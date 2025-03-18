Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack Targeting Somalia’s President

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack in Somalia targeting a convoy carrying President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud which resulted in casualties. He expresses his condolences to the families of the bereaved and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the United Nations’ full solidarity and support to the people and Government of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and in furthering efforts towards peace and stability.