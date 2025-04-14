Following Hottest Year on Record, Secretary-General Says Scaling Up Renewable Power, Adaptation Key for Restoring Good Health to Mother Earth, in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Mother Earth Day, observed on 22 April:

Mother Earth is running a fever. Last year was the hottest ever recorded: The final blow in a decade of record heat.

We know what’s causing this sickness: The greenhouse gas emissions humanity is pumping into the atmosphere, overwhelmingly from burning fossil fuels. We know the symptoms: Devastating wildfires, floods and heat. Lives lost and livelihoods shattered.

And we know the cure: Rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and turbocharging adaptation to protect ourselves — and nature — from climate disasters.

Getting on the road to recovery is a win-win. Renewable power is cheaper, healthier, and more secure than fossil fuel alternatives. And action on adaptation is critical to creating robust economies and safer communities, now and in the future. This year is critical.

All countries must create new national climate action plans that align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C — essential to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe.

This is a vital chance to seize the benefits of clean power. I urge all countries to take it, with the Group of Twenty (G20) leading the way. We also need action to tackle pollution, slam the brakes on biodiversity loss, and deliver the finance countries need to protect our planet.

Together, let’s get to work and make 2025 the year we restore good health to Mother Earth.