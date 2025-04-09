Deeply Saddened by Passing of Former General Assembly President, Interim African Union Chairperson, Secretary-General Hails Amara Essy for Effective Leadership

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Amara Essy, former Interim Chairperson of the African Union Commission, former President of the forty-ninth Session of the General Assembly and former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Côte d’Ivoire. Mr. Essy also held several leadership positions with the United Nations.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to his family and the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire as well as to the entire African Union family.

Mr. Essy played a pivotal role in steering the African Union through the crucial transition from the former Organization of African Unity, marking a significant step in the continent’s push for regional integration. He also facilitated the peaceful resolution of several conflicts in Africa.

As President of the forty-ninth session of the United Nations General Assembly, Mr. Essy was known for his effective leadership and for being a consensus builder. In the same vein, as Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on the Central African Republic and the Republic of the Congo, Mr. Essy contributed to the facilitation of the resolution of the political crisis in the region.

Mr. Essy will be remembered for his dedication to the African cause. He was a true African statesman whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of future diplomats.