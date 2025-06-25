Strong Immunization Programmes ‘Foundation of Resilient Societies, Economies’, Says Secretary-General, in Remarks to Vaccine Alliance Pledging Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Gavi High-level Pledging Summit, in Brussels today:

Excellencies, distinguished guests, I thank the European Union, the Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for convening this crucial summit.

Over the past 50 years, vaccines have saved over 150 million lives. Every dollar invested yields $54 in benefits.

Gavi and its partners are the backbone of this success. But, the work is far from done.

Protecting 500 million more children by 2030 requires an urgent investment of at least $9 billion.

Strong immunization programmes are our front-line defence against infectious diseases — and a foundation of resilient societies and economies.

At a time when vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are spreading like wildfire, this investment is more crucial than ever. Especially as other support is being rolled back.

Today, I urge leaders across all sectors to act with generosity and resolve. Let’s invest in immunization for the health and prosperity of all. Thank you.