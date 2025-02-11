Progress towards Eradicating Poverty “Has Recently Stalled”, Chair Tells Commission for Social Development, Calling for Greater Solidarity

Solidarity and social inclusion are more important than ever as the world grapples with multiple emergencies such as the climate crisis, democratic backsliding and repeated human rights abuses, high-level ministers said today at a panel discussion at the 2025 session of the Commission for Social Development.

Ministers ranging from Sweden to Uganda in a panel discussion titled “Strengthening solidarity and social cohesion” spotlighted various ways their Governments were working to promote progress in health, education, gender equality, human rights, microfinance and macroeconomic measures, while also calling on the wider international community to recommit to sustainable development. They expressed concern that trust and faith in Government and institutions had eroded in recent years just as progress faced new roadblocks.

“Progress towards eradication of poverty has lately stalled,” said the Commission’s Chair, Krzysztof Maria Szczerski (Poland), who also moderated the discussion. Income and wealth inequality remain, while decent work is in short supply. These developments, together with global trends and intersecting crises, hamper social inclusion. “Governments need to tackle these challenges, but trust in them is in decline in many countries, weakening social cohesion and limiting the effectiveness of the social policies,” he stressed. Key to addressing these challenges is strengthening solidarity. Stressing the need to combat mis- and disinformation, he said that citizen participation in Government and policy can indeed boost trust in the public sector.

Kaisa Juuso, Minister for Social Affairs and Health of Finland, said that a society’s resilience to challenges and crises heavily relies on social cohesion and trust. Universal social protection — such as health services, long-term care and education — enhances stability and security. She went on to introduce the so-called “economy of well-being” approach, emphasizing that the policies and structures supporting human well-being are vital for inclusive economic growth. They are linked directly to economic activity, labour market participation and productivity, she said, adding that it highlights the mutually reinforcing nature of economy and well-being and encourages collaboration across sectors. Investing in universal health coverage, social protection, education and gender equality is key to social cohesion and inclusive economic growth. These together with decent work and inclusive labour markets are “the best ways to tackle poverty and discrimination”, she said. Stressing the importance of leaving no population groups behind, she affirmed that “in Finland, we share a deep understanding in society that a nation can only prosper by providing an enabling environment for everyone to grow to their fullest potential”.

“As one of the largest donors to the global development system, Sweden remains fully committed to reaching the SDG targets, but we are not happy with the progress,” said Camilla Waltersson-Grönvall, Minister for Social Services of Sweden. According to the World Bank, almost 700 million people live in extreme poverty globally, she added, urging lawmakers and leaders to “work hard to ensure sound and inclusive social protection systems”. This is fundamental to guarantee that those in vulnerable situations receive the support they need. Sweden believes that gender equality is both a human right and a key driver of inclusive growth and social development. Turning to child rights, she highlighted several national efforts and underscored evidence that suggests there is a correlation between children growing up in circumstances of parity and deprivation and increased risks in terms of worse physical and mental health, worse educational achievement and lower participation in society. “Families and parents might be the most important tool to prevent children from ending up in negative patterns,” she added.

Betty Amongi Ongom, Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development of Uganda, highlighted her country’s initiatives to promote social integration by prioritizing health, education, microfinance and macroeconomic measures to drive growth. These efforts have facilitated the absorption of unemployed youth into the private sector. Uganda has also attracted investors through prudent economic and investment policies that have bolstered foreign direct investment (FDI). The country has reformed its labour laws and encouraged private-sector investment in health insurance policies. To further support vulnerable groups, Uganda has made affordable financial services accessible to women, youth, persons with disabilities, older persons, refugees and the rural poor. “We are offering online services with affordable Internet and technology, enabling the rural poor to access many services online,” she noted. Vulnerable communities have also benefited from grants and cash transfers. Additionally, Uganda launched free skilling programmes targeting the underprivileged and supported the establishment of shared facilities, which are freely available to help women and youth incubate their businesses.

Maria Luisa Ramirez, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, said the Government has worked hard to improve trust in institutions, through fighting corruption, providing access to public information and encouraging citizen participation in the formulation of public policies. “In Guatemala, around 59 per cent of the population live in conditions of poverty, with significant differences in the rural and Indigenous areas,” she added. This has led the Government to promote policies for social protection, ensuring that the most vulnerable families have access to quality education, health services with a cultural perspective and opportunities for dignified employment. Concentrating on this is very important “to prevent everyone having to leave rural areas to go to urban areas”, she added. Guatemala is also seeking to promote a safe environment for investment and for entrepreneurship through generating trust in key sectors such as sustainable agriculture and the digitalization of services.

Mahdi Mohamed Djama, Director General of the Social Development Agency in Djibouti, highlighted the significant challenges faced by his country, which has a population of just over 1 million. These challenges include severe weather, desertification and a youth unemployment rate of 73 per cent for those under 25. While Djibouti’s economy has shown resilience — with gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaging 6 per cent from 2011 to 2021 and reaching 6.7 per cent in 2023 — it remains marked by inequality, with a Gini coefficient of 41.6 and an extreme poverty rate of 19.1 per cent. Djibouti Vision 2035 places human capital development and social infrastructure at its core. The Government has implemented social welfare programmes, job creation initiatives through vocational training, and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises. It has also launched efforts to promote solidarity and transparency. To address inequality and poverty, Djibouti is focused on diversifying its economy while strengthening its social and economic systems.