabilities.

Angela Chomba Kawandami, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Zambia, said that social protection systems are central to addressing vulnerabilities, reducing poverty and mitigating the impacts of various risks such as climate change, pandemics and economic crises. “Social protection systems in Zambia are designed to address both short-term needs and long-term vulnerabilities,” she added. These systems include cash transfers, food assistance and social insurance schemes. “The goal is to ensure that individuals, especially those in our rural areas, older persons, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, have access to basic services and support mechanisms,” she emphasized. Zambia’s social protection programmes aim to reduce vulnerability by providing financial support to households living below the poverty line. Climate change is also included into Zambia’s protection system as the phenomenon poses an increasing threat with more frequent droughts and floods.

Héctor Ramón Cárdenas Molinas, Executive Director of the Technical Unit of the Social Cabinet of the President of Paraguay, said that extreme weather events cause major damage and loss. “Most of them are linked to climate events,” he said, noting their high economic and social impact. Exposure depends not only on geographic location but also on the development policies and adaptation measures taken to mitigate the risks of climate change. “It is absolutely essential that we integrate policies and strategies that promote sustainable and resilient development,” he said. Underscoring other initiatives in health, education and poverty eradication, he said Paraguay aims to ensure that services meet very high standards in terms of efficiency and effectiveness. “The main challenge remains financing,” he added.

Edgilson Tavares de Araújo, Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Brazil, said that Brazil’s social protection system is based on the principles of universality, equity and democracy. “Since 2023, we have seen a drop of 84 per cent in severe food insecurity, according to a 2024 UN survey,” he added. With the creation of a global alliance to fight hunger and poverty, Brazil hopes to continue to make progress. A strong State working with a healthy civil society must be resilient to truly transform society. “We are increasing our budgetary commitments and broadening our global alliance to combat hunger and poverty,” he went on to say. Brazil is committed to providing decent employment and “an economy of solidarity” which can help build social resilience. “Being protected means having someone to rely on,” he added.