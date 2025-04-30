Appalled by Catastrophic Situation in Sudan’s North Darfur, Secretary-General Renews Call for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled by the increasingly catastrophic situation in Sudan’s North Darfur State, as deadly attacks continue on its capital, El Fasher, which come just two weeks after an assault on the famine-stricken Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps, which reportedly killed hundreds of civilians, including humanitarian workers.

With more than 400,000 people estimated to have been forced to flee the Zamzam camp alone earlier this month, the Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of harassment, intimidation and arbitrary detention of displaced people at checkpoints.

Despite continuing insecurity and severe funding shortfalls, the UN and its humanitarian partners are doing what they can to urgently scale up emergency support in the Tawila area of North Darfur, which is hosting a majority of those displaced from Zamzam.

The Secretary-General stresses that the scale of needs is overwhelming, with reports of desperate people — mostly women and children — crossing the border into Chad in search of safety and assistance.

Violence against civilians also continues in other parts of Sudan, with reports of mass killings in Omdurman in Khartoum State in recent days.

With the conflict now in its third year and increasingly destabilizing the broader region, the Secretary-General reiterates his call for the facilitation of safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all areas of need by all necessary routes, as well as for the protection of civilians, in line with the parties’ clear obligations under international humanitarian law. Perpetrators of serious violations must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General renews his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges the international community to act with urgency to help bring an end to the relentless suffering and destruction.