‘We Need Ambitious, Credible, Just Agreement’ to End Plastic Pollution Now, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Environment Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Environment Day, observed on 5 June:

This World Environment Day focuses on solutions to beat plastic pollution. And rightly so. Plastic pollution is choking our planet — harming ecosystems, well-being and the climate.

Plastic waste clogs rivers, pollutes the ocean and endangers wildlife. And as it breaks down into smaller and smaller parts, it infiltrates every corner of Earth: from the top of Mount Everest to the depths of the ocean; from human brains to human breastmilk.

Yet, there is a movement for urgent change. We are seeing mounting public engagement, steps towards reusability and greater accountability, and policies to reduce single-use plastics and improve waste management.

But we must go further, faster. In two months, countries will come together to hammer-out a new global treaty to end plastic pollution. We need an ambitious, credible and just agreement this year.

One that covers the life-cycle of plastic, through the perspective of circular economies, that responds to the needs of communities, that aligns with broader environmental goals, the sustainable development goals and beyond, and that is implemented fast and in full.

I urge negotiators to return to talks in August determined to build a common path through their differences and deliver the treaty our world needs. Together, let’s end the scourge of plastic pollution and build a better future for us all. Thank you.