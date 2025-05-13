In World of Growing Divides, Cascading Crises, European Union Remains Vital Partner for United Nations, Secretary-General Says in Europe Day Video Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for Europe Day:

I am honoured to send my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Europe Day.

This year marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the European Union — and the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations. Two organizations born from the same tragedy — and united by the same resolve: to spare humanity from war and hatred.

Through the years, the European Union has stood strong as a union of peoples and principles; a force for reconciliation, rights and reason; and a reminder that peace can endure, blossom and inspire.

We need that spirit more than ever. In a world of growing divides and cascading crises, the European Union remains a vital partner of the United Nations: defending human rights and dignity; advancing climate action and sustainable development; and championing multilateralism when it is most tested.

The Pact for the Future calls for stronger and fairer global institutions that reflect today’s realities and rise to tomorrow’s challenges. Europe is essential in that effort. Together, let’s keep working to bridge divides, foster bold transformations, and strive for solidarity and justice in a more united world.

Happy Europe Day.