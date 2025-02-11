Sam Nujoma’s Steadfast Leadership as Namibia’s First Elected President Left Indelible Mark on His Country, World, Secretary-General Says, Mourning His Passing

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General joins the people of Namibia in mourning the passing of His Excellency Dr. Sam Nujoma.

An architect of Namibia’s liberation struggle and recognized as its founding father, Dr. Nujoma led the nation’s transition to independence in 1990, when he was elected as the country’s first President. The United Nations stood alongside Dr. Nujoma and all Namibians, as the world witnessed the raising of the flag of the newly free and sovereign nation on 21 March of that year.

As President, Dr. Nujoma demonstrated steadfast leadership in the face of immense challenges, leaving an indelible mark on his country, Africa and the world.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Nujoma’s family and to the Government and people of Namibia.