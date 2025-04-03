Activities of Secretary-General in Bangladesh, 13-16 March

The Secretary-General arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh on the afternoon of 13 March.

That evening, he had an internal meeting with his delegation.

The next morning, he met with Foreign Adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain and the High Representative for Rohingya Crisis, Khalilur Rahman at his hotel.

He then met with the Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus in his office.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for the close cooperation between the United Nations and Bangladesh, including its contributions to peacekeeping. The Secretary-General and the Chief Adviser discussed the situation of the Rohingya and Bangladesh’s domestic issues. The Secretary-General also expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process. The Secretary-General and Mr. Yunus then travelled together to Cox’s Bazar.

In Cox’s Bazar, the Secretary-General had the chance to meet with refugees, many of them young men and women, who told him about their experiences and concerns. He spoke to children who were grateful to be able to go to school in the camps but missed their homes in Myanmar. He met young people who still have hope to return to their homeland, but are also worried about the impending funding cuts which would dramatically reduce their monthly food rations — from $12.50 to $6 per month. The Secretary-General also visited a jute centre, where he had a chance to hear from women who are trying to build a livelihood inside the camps. The Secretary-General assured every one of the people he met that he would do everything he can and to stop the funding cuts, and he apologized to them because the UN and the international community have not been able to stop the conflict in Myanmar.

He later had a press encounter in which he said that he had heard two clear messages: First, Rohingyas want to go back to Myanmar; and second, they want better conditions in the camps.

And at sunset, the Secretary-General and Mr. Yunus shared an Iftar with some 60,000 refugees. The Secretary-General told them that sharing an Iftar with them is a symbol of his deep respect for their religion and their culture. He also said that we are facing a deep humanitarian crisis with the announced funding cuts, and he lamented that as a result, many people will suffer and some people might die. “My voice will not end until the international community understands that they have the obligation to invest now in the Rohingya refugees,” he told them. (See Press Release SG/SM/22587.)

That evening, the Secretary-General and Mr. Yunus travelled back together to Dhaka.

The next morning, the Secretary-General took part in the opening of the new UN Common Premises. He then met with the UN country team. This was followed by a meeting with all the staff in Dhaka.

In the afternoon, he went back to his hotel where he met with members of the Reform Commissions. This was followed by a meeting with youth. He then had a short meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Walker-Uz-Zaman, and then with members of civil society.

In the evening, he held a joint press briefing with the Foreign Adviser. This was followed by an Iftar hosted by Chief Adviser Yunus.

The Secretary-General then gave a short interview to the RTP journalists who accompanied him on the visit.

The Secretary-General left Dhaka on Sunday morning, 16 March.