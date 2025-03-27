‘Life-and-Death Situations Must Never Be Left to Chance, Code, Corporate Interest’, Secretary-General Tells Conference on Artificial Intelligence

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Security and Ethics, in Geneva today:

I send greetings to this inaugural Global Conference on AI, Security and Ethics.

Artificial intelligence is profoundly reshaping how we live, work and communicate. It can help drive progress and prosperity for all of humanity.

But, unregulated AI also presents unprecedented risks — from disinformation to cyberattacks to mass surveillance.

Nowhere are these dangers more acute than in the military domain. Recent conflicts have become alarming testing grounds, with AI applications that defy international humanitarian law and harm civilians.

Life-and-death situations must never be left to chance, code or corporate interest. Humans must always retain control over decision-making functions — guided by international law, human rights and universal ethical principles.

While several initiatives have explored the security dimensions of AI, the conversation has now come to the United Nations. In the Pact for the Future, States committed to assessing the existing and potential risks and opportunities of AI in military applications.

The recent UN General Assembly resolution 79/239 is an important first step to turning these commitments into action. The views of Member States and my forthcoming report in response to the resolution will help us move forward in addressing AI’s impact, including in the military domain.

Let us work together to build an AI for good — with human rights, human dignity and human agency front and centre. I wish you a successful conference.