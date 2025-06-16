Marking UN Public Service Day, Secretary-General Points to Passion, Dedication of Those Working for Humanity

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Public Service Day, observed on 23 June:

Public servants are the unsung architects of a better future.

Without fanfare — and often at great personal sacrifice — they safeguard communities, deliver lifesaving aid, educate children, provide healthcare, advance justice, drive sustainable development and so much more.

A capable public sector depends on dedicated, skilled public servants — who, in turn, are crucial to building trust in institutions and promoting good governance.

At a time when public service is belittled or maligned, it is especially meaningful to recognize the passion and dedication of all women and men around the world striving to build stronger communities, promote human dignity and accelerate action to realize the Sustainable Development Goals.

Public servants work for us every day. On this important day, let’s take time out to celebrate and honour them.