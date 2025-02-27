Activities of Secretary-General in Barbados, 19-20 February

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, from New York, on Wednesday, 19 February, to attend the forty-eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, also known as CARICOM.

In the afternoon, he held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the host of the meeting. They exchanged views on regional and global issues, particularly the situation in Haiti and climate change. He also commended Barbados for spearheading efforts to advance reforms to the international financial architecture through the Bridgetown Initiative 3.0.

In the evening, the Secretary-General spoke at the opening ceremony of the Conference. He said that the exquisite beauty of the Caribbean is famed the world over, but that there is trouble in paradise.

The Secretary-General noted that wave after wave of crisis is pounding the people of the Caribbean and their islands — with no time to catch their breath before the next disaster strikes. Stressing that international solutions are essential to create a better today and a brighter tomorrow for the wonderful region and for the world, he said that he sees three key areas where, together, we must drive progress.

First, the Secretary-General said, unity for peace and security, particularly to address the appalling situation in Haiti — where gangs are inflicting intolerable suffering on the people of Haiti. Mr. Guterres added that he would soon report to the Security Council on the situation in Haiti, including proposals on the role the UN can play to support stability and security and address the root causes of the crisis. He further highlighted unity on the climate crisis and sustainable development as areas where progress is needed. (See Press Release SG/SM/22559.)

Following the opening ceremony, the Secretary-General attended a cocktail reception and then a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Mottley.

On Thursday morning, the Secretary-General participated in a closed session with CARICOM Heads of Government, where he exchanged views on pressing issues in the region, such as finance, climate and security, with a focus on Haiti.

Soon after, he had a bilateral meeting Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness. The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for Jamaica’s active role as Co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Stimulus Leaders Group. They also exchanged views on international developments and discussed the need to scale up support for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti, as well as climate issues and financing for development.

Before leaving Barbados, the Secretary-General also had meetings with the Presidential Adviser of the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti, Laurent Saint-Cyr, and with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland. He returned to New York on Thursday evening, 20 February.