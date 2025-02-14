Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on United Nations Peacekeepers Near Beirut Airport

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy near Rafik Hariri International Airport, Beirut on 14 February, in which several peacekeepers were injured by a group of protestors on the main road to the airport. A UNIFIL vehicle was also set ablaze.

Such attacks are absolutely unacceptable. The perpetrators must be held accountable. The safety and security of UN personnel and property must be respected at all times. Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law as applicable, and may constitute war crimes.

Our blue helmets are continuing to work in Lebanon to support the parties to uphold their obligations under Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

Pursuant to resolution 1701 (2006), UNIFIL must be allowed unrestricted freedom of movement throughout Lebanon in the implementation of its mandated activities.

The Secretary-General again urges the parties to uphold their obligations and work towards the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) and its ultimate goal, a permanent ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.