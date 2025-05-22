Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Press Release
SG/SM/22661

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Killing of Israeli Diplomatic Officials in Washington, D.C., Stressing ‘Nothing Can Justify Such a Horrific Act’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling killing on Wednesday night of two Israeli Embassy officials in Washington, D.C.  Nothing can justify such a horrific act.  The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent condemnation of attacks against diplomatic officials.

The Secretary-General calls for the perpetrator to be brought to justice and extends his sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the Government of Israel.

Israel
United States
