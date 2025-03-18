Secretary-General, in Message for International Day, Urges Governments ‘to Ensure Safety, Security of United Nations Personnel’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, observed on 25 March:

United Nations personnel serve some of the world’s most vulnerable people while aspiring to our highest ideals: peace, dignity, equality and justice. But many do so at immense personal risk — facing threats of kidnap, violence, harassment, detention and more.

One hundred one personnel were arrested or detained last year alone. In total, 52 UN personnel are still in detention. Locally recruited staff are particularly at risk.

On this International Day of Solidarity, we stand with all those detained, and with their families and loved ones, as we call for their immediate release and safe return.

In their names, I urge Governments to ensure the safety and security of United Nations personnel, and to continue pursuing accountability and justice for these crimes, while enhancing support and protection. I also call on all countries to fulfil their obligation under the 1994 Convention on the Safety of United Nations and Associated Personnel, as well as the 2005 Optional Protocol, which extends the Convention to personnel delivering humanitarian, political or development assistance.

Together, we must protect those who serve humanity and help build a better and safer world for all.