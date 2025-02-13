Taxation ‘Vital to Closing Not Only Finance Gap, but Also Justice, Solidarity Gap’, Secretary-General Tells High-Level Dialogue

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, delivered by Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, to the high-level dialogue on “Tax Justice and Solidarity: Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Common Home”, in Vatican City today:

The promise to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is slipping away — in large part due to lack of finance.

Taxation is vital to closing not only the finance gap, but also the justice and solidarity gap.

Yet, countries struggle to mobilize resources. The situation requires a global response. And we are seeing progress — from G20 commitments to negotiations on a United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

These efforts are a vital chance to create a framework anchored in inclusivity — essential for legitimacy and efficacy — that supports sustainable development.

The Pact for the Future also includes a commitment to continue constructive engagement in the process and to explore options for international cooperation on the taxation of the super-rich.

I urge all countries to keep driving this work forward. Together, let’s build tax systems with justice, solidarity and inclusivity at their heart.