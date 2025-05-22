Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Killing of Israeli Diplomatic Officials in Washington, D.C., Stressing ‘Nothing Can Justify Such a Horrific Act’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling killing on Wednesday night of two Israeli Embassy officials in Washington, D.C. Nothing can justify such a horrific act. The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent condemnation of attacks against diplomatic officials.

The Secretary-General calls for the perpetrator to be brought to justice and extends his sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the Government of Israel.