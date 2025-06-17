Keeping Global Trade Flowing, Seafarers ‘Essential to Our Lives, Economies’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Day of the Seafarer, observed on 25 June:

Seafarers keep global trade flowing — delivering food, medicine and vital goods around the world. Their work is essential to our lives and economies.

Yet, too often, their rights are denied, and their safety is put at risk.

This year, we shine a light on harassment and discrimination faced by many seafarers, including women, young workers and those in isolated or vulnerable conditions.

Zero-tolerance policies and inclusive workplace cultures that support the mental health of seafarers are essential. So, too, is coordinated action — among Governments, industry and workers — to uphold labour standards and ensure safe, fair and humane conditions at sea.

On this International Day of the Seafarer, let us commit to a maritime sector anchored in equality, respect and dignity.