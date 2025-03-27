World Summit ‘Opportunity to Drive Progress’ on Social Development, 30 Years after Copenhagen Declaration, Says Secretary-General

Following is the text of UN Secretary General António Guterres’ video message to the special event commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of the Copenhagen Declaration, held today:

Together, we can build a better world for all humanity. That conviction is at the foundation of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development — adopted 30 years ago.

And it runs through the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Yet, today, life is marked by uncertainty and insecurity — fuelling frustration and division.

As this year’s World Social Report shows, inequality, insecurity and deep distrust are rife across the world. Countless people are struggling to make ends meet, while wealth and power concentrate at the top.

Our planet is suffering from climate disasters, biodiversity loss and pollution. Along with economic shocks, and conflict, these continue to erase hard-won development gains, all while new technologies are creating new possibilities but dividing people.

Such challenges demand collective solutions. In this thirtieth anniversary of the Copenhagen Declaration, we have an important opportunity to drive progress: The second World Summit for Social Development.

Let’s keep working together to make the most of that important gathering — and help build the more just, secure and united world that we so desperately need.