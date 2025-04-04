‘Left Unchecked, Climate Crisis Will Escalate,’ Warns Secretary-General in Message to Central Asia Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary General António Guterres’ video message to the International Conference on Central Asia in the Face of Global Challenges; Consolidation for Common Prosperity, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan today:

Thank you for your invitation. I commend President [of Uzbekistan Shavkat] Mirziyoyev for hosting this conference — and for declaring 2025 the year of environmental protection and the green economy.

I also applaud the environment of dialogue and cooperation that characterizes the region today. This approach is reflected in the recent summit between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and their trilateral agreement on the Junction Point of State borders. And it is reflected in this International Conference today.

The climate crisis is taking hold around the world. The evidence is all around us — with the hottest days, the hottest months, the hottest years and the hottest decade on record.

We see it clearly in Central Asia with soaring temperatures, glacier retreat, droughts and worsening dust storms. Left unchecked, this crisis will only escalate — pummelling economies, taking lives, devastating livelihoods and imperilling food and water supplies.

The tragedy of the Aral Sea also shows how environmental destruction hurts people and communities. Cooperation throughout Central Asia is essential. And regional action must be complemented by global action.

New national climate plans — or NDCs [nationally determined contributions] — due this year must align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, as promised. And cover all emissions and the whole economy. The G20 [Group of 20] must lead.

This is an opportunity to bring together energy transition strategies and sustainable development priorities with climate action — to attract investment and build prosperity and security.

I urge all countries to take it. And to act to ensure the world makes good on climate finance commitments. We need confidence the new $1.3 trillion climate finance goal will be delivered.

We need developed countries to honour the promise of at least $40 billion a year for adaptation, by this year. And we must strengthen support for loss and damage to help the most vulnerable countries and people.

Once again, thank you for coming together to forge a path forward — and deliver. I wish you a successful conference.