Secretary-General Welcomes ‘Historic’ Border Agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the signing of the Treaty on the State Border by the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on 13 March 2025 in Bishkek.

He congratulates the two countries on this historic achievement and commends their leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion.

The Secretary-General looks forward to a sustained constructive engagement between the two countries towards fostering mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and a peaceful future for their people and the broader region.