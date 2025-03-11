Spirit of Nowruz ‘Inspires Us to Bridge Divides’, Says Secretary-General on International Day

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the International Day of Nowruz, observed on 21 March:

Nowruz celebrates new beginnings. It marks the rebirth of nature, the renewal of hope and the arrival of spring. It promotes neighbourliness, reconciliation and solidarity between generations and communities.

In our world of conflict, division and strife, the spirit of Nowruz is a precious gift. And one that must guide us all forward: inspiring us to bridge divides and foster unity; to commit to peace, dialogue and mutual respect; and to protect the planet and live in harmony with nature.

As the world renews itself this spring, let us remember that every new year, and every day, is a chance for a new start; a chance to do things differently; an opportunity to build a better world.

I offer my best wishes to everyone celebrating Nowruz. May it bring peace, good health and happiness to all.