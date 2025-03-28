Mine Action Plays Critical Role ‘in Rebuilding Shattered Communities, Supporting Survivors, Forging Peace’, Says Secretary-General, in International Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, observed on 4 April:

Around the world, more than 100 million people are at risk from landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices.

From Afghanistan to Myanmar, from Sudan to Ukraine, Syria, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and beyond, these deadly devices litter rural and urban communities, indiscriminately killing civilians and blocking vital humanitarian and development efforts.

Even when the guns fall silent, these remnants of war remain, lurking in fields and on pathways and roadways, threatening the lives of innocent civilians and the livelihoods of communities.

Year in and year out, the brave mine action personnel of the United Nations work with partners to locate and remove these weapons, provide education and threat assessments, and ensure people can live, work and travel safely. They do so at great risk — as demonstrated most recently in Gaza.

This year’s theme for the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action — Safe Futures Start Here — reminds us of the critical role of mine action in rebuilding shattered communities, supporting survivors and forging peace.

I appeal to all States that have not yet done so to ratify and fully implement the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, the Convention on Cluster Munitions and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. The humanitarian norms and principles enshrined in these treaties must be upheld and preserved.

And I urge States to uphold the global commitments in the recently adopted Pact for the Future to restrict or refrain from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, and to support all efforts to end the threat of explosive ordnances.

Mine action works. Together, let’s commit to build safe futures — starting here and now.