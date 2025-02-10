Geopolitical, Environmental, Socioeconomic Crises Threatening Development Gains, Under-Secretary-General Tells Commission for Social Development

Global solidarity is more essential than ever to address poverty, hunger, inequality and other pressing challenges facing humanity, speakers emphasized today at the opening of the 2025 annual session of the Commission for Social Development, calling for increased investment in social protection to meet these urgent needs.

“We must step up our efforts and confront these challenges and development gaps, with determination and a collective resolve,” said Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. He noted that geopolitical, environmental and socioeconomic crises — compounded by megatrends like digital transformation and aging populations — threaten hard-won development gains, jeopardizing solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion.

“We must reverse these trends,” urged Philémon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly, adding: “When every $1 invested in social protection yields $3 of return, measured in improved health and productivity — we literally have everything to gain. It offers our best shot to ensure we leave no one behind”.

The Commission — established in 1946 by the Economic and Social Council as one of its functional organs — advises the United Nations on social development issues. Its sixty-third session will run through 14 February under the priority theme: “Strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion to accelerate the delivery of the commitments of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

In his introductory remarks, Bob Rae (Canada), President of the Economic and Social Council, stressed the importance of leaving no one behind and expressed deep concern about a high level of unemployment among young people: “If young people can’t get their foot on the ladder, it creates a huge range of social problems.” Developing an international legal instrument on the rights of older people could strengthen efforts to shift perceptions about old people and ageism and help understand what more can be done to allow them to become and remain active participants in their societies. Moreover, he stressed the need to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities, which “we have not made anywhere near the progress that we need to make”.

Liana Almony, Chair of the NGO (non-governmental organization) Committee for Social Development, demanded modifying certain sociocultural patterns and norms to eliminate stigma, prejudices and stereotypes. “Vulnerable and marginalized individuals face social injustice, discrimination and exclusion in many, if not all, aspects of their everyday lives,” she said, adding: “Legal recognition and identity play a critical role to ensure the global community upholds its promise of leaving no one behind.”

Judy Kipkenda, Co-Chair of the UN Global Indigenous Youth Caucus, speaking on behalf of global youth constituents, put forward several recommendations to the Commission, including empowering youth-led organizations and providing funding, technical support, and platforms for youth-led initiatives that address social and economic challenges. “By investing in youth, promoting equity and fostering social harmony, we can create a more just, equitable and sustainable future for all,” she said.

“The year 2025 is a crucial year,” said Guy Rider, Under-Secretary-General for Policy in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, noting that the second World Summit for Social Development [to be held in Doha in November 2025] must lay the foundation in fulfilling the commitments of the Copenhagen Declaration and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. “With only five years remaining until our SDG [Sustainable Development Goal] deadline, we simply must secure progress in the social dimension of sustainable development,” he said, adding: “We must listen more attentively to people’s voices and ensure that they can shape their own futures.”

Commission Chair Krzysztof Maria Szczerski (Poland) emphasized that the expected outcome of this session is actionable policy recommendations to support Member States and the Economic and Social Council in implementing the outcomes of the 2023 SDG Summit and the 2024 Summit of the Future, thereby accelerating the implementation of 2030 Agenda and preparing for the second World Summit for Social Development.

The Commission also held a high-level panel discussion to take stock of the first World Summit in 1995, with an eye on the upcoming second conference.

In his keynote speech, Danilo Türk, President of Club de Madrid, recalled that as a former President of Slovenia, he was personally involved in the preparation for the first Copenhagen Summit 30 years ago. He pointed out that in the current global political climate, social development and social issues are often neglected or seen as not among the main priorities. “That’s a big problem, a problem that affects the United Nations as an organization, as a community of nations,” he said. So, the second Summit in Doha should, most importantly, reaffirm the existence of the UN social development mandate.

He also highlighted the need to recognize that social challenges are increasingly multidimensional, requiring integrated, synergetic approaches to policymaking. It is also essential to develop a practical methodology to systemically assess both policy proposals and the obstacles to their implementation, ensuring that ambitious goals are not set without clear mechanisms for action. He also called for creating a dedicated institutional space for UN agencies with strong social mandates to collaborate strategically, enhancing the Economic and Social Council’s role in fostering integrated solutions. “The 1995 Copenhagen Summit was known as the ‘People’s Summit’, and we must reignite that spirit today,” he concluded.

Valérie Berset Bircher, Deputy Head of the International Labour Affairs Division of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said that advances have been made since Copenhagen. “Extreme poverty has declined, life expectancy has increased, more children are in school and the world has witnessed economic growth,” she said. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has slowed progress. “We need to have policies, measures and action that ensure that we are truly leaving no one behind,” she added. Wealth inequality in the last several years has widened, leaving many unable to benefit from economic growth. Women, young people and informal workers often lack access to stable jobs, fair wages and social protection. As it prepares for the upcoming Summit in Doha, Switzerland will focus on policies that strengthen labour institutions and individual capacity to take advantage of the opportunities offered by today’s changing world, with a particular emphasis on vulnerable groups.

Mario Nava, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion of the European Commission, outlined efforts undertaken by the bloc. Social rights are “at the centre of our action” with three headline targets that deal with employment, skill development and poverty eradication. On the latter, the bloc will propose its first anti-poverty strategy in 2026 addressing the root causes of the scourge. It will strengthen its child guarantee supported by the European Social Fund. A new pact for European social dialogue has been agreed and will be signed at the beginning of March, he noted. Looking forward, the views of social partners and civil society must be duly considered at the second Summit, where world leaders must renew the social contract, rebuild trust and embrace a comprehensive vision of human rights. International labour standards remain the basis for social development, he added.

Anousheh Karvar, French Government representative to the International Labor Organization (ILO) and to the G-7 and G-20 for labour, employment and social protection, said that it is time to bring about social justice to as many people as possible. There are many challenges that remain unresolved. “As we speak, more than half of the world population does not have access to any social protections,” she stressed. For 30 years, there has been a “certain fatigue”, she went on to say, urging the need to “breathe new life into the social agenda”. The November 2025 Summit in Doha must not limit itself to “stock taking or goal setting”. It must also call upon the world to come to an agreement on how to achieve development goals. “We must fully implement the standards and norms set by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for more than 100 years,” she urged.

Eleni Nikolaidou, Expert Minister Counsellor and Deputy Director General of Hellenic Aid at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, said that the second Summit must advocate for sustained, long-term investment in social protection and employment programmes, strengthening social protection systems. The Summit must also ensure equitable access to quality education and universal access to healthcare. It must promote policies that support active aging by ensuring the inclusion of older persons in social, economic and cultural life, and leverage technology and digital transformation. The Summit must also strengthen the rights of persons with disabilities by implementing comprehensive policies that promote accessibility, social inclusion and equal opportunities. “Finally, we need a clear road map for action beyond 2025 — the Summit should not only review past commitments but set out specific, time-bound goals for implementation, with monitoring mechanisms to track progress and accountability,” she said.

Fabio Veras, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Applied Economic Research, and Head of the International Policy Center for Inclusive Development, said that the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few continues to hinder social mobility. Climate change, armed conflicts and economic crises amplify existing vulnerabilities, undermining progress and hindering the achievements of the SDGs. “The lack of adequate social coverage, particularly in low-income countries, further compromises progress on the SDGs,” he said. “Billions of people remain unprotected against life’s inherent risks perpetuating cycles of poverty and vulnerability,” he went on to say. Further, he urged the need for a fundamental review of the international financial system to ensure that developing countries have access to affordable, long-term financing. “Expanding universal social protection is necessary for reducing poverty, eradicating hunger and reducing inequality,” he added.

Charles Katoanga, Director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development at the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the following four reports of the Secretary-General: “Strengthening social cohesion through social inclusion” (document E/CN.5/2025/3); Social dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (document E/CN.5/2025/2); Policies and programmes involving youth (document E/CN.5/2025/4); and Modalities for the fifth review and appraisal of the implementation of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, 2002 (document E/CN.5/2025/5). He also introduced a note of the Secretary-General on “Social resilience and social development” (document E/CN.5/2025/7).

In other business, the Commission elected, by acclamation, Joslyne Kwishaka (Burundi), AlMaha Mubarak Al-Thani (Qatar) and Oliver Gruenbacher (Austria) as Vice-Chairs, and designated Vice-Chair Paola Andrea Morris Garrido (Guatemala) to serve as Rapporteur. The Commission also adopted the provisional agenda (document E/CN.5/2025/1).