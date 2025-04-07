Federico Mayor ‘Taught Us that True Greatness Lies in Solidarity, Mutual Respect’, Says Secretary-General, in Video Tribute

Following is the text [translated from the Spanish] of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video tribute to Federico Mayor Zaragoza, in Paris today:

I am deeply moved to join you in honouring Federico Mayor Zaragoza, a visionary who dedicated his life to fostering education, promoting peace and defending human rights.

Federico Mayor taught us that true greatness lies in solidarity and mutual respect.

His leadership at UNESCO [the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] marked an era of transformation and renewal, promoting a culture of peace and dialogue among civilizations.

His example will live on, inspiring future generations in their tireless quest for a more peaceful, just and inclusive world.

Let us honour his memory by pursuing his noble mission.