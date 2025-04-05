‘When Parliaments Are Strong, Representative, Accountable, Societies Are More Resilient’, Secretary-General Tells Inter-Parliamentary Union

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, in Tashkent today:

I am honoured to convey my warm greetings and congratulations to this historic 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

As a former parliamentarian and member of IPU, I know that all of you are vital in transforming people’s hopes into policy. Parliamentarians are on the frontlines of the fight for justice, inclusion, and opportunity. When parliaments are strong, representative and accountable, societies are more resilient — and democracy delivers.

The Pact for the Future — approved at the United Nations last year — recognizes the essential role that parliaments can play in rebuilding trust and revitalizing multilateralism. The Pact calls for a renewed social contract — anchored in solidarity, inclusion and dignity — and for deeper parliamentary engagement across UN processes.

The IPU has long been a bridge between national action and international cooperation — working to help shape and inform multilateral efforts around people’s realities and aspirations.

Your leadership is crucial — from building peace to advancing sustainable development to championing equal rights for all. As you also mark the fortieth anniversary of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, let us renew our push for true gender parity — at every level.

Social development and justice demand courage — and action.

Thank you and best wishes for every success in your pivotal work.