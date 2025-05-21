World Must Step Up to Ensure Non-Self-Governing Territories ‘Have Climate Finance, Adaptation Support’ Needed, Secretary-General Tells Decolonization Seminar

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Pacific Regional Seminar of the Special Committee on Decolonization, in Dili, Timor-Leste, today:

I am pleased to send my warm greetings to the 2025 Pacific Regional Seminar of the Special Committee on Decolonization. My thanks to the Government and people of Timor-Leste for hosting this meeting.

Your country’s journey to independence is a beacon of hope for all. Through the years, the United Nations has been proud to accompany many Territories on their journey to decolonization – and we pledge to continue that vital work.

Your focus this year is on “Pathways to a Sustainable Future”, recognizing that circumstances and needs vary from Territory to Territory and that you also face common challenges.

Non-Self-Governing Territories are on the front lines of the climate crisis facing rising seas and extreme weather. The world must step up to ensure you have the climate finance and adaptation support you need.

Economic vulnerability also remains a significant challenge, including reliance on a single sector such as tourism or a heavy dependence on imports. We must keep supporting efforts for economic diversification.

Digital connectivity, education and access to innovation must also be expanded to empower communities and unlock opportunities — with a special focus on women, young people and Indigenous peoples.

On all these fronts and more, it is crucial to continue to leave no person or Territory behind. Let’s commit to accelerate decolonization and end colonialism in all its forms.