SG/SM/22661
Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Killing of Israeli Diplomatic Officials in Washington, D.C., Stressing ‘Nothing Can Justify Such a Horrific Act’
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling killing on Wednesday night of two Israeli Embassy officials in Washington, D.C. Nothing can justify such a horrific act. The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent condemnation of attacks against diplomatic officials.
The Secretary-General calls for the perpetrator to be brought to justice and extends his sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the Government of Israel.