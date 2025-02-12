Strongly Condemning Killing of Tunisian Peacekeeper in Central African Republic, Secretary-General Urges Authorities to Spare No Effort to Identify Perpetrators

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of a Tunisian peacekeeper of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) during the night of 11 February by an unidentified armed person near the village of Zobassinda on the Ndele-Akursoubak axis, in Bamingui-Bangoran prefecture. The peacekeepers were attacked while conducting a long-range patrol to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government and the people of Tunisia.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of the Central African Republic.