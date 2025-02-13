Decolonization ‘Central to Mission of United Nations’, Secretary-General Tells 2025 Special Committee Session

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ opening remarks, delivered by Courtenay Rattray, Chef de Cabinet, at the 2025 Session of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, in New York today:

I am pleased to deliver the Secretary-General’s remarks today on his behalf. It is my pleasure to greet the Special Committee on Decolonization at the beginning of its 2025 Session. As the Committee continues to fulfil its vital mandate, I remain fully committed to your work.

Decolonization is central to the mission of the United Nations — and one of the defining causes of my own political journey. I witnessed first hand how liberation movements in Portuguese colonies transformed societies, including my own.

Yet, decolonization is just the first step on a new path, not the journey’s end. Countries must still grapple with the legacy of colonialism — including economies structured by exploitation, persistent inequalities, chronic economic, social and institutional underinvestment, and profound imbalances and discrimination.

As we meet today, 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories remain. Each with its own set of unique challenges and circumstances.

As you can see, our work is far from over. However, the path to decolonization requires the collaboration of Non-Self-Governing Territories, administering Powers, Member States, and other stakeholders to support these Territories, guided by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

In the upcoming session, I urge all involved to strengthen dialogue towards achieving decolonization. Constructive discussions among all are essential to eradicating colonialism.

Most Territories are small islands on the front lines of the climate crisis. I therefore urge you to keep resilience and adaptation at the heart of today’s discussions.

We in the Secretariat will do everything to support the Special Committee in its important task. Over the coming year, let’s redouble our efforts to end colonialism. I wish you every success during this session.